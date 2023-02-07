 Skip to content
(The American Conservative) They said it's impossible. They said it can't be done. But The American Conservative managed to write an ENTIRE article about the US opioid crisis without mentioning either Purdue Pharma or the Sackler family with a single word. Congratulations
    United States, Russia, Addiction, City, Death, War on Terror, Military, World War I  
Sexy Jesus
1 hour ago  
In my favorite timeline the Sacklers are in prison with the Waltons and Trump. They make.him dress in drag and do favors for soups.
 
baronbloodbath
1 hour ago  
Fark this piece of shiat Katya Sedgwick. Long on words, short on points, full of FUD. This is propaganda.
 
ybishop
1 hour ago  
darth sunshine
1 hour ago  
Floki
1 hour ago  
Got it. The fentanyl crisis is the result of China exploiting Democratic immigration policies. 🙄 What a joke. The American Conservative is propaganda.
 
leeksfromchichis
1 hour ago  
Come on, subby. It's not like they lied about their drugs and got millions of people hooked then lawmakers tried to use police on victims of a medical problem and never even punished the actual people responsible as illicit street drugs of superior strength started killing people across the na-   ooooooooh!  I see what you meant.
 
born_yesterday
1 hour ago  
Garbage link to garbage site to garbage article by garbage author
 
Floki
50 minutes ago  
Fentanyl soldier, brain dead pasta
There was a Fentanyl Soldier, on the streets of America
Emboldened from China, to the shores of America
Exciting on arrival, underwriting our survival
 
Ragin' Asian
41 minutes ago  
The number of casualties of the Russo-Ukrainian war are not publicized-both belligerents are naturally reticent about their losses.

They manage to start with a sentence that's untrue.
 
enry
40 minutes ago  
The number of casualties of the Russo-Ukrainian war are not publicized-both belligerents are naturally reticent about their losses.

Uh, estimates are published every day.  How bad is a article when you fark up that badly in the first sentence?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves
38 minutes ago  
How dare you impugn American Small Businessheroes!

The fentanyl coming over our border on the backs of ANTIFA Super-Soldiers leading the caravans grew naturally in the hills of Mexico after being seeded by Chinese "weather balloons" and is so potent simply reading the name killed 1,776 Constitutional Sheriffs investigating Hunter Biden's laptop and its role in leading COBRA to our Benghazi heroes!
 
nemobeamo
35 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: How dare you impugn American Small Businessheroes!

The fentanyl coming over our border on the backs of ANTIFA Super-Soldiers leading the caravans grew naturally in the hills of Mexico after being seeded by Chinese "weather balloons" and is so potent simply reading the name killed 1,776 Constitutional Sheriffs investigating Hunter Biden's laptop and its role in leading COBRA to our Benghazi heroes!


You should write for Fox
 
Ragin' Asian
33 minutes ago  
Why the fark did I read the whole thing? They use conjecture and anecdotal "evidence" to bash San Francisco at every opportunity. Then the piece ends with a tack toward xenophobia.

I saved you three minutes.
 
The Weekend Baker
32 minutes ago  
I realize that it was a dramatic presentation and not a documentary, but after watching Dopesick with Michael Keaton, my wife and I had two thoughts -- first, that the Sacklers are horrible, awful pieces of sh*t, and second, how in the f*ck could doctors be so stupid to believe in non-addictive opioids?
 
nerftaig
31 minutes ago  
All these years of the war on drugs aren't enough. I think the time has come for an even more drastic approach. Double declare war on drugs.

This guy is the kind of radical thinker we need.
 
Concrete Donkey
30 minutes ago  
I would place more blame on pharmacists who helped people exploit the system and get the drugs when their history showed they were going through them too fast.

We know that walmart and cvs both did this. Dont let them avoid blame
 
Resident Muslim
30 minutes ago  

Floki: Got it. The fentanyl crisis is the result of China exploiting Democratic immigration policies. 🙄 What a joke. The American Conservative is propaganda.


Came here to ask "But did they manage to blame Democrats?"

/no dog in this fight
//truly BSAB
///all actors for the corporations who paid for their way into political office
 
wozzeck
28 minutes ago  
https://www.cato.org/blog/fentanyl-smuggled-us-citizens-us-citizens-not-asylum-seekers

Summary:

o Immigrants aren't buying Fentanyl -- 99 percent of illicit opioids purchased in the US are purchased by US citizens

o U.S. citizens were 86.3 percent of convicted fentanyl drug traffickers in 2021 (10x greater than convictions of illegal immigrants for the same offense)

o 90 of fentanyl seizures take place at legal crossing points or interior vehicle checkpoints

o Just .02 percent of people arrested by Border Patrol for crossing illegally possessed any fentanyl at all

o During the travel restrictions, fentanyl seizures at ports quadrupled from fiscal year 2019 to 2021. Fentanyl went from a third of combined heroin and fentanyl seizures to over 90 percent.

o Annual deaths from fentanyl nearly doubled from 2019 to 2021 after the government banned most travel (and asylum).
 
Resident Muslim
25 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: In my favorite timeline the Sacklers are in prison with the Waltons and Trump. They make.him dress in drag and do favors for soups.


Waltons?
 
Blahbbs
21 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Sexy Jesus: In my favorite timeline the Sacklers are in prison with the Waltons and Trump. They make.him dress in drag and do favors for soups.

Waltons?


John-boy was a real a-hole.
 
Cythraul
17 minutes ago  

enry: The number of casualties of the Russo-Ukrainian war are not publicized-both belligerents are naturally reticent about their losses.

Uh, estimates are published every day.  How bad is a article when you fark up that badly in the first sentence?


Can you have two belligerents in a war between only two nations?  I thought a belligerent was the one who started the war.
 
Sexy Jesus
14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Why the fark did I read the whole thing? They use conjecture and anecdotal "evidence" to bash San Francisco at every opportunity. Then the piece ends with a tack toward xenophobia.

I saved you three minutes.


The very Soviet author lives in San Francisco. Her other work is even worse.
 
NathanAllen
8 minutes ago  
Why would they smuggle a drug that is widely available by prescription?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
8 minutes ago  
Conservatives worship the rich. The basis of modern conservatism are writers like Edmund Burke who sided with the royalty during the French Revolution, unable to see a reason why it happened (because conditions for ordinary people were hideous).

What they inherently want are suave demogogues, like Ronald Reagan, and are fundamentally antidemocratic, and so worship the business elite.

This is why they try to establish the rich, entrench them, by giving them more money and power. And are incapable of seeing them do wrong... unless they're engaging their antisemitism with Soros, of course.
 
Floki
7 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Came here to ask "But did they manage to blame Democrats?"


Did the writer explicitly mention Democrats? No, but the coded phrases are regularly invoked by Republicans in their criticism of Democrats. For example:


"From China, the drug is trafficked to Latin America, where it is assembled by cartels that bring it across our undefended border and set up shop in American cities. Sanctuary cities and states are reluctant to enforce immigration laws, allowing cartels to flourish. Notoriously, the Soros-backed former San Francisco District Attorney..."

Anyone familiar with Republican talking points knows the highlighted words above are boilerplate tropes the GOP uses to smear Democrats.
 
