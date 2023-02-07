 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Dodo)   Rockland lived for nearly 10 years in the hallways of an apartment building, relying on tenants for food & care before being taken in by Animal Haven.Thanks to the efforts of a volunteer he now has a forever home in time for Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (thedodo.com) divider line
64
    More: Woofday, Apartment, Animal, Dodo, Leasehold estate, Neontology, Animal Haven volunteer Tedi Sarah, hallways of an apartment building, social media  
•       •       •

585 clicks; posted to Main » and D'awww » on 08 Feb 2023 at 9:00 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So sweet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: So sweet.

[Fark user image 639x721]


Very much so! ♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Dr.Fey: So sweet.

[Fark user image 639x721]


Most definitely
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Mom says I has the cutest bed head.  I'll tell ya, it is WAY better than Mom's bed head!!!!

Just helped my neighbor put some stuff away in her garage... a shower and potty stools.  She gets them at garage sales, cleans them up and then when someone needs one, she delivers one to them.  She is truly one of the kindest people I have ever known.    She asked me how much I weigh....she can see my weight loss.  I told her what the scale said this morning.  It is a weight I haven't seen in decades.  I am not starved. I am healthy. I just had chicken salad on ritz crackers for lunch and there is leftover tuna casserole for dinner.  I made a trip to Walmart this morning.  I ONLY got what was on my list, I got Walmart brand as much as I could (condensed soups, black beans). There are cookies..I went with Walmart shortbread cookies with pecans.  Again, less expensive than the plain name brand stuff. See, I do eat stuff! 4 bags full and I was within budget!!!!!  SCORE!!!  What I found weird; they did not have any jarred jalapenos.  I will see if Publix has some the next time I wander in there, tomorrow....I want the protein bars that are BOGO and go off BOGO after tomorrow.   I eat one every now and then when I am at a loss for lunch.   Or if I know I will be away from home and I will need something in my stomach or I will get lightheaded.

I REALLY went over to my neighbor's house to get the roses she had for me.  They were 'discards' from the florist yesterday.  Not perfect enough...gorgeous red roses.  I should be able to keep Forry away from them.   They will be locked in the guest bathroom or laundry room overnight.  I don't trust him that much.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

CrankyAndi: [Fark user image 850x1133]


Mom says I has the cutest bed head.  I'll tell ya, it is WAY better than Mom's bed head!!!!

Just helped my neighbor put some stuff away in her garage... a shower and potty stools.  She gets them at garage sales, cleans them up and then when someone needs one, she delivers one to them.  She is truly one of the kindest people I have ever known.    She asked me how much I weigh....she can see my weight loss.  I told her what the scale said this morning.  It is a weight I haven't seen in decades.  I am not starved. I am healthy. I just had chicken salad on ritz crackers for lunch and there is leftover tuna casserole for dinner.  I made a trip to Walmart this morning.  I ONLY got what was on my list, I got Walmart brand as much as I could (condensed soups, black beans). There are cookies..I went with Walmart shortbread cookies with pecans.  Again, less expensive than the plain name brand stuff. See, I do eat stuff! 4 bags full and I was within budget!!!!!  SCORE!!!  What I found weird; they did not have any jarred jalapenos.  I will see if Publix has some the next time I wander in there, tomorrow....I want the protein bars that are BOGO and go off BOGO after tomorrow.   I eat one every now and then when I am at a loss for lunch.   Or if I know I will be away from home and I will need something in my stomach or I will get lightheaded.

I REALLY went over to my neighbor's house to get the roses she had for me.  They were 'discards' from the florist yesterday.  Not perfect enough...gorgeous red roses.  I should be able to keep Forry away from them.   They will be locked in the guest bathroom or laundry room overnight.  I don't trust him that much.

[Fark user image 720x960]


♥♥
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
The Jack and Cisco birthday bash.  Tuna juice for everyone!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x647]


Good news, the package has been delivered.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Snuffybud: The Jack and Cisco birthday bash.  Tuna juice for everyone!
[Fark user image 800x450]


Happy Birfday, Boyz!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 850x647]

Good news, the package has been delivered.


Oh that's good, I was afraid it had been lost. Is it up to your high standards?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.