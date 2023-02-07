 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Make no mistake, Timmy. If those cows had the chance, they'd kill you and everyone you care about
    Sad, Cattle, Death, Farmer, Footpath, Walking  
big pig peaches
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
At least she died doing what she loved.
 
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cows & cows & cows
Youtube FavUpD_IjVY
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Kathy's son Andy voiced concerns that farmers are only issued guidance by the HSE instead of strict regulations.

I know they have traditions but maybe stay off the property?
 
miscreant
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: At least she died doing what she loved.


Being trampled by cows? That's a kink I hadn't herd of
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Cows: Small Or Far Away? | Father Ted
Youtube MMiKyfd6hA0

Maybe the only cows she had ever seen were small or far away?
 
brewskeys
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So close, subby


https://youtu.be/JAxjqAfwfyI
 
starlost
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Shouldn't a story about beef tenderizing be on the food page?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cows kill more people than you might think. Outside my hometown a number of years ago a man died in front of his grandson when he was butted by a cow who felt he was too close to her calf. Knocked him down and he hit his head, dead.

They're so tasty, though. I think most of us are willing to sacrifice a random grandpa here and there to not have to give up steaks and burgers.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cows With Guns - The Original Animation
Youtube FQMbXvn2RNI

Watch out for chickens in choppers

/ oblig
 
Iamos [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trampled by Turtles is a cover band of my Trampled by Cows group, but does that ever get noticed by the mooosic press?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Had the poor woman had wheels, she might have learnt too much and still lived to tell the tale.
 
