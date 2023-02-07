 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   Climber who fell to his death called "extremely unfortunate", according to Constable Understatement   (independent.co.uk) divider line
13
    More: Sad, Snowdonia, Camping, National park, Wales, Glyderau, Valley, Glyder Fawr, Glyder Fach  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2023 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The monkey got him.
 
Snort
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mountains?  In England?
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"He fell... poorly."
 
stevecore
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snort: Mountains?  In England?


Wales. And it's a pretty awesome mountain.  I climbed it a few years ago
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Snort: Mountains?  In England?


The Englishman Who Climbed Up a Hill but Fell Down a Mountain.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Disregard the series of life choices that placed him without support on the side of a rock face ... quite unfortunate
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It makes sense. The dead man fell wasn't the usual idiot who climbs mountains wearing a T-shirt and plimsoles. He did all the right things, but still fell because a hand-hold broke away.
I'd say "unfortunate" was the appropriate term.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

When initially presented with the situation, Mr. Lloyd was said to have exclaimed, "Great Scott!"
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: It makes sense. The dead man fell wasn't the usual idiot who climbs mountains wearing a T-shirt and plimsoles. He did all the right things, but still fell because a hand-hold broke away.
I'd say "unfortunate" was the appropriate term.


My adult kid and her SO climb, as in with harnesses and ropes or mats if it's a low feature.

He hardly did all the right things.  What, they had the equipment, and chose not to use it?  Free climbing over a 600 foot drop, on an icy day, trusting a single point of failure, where the rock might fracture...  Yeah, I don't consider that "all the right things"

So, he was the usual idiot with expensive climbing gear, who didn't choose to use it, because it would have slowed him down.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He died doing what he enjoyed, is the usual quote. However, this us the reality: 'Mr Lloyd, 67, added: "People always ask, 'did he suffer?' Well there is the sheer fright of actually knowing you're no longer in control. Then we have no idea what happens after that but he has come a good distance, you can put it that way."'
 
MythDragon
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son (Official Music Video)
Youtube ZWijx_AgPiA
 
ClassicLantern
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
These stories make me happy.  I hope I die doing something I love rather than sick in a hospital bed.  If a 62 year old man dies in a skiing accident (Sonny Bono) then it is clear to me that this is exactly the way he wanted to die.  This climber was aware of the dangers and went ahead and did it anyway.  There are worse ways to die.  It pleases me when someone gets to die doing what they enjoy.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
my mom had a boss who fell over 200 feet onto rock. he was hospitalized over a year. she said when he walked it resembled a crab. he told he was in pain every day, and that he wished he had died.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.