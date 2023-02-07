 Skip to content
(CNN) Hero If there's a global ranking of total badasses, this woman might be at the top of the list   (cnn.com) divider line
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Who wore it better?
media.cnn.comView Full Size

or
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size

And she's a total badass. F*ck the Russians.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anyone that can proverbially kick Stalin and his holodomor in the balls and live to happily make ghillie suits for today's Ukrainian snipers is a goddamn legend in my books.  May Liubov live a hundred more and may Russian troops never see those snipers until the bullet's already through their brains.
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Anyone that can proverbially kick Stalin and his holodomor in the balls and live to happily make ghillie suits for today's Ukrainian snipers is a goddamn legend in my books.  May Liubov live a hundred more and may Russian troops never see those snipers until the bullet's already through their brains.


Fark's hard core "progressives" must hate her.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
She looks 80, not 102.

Must be her rage that's keeping her alive and stuff.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Latinwolf: Psychopusher: Anyone that can proverbially kick Stalin and his holodomor in the balls and live to happily make ghillie suits for today's Ukrainian snipers is a goddamn legend in my books.  May Liubov live a hundred more and may Russian troops never see those snipers until the bullet's already through their brains.

Fark's hard core "progressives" must hate her.


Protip: Don't confuse progressive liberals with contrarian vatniks.
 
freidog
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Pictured: Ukraine's most prolific sniper.  And Chewbacca needing a trim.
 
