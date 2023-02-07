 Skip to content
(CNN)   If you're a pair of elite art forgers who've made millions over decades selling so-called "undocumented works" painted by long-dead masters, make sure the zinc pigment you're using for white doesn't contain titanium for pre-1920s work. Obviously   (cnn.com) divider line
444 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2023 at 9:34 AM



johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
FTFA (from their studio in Switzerland):
"Although the Beltracchis lived comfortably, traveled widely and bought a home in the south of France, where they raised their children, they eschewed many of the excesses one might expect, given the huge wealth they acquired."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
patrick767
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Duh! IDIOTS!
 
Bondith
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Science.  It works, biatches.
 
The Brains
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Because the art world is a vapid cloud of bullshiat, like most other things that have been contaminated by capitalism

I mean, the hot thing right now is graffiti. Paint your high school nickname with a bunch of sloppy bubble letters? Wow such expression.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The world always needs more items for laundering money
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Their back story was, the are is loot stolen from the jews by the Nazis.

Whoever got ripped off deserved it.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ripping off vapid rich people should get you a Merit Badge until we can formalize the rules to make it an Olympic sport.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I know that art is bought for its collectability not for the beauty it brings. If it were bought for its beauty there couldn't be forgers. The art world pretends that an exact copy isn't also beautiful..
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If all this is true, Beltracchi clearly had the talent to become a first-rate contemporary painter in his own right. He was only caught by sheer luck.

Kind of sad really, that he lacked the confidence in his own gifts to make his own name rather than trade on others.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: If all this is true, Beltracchi clearly had the talent to become a first-rate contemporary painter in his own right. He was only caught by sheer luck.

Kind of sad really, that he lacked the confidence in his own gifts to make his own name rather than trade on others.


Counterpoint :

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where hero tag!?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you have a hand that can recreate the work of the masters, you have a hand to become a master painter yourself. Why would you waste a soul and talent on simply being a thief?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
big pig peaches:

Seriously, this was a brilliant statement.

But the piece was performance art and the performers where the gallery attendees themselves being duped.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
AI to the rescue.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If the art created by these 'masters' is so amazing and rare, how come some rando can imitate the techniques and styles so convincingly that people were paying millions for them at auctions?

Fine art is a scam folks. Never pay more than several hundred dollars for a piece you like.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Somaticasual:

Because you have the soul.of a thief and forger
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's an old racket:  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elmyr_de_Hory

The art world has currently become the haven of money launderers with thousands of famous works boxed up in bonded warehouses near airports awaiting their next sale to go sit in another bonded warehouse.
 
krebshack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Jeff5: Ripping off vapid rich people should get you a Merit Badge until we can formalize the rules to make it an Olympic sport.


I have a really difficult time seeing this as anything other than a victimless crime. Campendonk's not being cheated out of any income, and I'm just not that worked up over how the forgery made someone who flippantly spends seven figures on a single painting feel.

I get that fraud is wrong in the abstract, but in concrete terms I feel like the sympathy I can muster up is better spent people who can't afford to lose the money they were defrauded out of.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Meh - amateurs."

Also -

"I make the connection between the disappearance of Beltracchi's name and the emotion flowing into another person," she explained, citing Wolfgang's apparent belief that, through his work, he assumed the identities of the artist he was copying. "He says of himself that he can feel the feelings of others."
In doing so, Fischer argues, Wolfgang demonstrated a remarkable capacity for empathy. He described feeling so close to the 17th-century painter Hendrick Avercamp, the first artist whose work he forged, that he felt like his brother. The forger saw himself filling a gap in the artist's back catalog, as if his creations were contributing to their original body of work.

What an arrogant, insufferable, self-absorbed prick.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: If the art created by these 'masters' is so amazing and rare, how come some rando can imitate the techniques and styles so convincingly that people were paying millions for them at auctions?

Fine art is a scam folks. Never pay more than several hundred dollars for a piece you like.


The Rando has to be pretty damned skilled to pull it.

It makes you wonder what would happen if he had an original idea.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Campendonk

Badonkadonk
 
Jeff5
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

MikeyFuccon: If all this is true, Beltracchi clearly had the talent to become a first-rate contemporary painter in his own right. He was only caught by sheer luck.

Kind of sad really, that he lacked the confidence in his own gifts to make his own name rather than trade on others.


He was "replacing" lost works, getting into the heads of the original artists at the time those works were made, giving the best approximation of what that artist likely produced at that moment.

A pretty original concept...
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I know that art is bought for its collectability not for the beauty it brings. If it were bought for its beauty there couldn't be forgers. The art world pretends that an exact copy isn't also beautiful..


I don't mind buying high quality prints directly from an artist instead of the original piece, as they often have already sold off the original.

But Mrs Alt and I do prefer to buy smaller reasonably priced original pieces directly from local artists when we travel. Roadside sculptor in Maui carving turtles out of Koa, yes please. Oil painter set up on the sidewalk in San Fran doing Golden Gate landscapes, sign us up, We bring back one piece of art from everywhere we go.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I enjoy fine art, but I'm not too familiar with the granular workings of that milieu. In the financial sector, when the most successful money launderers, scammers, counterfeiters, etc. are caught, they're offered the opportunity to become investigators. Is this a possibility here?
 
grinding_journalist
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: If you have a hand that can recreate the work of the masters, you have a hand to become a master painter yourself. Why would you waste a soul and talent on simply being a thief?


Same reason movie studios want to make another Batman or Transformers movie: name and brand recognition that translates directly into revenue.

I'm sure that a wholly original, extremely well-done painting "in the style of Renoir" would sell...for $350, framed, at the Springfield Arts and Entertainment Festival (Live music all 3 days!), just like I'm equally sure that a "previously unknown Renoir from the collection of a fleeing Jewish art gallery owner at the onset of Naziism" would be worth quite a lot more, and attract the attention of well-heeled international buyers.

If both paintings take the same amount of time and effort to create, which one would you rather do, assuming you'd gotten away with it many times before?
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Someone Else's Alt: If the art created by these 'masters' is so amazing and rare, how come some rando can imitate the techniques and styles so convincingly that people were paying millions for them at auctions?

Fine art is a scam folks. Never pay more than several hundred dollars for a piece you like.

The Rando has to be pretty damned skilled to pull it.

It makes you wonder what would happen if he had an original idea.


All his work WAS original, he just used the styles and techniques of previous well known artists that are in demand to create new works sell/pass off as originals. That was genius of what they were doing.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If anyone has a bit of time to waste, watch Made You Look, a documentary about forged Rothkos.

It's utterly fascinating how nobody *really* wants to know whether paintings are fake.
You'll order an expertise, and they'll write "it's a beautiful representation of Rothko's work", and that sounds like "it's real!", but when it turns out it's fake, they'll say "we never definitely said it's real, just that it looks real".
 
