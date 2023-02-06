 Skip to content
(dogtime)   Dog rescued after spending 7-8 months with coyotes, is "surprisingly well-socialized and friendly, and shows no signs of aggression." Must be kept away from anvils and cliffs   (dogtime.com) divider line
12
ongbok
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And road runners.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
And ACME products.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
While Ghost might not have any emotional scars from his time roaming the desert with coyotes, he does, unfortunately, suffer from several physical ailments. He bears fighting scars on his body and face. He has skin issues, an eye infection, and an ear infection.

Ok, well that's about what one would expect. I guess those are all things that can be fixed easily enough though.


He has a broken toe in need of amputation...

Wow, well that's too bad but they did say he was limping.


...and his scrotum is slated for removal.

Oh shiat. Poor dude. Poor dude.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And cats and other small dogs. His prey drive is going to be pretty strong at this point I bet.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Nothing will keep that dog from licking those stiches!
 
ansius
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's a FOX affiliate, but this story has videos and pictures: https://www.fox5vegas.com/2023/02/03/ghosts-story-elusive-white-dog-spotted-living-with-coyote-pack-henderson/
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Oh man I wish I could...oooh wait, wrong forum. Wrong forum.
 
khatores
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ansius
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

And if you don't want to visit a Fox station, here's the Gofundme site to help with the veterinary bills. It also have pictures of the litte fella:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/ghost-aka-coyote-dog?qid=146031a111c4eda3e502644e1c9d7c62

d2g8igdw686xgo.cloudfront.netView Full Size
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They "rescued" the dog from running with a pack of coyotes.  Tell me that pooch wasn't having the time of his life, howling at the moon, tearing cute woodland creatures to shreds with a pack of growling curs.  Running around with his genitalia intact.  Now it's all "Sit, roll over, come get castrated."  Sure, rescued.
 
