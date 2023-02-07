 Skip to content
(WRAL)   Two cars drove up to a gas station after getting into a minor accident. That's when things got all 'Murica (with video goodness)   (wral.com) divider line
mistahtom
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I hope the cops catch this person, we need more prison laborers.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fat white guy in a stained wife beater. That doesn't exactly narrow things down in NC.
 
caguru
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Be a defensive driver. You never know when you might bump into a well organized militia.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Three. Three videos simultaneously playing on that site. Plus phone cancer I expect. Thanks, Subby.
 
DoctorCal
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
It's a gun a sniper might use. A close combat weapon. Got more flash than your 357 Magnum and whatnot. Believe me, I been teachin' people to shoot for 32 years. I reckon this is the year they'll figger it out.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Who could ever have suspected that the drivers of a Mustang and an Audi were both assholes? I'm shocked.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: It's a gun a sniper might use. A close combat weapon. Got more flash than your 357 Magnum and whatnot. Believe me, I been teachin' people to shoot for 32 years. I reckon this is the year they'll figger it out.

"

It is a gun used in a military capacity, Martin said."

No it isn't.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: DoctorCal: It's a gun a sniper might use. A close combat weapon. Got more flash than your 357 Magnum and whatnot. Believe me, I been teachin' people to shoot for 32 years. I reckon this is the year they'll figger it out.

"It is a gun used in a military capacity, Martin said."

No it isn't.


Looks like they had exactly the guy they wanted to interview, ready to give them exactly the phrases they wanted. "Who's a good boy? Who is?"
 
