(My Fox 8 Greensboro)   Tractor trailer hauling Jack Daniels overturns. Fark servers placed on lockdown as a precaution   (myfox8.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Interchange (road), tractor-trailer crash, Interstate Highway System, Monday night, cleanup efforts, exit ramp, Glass bottle, Minor injuries  
docsigma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minor injuries were reported but police say no one was seriously injured.


Too bad it didn't collide with a Coke truck.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
as far as scotch goes, i dont like jack daniel
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Inexplicably one bottle of Jack Daniels was found partially empty inside the cab on the floor of the driver next to a puddle of vomit.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't this make the servers safer?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obligatory:

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn! That crap is going to eat through the pavement.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amazon has sold out of extremely long system admin straws.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My god! Has anyone seen Drew?!
 
Nirbo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The road didn't swerve, but it does now.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The price of them will go up due to scarcity.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Meh. I'll panic when a Maker's Mark tanker overturns.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: My god! Has anyone seen Drew?!


A few times. About yay tall, balding, smells like bad cheese.

Why?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: The price of them will go up due to scarcity.


*due to losing 100 liters on the 1 billion liters of mixed whiskey, we are raising the price of all whiskeys by 10 dollars. Please understand our record profits.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was never a fan of Jack. My friends were.

Then one day someone poured me Southern Comfort.

I woke up hours later...face down in a toilet.

I couldn't keep my balance and put my hand out to get steady.

Then I smell something burning.

It was my hand.

I had placed it on a kerosine heater.

Last time I ever drank that stuff...
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Meh. I'll panic when a Maker's Mark tanker overturns.


I highly recommend visiting the distillery...it's way out in the country.

/Dipped my own bottles in the red wax.
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jack Daniel's is what you drink when you're 17 and tell your older friend to "just get whatever." Nobody should be drinking that crap past the age of 23.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Ah. Jack Daniels. Those were the days.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I was at a brewery in San Diego last Thursday, and one of the beers they had has the same name as the guy who founded this weird ass website. Maybe this is a boozer website.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hinged: ...
Too bad it didn't collide with a Coke truck.


Too bad it didn't collide with a Coke Vernor's ginger ale truck.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh yeah the brewery was called Stoned Brewing. There was a huge street fair outside with beer Cheesecake and everything.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NoGods
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Meh. I'll panic when a Maker's Mark tanker overturns.


There's always Larceny.
 
robodog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: Jack Daniel's is what you drink when you're 17 and tell your older friend to "just get whatever." Nobody should be drinking that crap past the age of 23.


Regular Jack isn't my cup of tea, but it's pretty inoffensive (a common trait of successful mass market brands) and it's cheap enough that mixing it with coke or soda isn't a big deal so I don't judge folks who drink it. They now have some higher proof and further aged expressions that are actually pretty good. Still not my ideal profile, but a good way to get folks who are used to regular Jack used to things that are more common in enthusiast whiskey.
 
Drunk Astronaut
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is alcohol abuse.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Dadoody: I was at a brewery in San Diego last Thursday, and one of the beers they had has the same name as the guy who founded this weird ass website. Maybe this is a boozer website.

[Fark user image 425x566]


Their wootstout is pretty good
 
