(Twitter)   This is not how you keep people from peeing in the pool
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The perfect pool when you're up for a swim.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh hell no.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

studebaker hoch: The perfect pool when you're up for a swim.


... in the nude.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanebo: Oh hell no.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what's real good at stopping people from peeing in the pool?
Shiating in the pool
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How's it working out for ice skating this week?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, "How to feel like you're flying when you're swimming."

/would totally swim there
 
real_kibo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would allow for an incredible new type of "upper decker".
 
SonOfSpam [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Really, I've had dreams like that.

/they're fun!
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice how the building architecture provides a nice vanishing point far below.
 
DustBunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Such a lovely view as well...

I have a massive fear of heights and I'd LOVE to try that
 
ShutterGirl [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Arghhhhh!
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
farkety nope
 
gas giant
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
My testicles just retreated into my body like frightened mice.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why the hell would you build something like that?
 
powhound
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Not sure if it's the same pool, but I saw a similar setup the one time I visited Houston for work some years ago ... from street level.

Hell no. Especially with Texas having presumably 'Murica construction standards.
 
dinglenugget
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hitman: Blood Money.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Looks more like a candy bar maker

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

wax_on: Why the hell would you build something like that?


Because it makes money, like those glass bottomed platforms that hang out the side of the Sears Tower that they charge a lot of money from people that want to stand on them.  I look forward to the day that this pool collapses and a bunch of swimmers make a so very long and unexpected swan dive.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The lensing effect from the water could goatse the entire area...
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

gas giant: My testicles just retreated into my body like frightened mice.


Why do you let frightened mice retract into your body?
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

powhound: Not sure if it's the same pool, but I saw a similar setup the one time I visited Houston for work some years ago ... from street level.

Hell no. Especially with Texas having presumably 'Murica construction standards.


That's the rub for me, I'd absolutely do that, just not in Texas. But heights don't both me, I've mountain climbed, skydived, and even parasailed after skiing down a scree field and off a 4k foot cliff. I just like to control my risk exposure to things I do, not corners cut by the contractor and ignored by the inspector.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I used to want to swim in one of these. They look cool.

Since the massive failure of the gigantic aquarium in Germany, nope. Pass.
 
tigerbot hesh
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Archer Glass Pool
Youtube Brznpc34FPU
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

