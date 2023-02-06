 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Chinese spy balloon was 200 ft tall and carried a payload the size of a jetliner   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
19
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bye bye fly spy.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They have satellites. What data were they trying to get with that, exactly? If they want my Netflix password, I don't even know it.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A top Pentagon official said the Chinese was 200-feet tall and had a payload the size of a jetliner"

That's a big Chinese.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dahnkster: [Fark user image image 640x384]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
ytterbium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if it caught me Farking on my phone at work, it was directly overhead and I'm so mad I didn't see it.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: They have satellites. What data were they trying to get with that, exactly? If they want my Netflix password, I don't even know it.


Unlike satellites, balloons can hover slowly, at a lower altitude, which might result in better and more detailed pictures.  They can also be harder to detect on some defense systems then satellites.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure would have sucked if we missed.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kermit the forg: Mugato: They have satellites. What data were they trying to get with that, exactly? If they want my Netflix password, I don't even know it.

Unlike satellites, balloons can hover slowly, at a lower altitude, which might result in better and more detailed pictures.  They can also be harder to detect on some defense systems then satellites.


What are they spying on, though? Unless they plan on going to war with the US tomorrow, it's nothing they can't change in time to make everything they see obsolete.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "A top Pentagon official said the Chinese was 200-feet tall and had a payload the size of a jetliner"

That's a big Chinese.



Yeah, but two hours from now you'll want some more.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
How big is that compared to a small boulder and/or a large boulder?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: "A top Pentagon official said the Chinese was 200-feet tall and had a payload the size of a jetliner"

That's a big Chinese.


Must be from the Shangdong region.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Balloon was one Delaware, with a payload of half a Rhode Island. Good thing that pilot didn't miss.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Funny...it might have had explosives on it...that didn't detonate when struck by a missile.
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They farked up the 1st subheading below the headline,

Stupid humans
 
Lunakki
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Mugato: kermit the forg: Mugato: They have satellites. What data were they trying to get with that, exactly? If they want my Netflix password, I don't even know it.

Unlike satellites, balloons can hover slowly, at a lower altitude, which might result in better and more detailed pictures.  They can also be harder to detect on some defense systems then satellites.

What are they spying on, though? Unless they plan on going to war with the US tomorrow, it's nothing they can't change in time to make everything they see obsolete.


IMO they weren't really trying to spy. I think they were mostly testing out the balloons and our response. Although this is apparently at least the fourth one they've sent our way, so maybe the other unnoticed ones did see something interesting?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: [Fark user image image 640x384]


I'm glad they're willing to make reparations for the whole mess. Mighty polite of 'em.
 
mistahtom
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Will MTG wear a balloon lapel to the SOTU?
 
