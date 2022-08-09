 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 349 of WW3: Russia to mobilize up to 500K more soldiers. In other news, Wagner says no sign of Ukraine retreating from Bakhmut. Ukraine says landscape provides natural defenses that make it "unwinnable." It's your Tuesday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com)
    More: News, Russia, European Union, Germany, Vladimir Putin, Weapon, Joseph Stalin, Famine, Kiev  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's happened. Orc daily casualties exceed one thousand. Get ready for some shiat.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. Hope everyone is doing well. Here is the overnight Ukraine news from the war press.

Fire at the Lukoil refinery in the city of Kstovo (Nizhny Novgorod region, Russian Federation) (VIDEO AND PICTURES)

President Zelensky signs decree to provide humanitarian aid to Turkey (more)

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Tuesday, Feb. 7 (more)

See intense fightings as Ukraine readies for potential new Russian offensive (CNN News VIDEO)

See intense fightings as Ukraine readies for potential new Russian offensive
Youtube pAW2fQrOMcY


Ukraine's President Zelensky Invited To Take Part In EU Summit (more)

Almost 8 Million People Have Fled Ukraine, UN Aid Chief Says (more)

Ukrainian Nobel Peace Prize Winner: 'This Violence, This Cruelty Have Become Part Of Russian Culture' (more)

Russian Invading Forces Continue Attacks In Eastern Ukraine Amid Warnings Of Fresh Offensive (more)

The Embassy of Ukraine in Turkey has tracked down six Ukrainians who have not been in touch since the earthquake. The health condition of the Ukrainians is satisfactory, there is no threat to their lives. Some citizens' homes were destroyed, they are currently staying with Turkish relatives - MFA  (POSTED TO TELEGRAM)

In the temporarily occupied Melitopol, the Russians plan to restore the bridge that was blown up by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, over which military equipment and ammunition were transported. In connection with the works, reverse traffic has been introduced on the section of the M-14 road in the area of the bridge in the village of Kostyantynivka. (POSTED TO TELEGRAM)

ISIS fighters, taking advantage of the earthquake, escaped from prison in Syria, - Reuters. A total of 20 prisoners disappeared from the destroyed prison. (POSTED TO TELEGRAM)

Ukrainian Catholic Church Switches Calendars (more)

Russia's shelling leaves 9 settlements in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast without water supply (more)

UK Defense Ministry: Russia unlikely to build up forces needed to affect war outcome in coming weeks (more)

Russians start building crematorium in Luhansk region due to heavy losses - Haidai (more)

Kremlin orders overhaul of bomb shelters across Russia - media (more)

Medvedchuk's wife charged with financing overthrow of constitutional order (more)

And that's your lot. The coffee bar is open for business and the chairs are being set-up. Have a good day all. Slavia Ukraini.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh one last news item, as I couldn't post two videos in the same post. In balloon spying news...

Balloon incident reveals more than spying | James Edward Hoare | (TVP World - Polish News in English VIDEO

Balloon incident reveals more than spying | James Edward Hoare | TVP World
Youtube oxlQzexK3Mw
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dusting off an old one for the mobik soundtrack 

The Good Soldier
Youtube v0LCxwjIc_o
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A rally is taking place in #Tokyo demanding that #Russia return the #Japanese islands off the coast of #Hokkaido.

For the first time, protesters use the phrase "illegally occupied islands," notes Kyodo News.

Today, #Japan celebrates Northern Territories Day. pic.twitter.com/dqyML9wryt
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 7, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This is what we're fighting for.

📹: night_taxi_lviv/TikTok pic.twitter.com/drcWNBepeP
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 6, 2023
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
#Ukraine: The Ukrainian 92nd Mechanized Brigade destroyed a Russian T-80BV tank in #Luhansk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/msv3ryGiU7
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 7, 2023

boom
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tracianne: This is what we're fighting for.

📹: night_taxi_lviv/TikTok pic.twitter.com/drcWNBepeP
- Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) February 6, 2023


Now that's the way to start the day!
 
mederu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Now we know the big Attack Direction of Ruzzia | It may happen very soon
Youtube 03x5pTX-J0w

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
06 Feb: Ukrainians PREVENT A CATASTROPHIC PENETRATION INSIDE BAKHMUT | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube sZ6MW1eF98A

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 28 through February 3 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Tracianne: #Ukraine: The Ukrainian 92nd Mechanized Brigade destroyed a Russian T-80BV tank in #Luhansk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/msv3ryGiU7
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 7, 2023

boom


Good morning! Hope it finds you doing well today!
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (getting tight if you haven't ordered a Valentine's gift yet):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
BiffSpiffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mederu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Soon, sooooon!

Panzer Battalion
Youtube Zag-XnwLLpo
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Public Call Box: Oh one last news item, as I couldn't post two videos in the same post. In balloon spying news...

Balloon incident reveals more than spying | James Edward Hoare | (TVP World - Polish News in English VIDEO

[YouTube video: Balloon incident reveals more than spying | James Edward Hoare | TVP World]


Here's a six foot man in a water balloon for an update.
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
⚡ WAR IN #UKRAINE - FEB 7

Record troop losses, biggest equipment losses in 12 days, temperatures drop further

TODAY'S REPORT:
1030 troop losses ⬆
7-day troop average: 813 ⬆
51 equipment* losses ⬆
7-day equipment* average: 32 ⬆
* Land-based

📈 https://t.co/USsWiovssW pic.twitter.com/0gMUy1FOI5
- Ragnar Gudmundsson 🇮🇸🇺🇦 ragn­ar­bjar­tur­[nospam-﹫-backwards]otsam*ai (@ragnarbjartur) February 7, 2023
A bit more detailed
 
mederu
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Brilliantly done, a good laugh for the start of the day!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tracianne:

A rally is taking place in #Tokyo demanding that #Russia return the #Japanese islands off the coast of #Hokkaido.

For the first time, protesters use the phrase "illegally occupied islands," notes Kyodo News.

Today, #Japan celebrates Northern Territories Day. pic.twitter.com/dqyML9wryt
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 7, 2023


Japan's been covering the war since the beginning, at least on the English language version of NHK (NHK World)

This morning, they were running something on Ukrainian ballet dancers who are no longer performing any works written by russians.  I don't see that particular segment online, but it looks like the National Ballet of Ukraine is currently in Japan, which likely triggered the coverage:

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/videos/20230202205004028/index.html

/wasn't home for the past few days
//and as I was typing this comment, they mentioned the protests on their hourly news segment
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mechanicum:

⚡ WAR IN #UKRAINE - FEB 7

Record troop losses, biggest equipment losses in 12 days, temperatures drop further

TODAY'S REPORT:
1030 troop losses ⬆
7-day troop average: 813 ⬆
51 equipment* losses ⬆
7-day equipment* average: 32 ⬆
* Land-based

📈 https://t.co/USsWiovssW pic.twitter.com/0gMUy1FOI5
- Ragnar Gudmundsson 🇮🇸🇺🇦 ragnarbjarturotsamai (@ragnarbjartur) February 7, 2023
A bit more detailed


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* At long last, the Ministry of Defense is now able to declare a winner in the 'Race for 1000' competition which pit generals, company commanders, and battalion leadership against each other to find out who could be the first to lose the 1000th conscript in one day, and that prize goes to General Viktor Viktorovitch of the recently evaporated 127th Conscript Battalion. Students of the Military Arts at Frunze Academy will no doubt be studying his brilliant 'feed them explosives and set them on fire' human wave attacks, which just managed to edge out rival General Smegley Smeglovitch and his 'Live Bombs as Battering Rams' practices which successfully conquered a small tree in a corner of a field of Bakhmut. General Viktor Viktorovitch will be awarded the title of 'Hero of the Russian Republic' and given a celebratory gold-plated meat grinder for his achievement.

* Recent attempts to steal and possibly reanimate Lenin only prove the need for a full necromantic certification program, the Moscow Mayor's office said today. "This frightening event, along with the Build-a-Babushka debacle over the weekend, clearly shows the dangers of allowing unlicensed, untrained necromancers the freedom to practice their dark arts without supervision. We're still cleaning up crawling arms and legs from Tverskaya Street." A recent proposal put forth in council chambers has outlined potential plans for Necromancer, Battle Priest, and Warlock certifications and a plan for participation trophies to be handed out to students successfully completing Bard Camp.

* In traffic news, your morning commute may be slowed by the tidal wave of human fecal matter which is currently being poured onto the MKAD ring around Moscow by a horde of feral mutant Oompa Lobsters. Territorial Defense forces are moving in with bulldozers and heavy weaponry and hope to get this cleaned up by this afternoon, but this morning consider taking side streets on your way to work. You should also consider avoiding the now highly radioactive Southwest corner of Filyovsky Park as cleanup efforts are still attempting to remove dangerous Nuclear Goat scat, but in good news, Stoleshnikov Lane is now free of all traces of anal lubricant left behind by Doctor Spankula's latest rampage. Stay tuned for the latest traffic updates, here every hour on the hour!
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BiffSpiffy: [Fark user image image 850x620]


Good morning everyone, welcome to 1k day, marking the permanent removal of over 1000 Orcs in a day.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ukrainians are united in rejection of any compromise with the Kremlin
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Guess Putin has figured out a way to get that pesky unemployment problem finally squared away then. And if the State does fall, then...what are the families going to do? Sue the old regime? Yes, he's stumbled across the perfect solution.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How do you go broke? Gradually, and then suddenly. A toast to you, Putin.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.