(WGAL 8)   I fail to see what's so funny here. Children should never be battered   (wgal.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hometown makes the news and not as the heroin capital of rural PA
I'll take it
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So she got help, soonish?
So scared and all alone
 
jdlenke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then what? Rolled in bread crumbs? I'll see myself out.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Erin also joked that this kind of thing runs in the family. She said she got her own legs stuck in a plastic chair when she was a child."

cybersalt.orgView Full Size
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Erin also joked that this kind of thing runs in the family. She said she got her own legs stuck in a plastic chair when she was a child."

Need help soonish.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jdlenke: Then what? Rolled in bread crumbs? I'll see myself out.


Apparently deep fried was misspelled.  Deep Freed.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: So she got help, soonish?
So scared and all alone


*tiny fist*

Look, I can either RTFA or RTFT. It's too much to ask me to do both.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I was a kid if you got your head stuck in something you were left with it as a lesson.  It was a simpler, crueller time and we were all better for it. Coddling these kids is going to lead to disaster. Think I'm wrong, see me in 25 years or so when she hits the mainpage again.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sexy Jesus: When I was a kid if you got your head stuck in something you were left with it as a lesson.  It was a simpler, crueller time and we were all better for it. Coddling these kids is going to lead to disaster. Think I'm wrong, see me in 25 years or so when she hits the mainpage again.


The child's name is Quinnley. She has suffered enough.
 
loki021376
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Girl Scout Cookies.

Now made with real girls.
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm guessing there is a lot of cake baking going on at that house.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I realize it sounds judgey, so maybe some people who have kids can answer me this question.

Do you run to the hardware store and free your own kid, or do you call emergency services? Looks like she had a good 2 inches of neck clearance.

Probably stay away from the 6 inch cutoff wheel. Tin snips was a good call.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I realize it sounds judgey, so maybe some people who have kids can answer me this question.

Do you run to the hardware store and free your own kid, or do you call emergency services? Looks like she had a good 2 inches of neck clearance.

Probably stay away from the 6 inch cutoff wheel. Tin snips was a good call.


Break out the circular saw, I bet she never does that again!
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
See? This is why you opt for non-stick pans.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I realize it sounds judgey, so maybe some people who have kids can answer me this question.

Do you run to the hardware store and free your own kid, or do you call emergency services? Looks like she had a good 2 inches of neck clearance.

Probably stay away from the 6 inch cutoff wheel. Tin snips was a good call.


My first thought was hardware store. I used to have some gardening scissors that could cut through practically anything, and there'd be several choices like that. Second choice, I guess, would be to bring her directly somewhere I'd know they could help. 190th choice would have been calling emergency services, because it wouldn't be necessary.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I realize it sounds judgey, so maybe some people who have kids can answer me this question.

Do you run to the hardware store and free your own kid, or do you call emergency services? Looks like she had a good 2 inches of neck clearance.

Probably stay away from the 6 inch cutoff wheel. Tin snips was a good call.


It would depend on how badly my wife was freaking out.

I would probably start with lard or shortening to see if could be slipped off (difficulty: something digging into the skin). If that didn't work, the tin snips would be the way to go.

And I'm mean enough to put some strawberry icing on her head take a picture for posterity.
 
FlyBoy7700
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I realize it sounds judgey, so maybe some people who have kids can answer me this question.

Do you run to the hardware store and free your own kid, or do you call emergency services? Looks like she had a good 2 inches of neck clearance.

Probably stay away from the 6 inch cutoff wheel. Tin snips was a good call.


I was going to ask the same question. This wasn't an emergency, so calling out the fire department was a waste of resources. Just run her down to the hardware store and I bet someone would love to play hero for free.

If you have to pay for an ambulance in this county, I hope these folks have to pay for the fire department!
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I realize it sounds judgey, so maybe some people who have kids can answer me this question.

Do you run to the hardware store and free your own kid, or do you call emergency services? Looks like she had a good 2 inches of neck clearance.

Probably stay away from the 6 inch cutoff wheel. Tin snips was a good call.


I would not have called anyone. Take a few pictures for posterity and then get the cutters. Maybe. My theory is she got it over her head without cutting, it should come off the same way. Best to do everything to save the pan as well.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Just use dish soap if you didn't get stuck in weird stuff as a kid you sound boring!
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't worry, kiddo.  Your cake-pan future is no longer so bleak

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
How is it even possible to get your head stuck in an angel food cake pan even if the center was removed? They should have made her wear it for a few weeks as a mark of shame like a dog from the vet with a protective collar so they don't gnaw on themselves.
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: Sexy Jesus: When I was a kid if you got your head stuck in something you were left with it as a lesson.  It was a simpler, crueller time and we were all better for it. Coddling these kids is going to lead to disaster. Think I'm wrong, see me in 25 years or so when she hits the mainpage again.

The child's name is Quinnley. She has suffered enough.


Better than being one of the six Jadins(with six different spellings) in her class
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I realize it sounds judgey, so maybe some people who have kids can answer me this question.

Do you run to the hardware store and free your own kid, or do you call emergency services? Looks like she had a good 2 inches of neck clearance.

Probably stay away from the 6 inch cutoff wheel. Tin snips was a good call.


When in doubt call 911

Definitely don't run to the hardware store, maybe try cutting it yourself but I would hesitate to do that because what if that freaks out the child, or you get a rough edge then can't finish the job or end up bending instead of cutting and tighten it around her neck

Wasn't my patient but she told me how she had a Kwire in her toe as a form of fixation(Google has pics) after surgery, it fell out. They put it back in, at home, after it touched the ground

Just because you can doesn't mean you shoukd
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
cdn.quotesgram.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ah good ol' Lewistown, my birthplace. What will they do next?
 
ZOXXO
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I realize it sounds judgey, so maybe some people who have kids can answer me this question.

Do you run to the hardware store and free your own kid, or do you call emergency services? Looks like she had a good 2 inches of neck clearance.

Probably stay away from the 6 inch cutoff wheel. Tin snips was a good call.


Walk to the toolbox to get snips while laughing.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lilistonic: AppleOptionEsc: I realize it sounds judgey, so maybe some people who have kids can answer me this question.

Do you run to the hardware store and free your own kid, or do you call emergency services? Looks like she had a good 2 inches of neck clearance.

Probably stay away from the 6 inch cutoff wheel. Tin snips was a good call.

My first thought was hardware store. I used to have some gardening scissors that could cut through practically anything, and there'd be several choices like that. Second choice, I guess, would be to bring her directly somewhere I'd know they could help. 190th choice would have been calling emergency services, because it wouldn't be necessary.


Some people don't have cars
There is no public transportation in Lewistown
The volunteers in Lewistown live for this kind of thing


Keeps them from setting a field on fire so they can put it out
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
They needed to call the fire department to use tin snips (they actually show aviation shears).
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FlyBoy7700: AppleOptionEsc: I realize it sounds judgey, so maybe some people who have kids can answer me this question.

Do you run to the hardware store and free your own kid, or do you call emergency services? Looks like she had a good 2 inches of neck clearance.

Probably stay away from the 6 inch cutoff wheel. Tin snips was a good call.

I was going to ask the same question. This wasn't an emergency, so calling out the fire department was a waste of resources. Just run her down to the hardware store and I bet someone would love to play hero for free.

If you have to pay for an ambulance in this county, I hope these folks have to pay for the fire department!


Lewistown Native
The fire companies are made up of volunteers
If you make a donation every year you get free ambulance rides

The Junction Fire company had the third or fourth  best private club
Brooklyn was number one because it was open until 3:00 am every day
Fame had the most dances
 
cwheelie
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
In Mifflin? Dunderhead
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Ah good ol' Lewistown, my birthplace. What will they do next?


1984 graduate of LAHS did we maybe cross paths?
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh, I thought you said Muffin girl!
 
gyorg [SwearJar]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I realize it sounds judgey, so maybe some people who have kids can answer me this question.

Do you run to the hardware store and free your own kid, or do you call emergency services? Looks like she had a good 2 inches of neck clearance.

Probably stay away from the 6 inch cutoff wheel. Tin snips was a good call.


Honestly it depends. Some days you feel like a parent that can solve anything. Some days you can't even comprehend the bullshit your children cause, let alone handle it.
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Step sister no!
 
Ravage [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

gyorg: AppleOptionEsc: I realize it sounds judgey, so maybe some people who have kids can answer me this question.

Do you run to the hardware store and free your own kid, or do you call emergency services? Looks like she had a good 2 inches of neck clearance.

Probably stay away from the 6 inch cutoff wheel. Tin snips was a good call.

Honestly it depends. Some days you feel like a parent that can solve anything. Some days you can't even comprehend the bullshiat your children cause, let alone handle it.


If she didn't have snips and needed to run to the hardware store, but also didn't have another adult to watch the kid, how does she strap the kid into a carseat with the guillotine around the kid's neck?

Calling 911, or at the very least the non-emergency help line, was the right choice.
 
mattgsx
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: I realize it sounds judgey, so maybe some people who have kids can answer me this question.

Do you run to the hardware store and free your own kid, or do you call emergency services? Looks like she had a good 2 inches of neck clearance.

Probably stay away from the 6 inch cutoff wheel. Tin snips was a good call.


I'm not sure if snips like that are a tool most folks commonly keep around their house, and if they do, are they going to be confident they can cut in such a way that they can peel the metal back as they go without cutting the person under it?

The possibility for making a bad situation worse seems pretty high here, so for most people I am pretty sure emergency services is the right call.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

The Smails Kid: vudukungfu: So she got help, soonish?
So scared and all alone

*tiny fist*

Look, I can either RTFA or RTFT. It's too much to ask me to do both.


One never RTFA
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size


I lucked out, my babby seems to have a better sense of self-preservation than I ever did (or do for that matter).

It's a miracle.  I came out of toddlerhood looking like a losing prize fighter.
 
