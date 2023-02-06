 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Edmonton Journal)   Subby thinks Canada is joining the race to the education bottom, as man eats chili pepper to prove climate change is 'not a huge issue'   (edmontonjournal.com) divider line
12
    More: Asinine, Canada, Chili pepper, chili pepper, consulting services, little bit, South America, end of the world, Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi  
•       •       •

139 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Feb 2023 at 3:30 AM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Try that shiat with a real pepper.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
One stupid person proves the education system is failing as much as one snowball disproves climate change.

/Admittedly, that is one stupid person.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I'd like to submit that I've sautéed chili peppers using heat, and the end result was less hot chili peppers. Therefore, adding heat to the hot climate will make it not hot. Ipso Quo Facto.
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Notabunny: I'd like to submit that I've sautéed chili peppers using heat, and the end result was less hot chili peppers. Therefore, adding heat to the hot climate will make it not hot. Ipso Quo Facto.


More like Ipso Queso Blanco amiright?
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It's  Alberta. Canada's  Texas/Alabama. Morons and oil money abound.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
What would be considered a "hot chili pepper" in Alberta?  One of those Hungarian Wax Peppers?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Third Man: What would be considered a "hot chili pepper" in Alberta?  One of those Hungarian Wax Peppers?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
According to Ward papastew Coun. Michael Janz, the presenter's name showed up over the video conference call as "Arun tysily" (Aren't I silly).

Poe's law in full effect. I still can't tell if he was being stupidly serious or if he tried to take the piss and failed.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's Edmonton which is Canada's Texas.
 
ansius
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's not just that he's stupid.

It's that he's stupid enough to not be aware how stupid he is.

And that ignorance of his own stupidity has motivated him to get up in public and make a statement that everyone else knows is stupid.

And that he is surrounded by enough similarly stupid people who will congratulate him on making what they all think is a non-stupid stunt.

And that because he's surrounded by other idiots, he'll be protected from the consequences of being stupid and he'll be immunised from curing his stupidity.

It's a complete cluster of stupidity.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And then the oil hit the anus...
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.