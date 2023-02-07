 Skip to content
(ABL13 Houston)   A Texas woman accused of killing her husband is being held on a $5 million bond, why so high you ask? It turns out that she was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota after her previous husband was shot and killed   (abc13.com) divider line
29
29 Comments     (+0 »)
WegianWarrior [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's only two - it's not like she's making a habit out of it?
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll bet it was that rascally power grid.  That woman better have good legal counsel:
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just don't let her get remarried.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm surprised Texas didn't execute her on the spot.
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: I'm surprised Texas didn't execute her on the spot.


I mean if she killed 2 people, Do we really want someone like that roaming around society
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Just don't let her get remarried.


Exactly.  It's not like she's going to go right out, get married, and murder a third husband.  That's just poor craftsmanship.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this on forensic files!

Forensic Files - Season 12, Episode 3 - Cold Hearted - Full Episode
Youtube 59uYNEwJiW4
 
johnny_stingray
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Patsy Montana - I Didn't Know The Gun Was Loaded (c.1949).
Youtube 9vSfqR3Hyxc
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy wife, happy death.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a stroke of bad luck.
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Her first husband was shot and killed and she didn't get charged?

Oh, it was Minnesota. She probably just started crying and the cops decided she was innocent.  She probably had a "live laugh love" on the wall, too.

Minnesota "Nice"
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
if she's so dangerous, don't give her a bond, just keep her in jail, god

also is she going to get married before the trial? don't keep people waiting so farking long
 
swankywanky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.spin.comView Full Size
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
she and Drew  Peterson should hook up
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a woman, am I wrong do be disapproving that she didn't find a smarter way to live her life and that she got caught? I don't like to give in to sexism, but I just get irritated when women aren't smarter and better.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WegianWarrior: It's only two - it's not like she's making a habit out of it?


Yeah, well. It's still illegal in most US states and Canadian provinces for a woman to shoot her husband for pissing her off. Even California has a three-bag limit.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WegianWarrior: It's only two - it's not like she's making a habit out of it?


Well, it worked last time...
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Black widow wives are a thing but the funny part is most husbands die first anyway because marriage is hell, and we accept this as a fact of life.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Cell Block Tango" - Broadway Backwards 2015
Youtube ziA1TGNXktY
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's no way to treat a grieving widow...
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Black widow wives are a thing but the funny part is most husbands die first anyway because marriage is hell, and we accept this as a fact of life.

[Fark user image 425x532]


I don't typically go around recommending divorce, but if "marriage is hell" rolls off your fingertips, move out
 
gamera1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So.... she's available, fellas!
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Think this is her:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Article is a bit light on key information. What I mean is, did those men have it coming?
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Pfft. Amateur."
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She did not give this a lot of thought.  Her late husband was diabetic and 4 hours BEFORE she called emergency the hospital knew his insulin was high.

Lack of planning here.
 
groppet
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Did she tell the cops the first one fell on the bullet?
 
mrparks
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Call wire Charles Remington, we got a man-eater.

🎶 Maaaaneater 🎶
 
