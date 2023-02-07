 Skip to content
Texas swears it'll have all power restored by February 12. This year
    Followup, Rain, Winter storm, Thunderstorm, Ice, Ice storm  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Texas says lots of things.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It looks like hurricane damage here. All trees destroyed by ice.
Many many damaged power lines. Totally different than what happened two years ago.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
.. Not that Texas doesn't deserve some criticism for everything else.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Meanwhile we'll just charge you more if you have power.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sometimes really bad things happen and shiat falls over and you lose power to lots of people. There's not much you can do about it.

But what's hilarious is when stuff like this goes wrong in Texas, they make sure it goes really wrong.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

KarmicDisaster: Meanwhile we'll just charge you more if you have power.


Not unless you're STILL signed with one of those awful deregulation companies.  Everyone else is locked in for the year.  They'll raise the rate and charge more next year and pass off the costs just like any other business.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well! Good news! So,... going forward, what is going to change and how are things like this going to be prevented or mitigated? See, this seems to be the thing there is not enough of with these Texas emergencies. I would love to hear how a utility commission changes this and that to meet future demand and emergencies. Is any of that going on? Better maintenance? Rapid response repair teams? Distributed generation? Emergency trains or mobile generators? Is the grid just too decrepit? Is demand growth too high?

It shows competence when you can get in front of the public, explain the problem, explain what you did, and explain why it won't happen again.

Because I have a theory that this is not just incompetence, but it is the result of about 6 performance criteria that ERCOT is having to deal with rather than about 2. And it is not an uncommon problem around the world. If that is the problem, ERCOT should come out and say it.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"it costs money to have a reliable, isolated, rapidly expanding, 100% reliable grid that can be fixed quickly, and which does not pollute a lot. And people are going to have to pony up more money to pay for that."

People don't say that enough.

They should. Lest people think that a few more panels, batteries, and wind turbines are the cheap fix that Texas needs.
 
snowjack [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh. It's almost like deregulating everything and choosing to go their own way instead of cooperating with other states makes their system fragile and prone to failure every farking year. Weird.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! This year! That's good, right? I'll totally vote for Greg Abbott again since he totally promised to fix the power grid and then he didn't but then he promised to fix it this year
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My son and daughter in law live two hours east of Dallas and their power has been more off then on for days now. I keep telling them to bring their sons to Florida, it's beautiful here, but they keep saying no.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to check the date to make sure today wasn't February 11th. Of this year.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  

daffy: My son and daughter in law live two hours east of Dallas and their power has been more off then on for days now. I keep telling them to bring their sons to Florida, it's beautiful here, but they keep saying no.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are now focusing on the most complicated restoration efforts. The smaller outages with unique damage," she said.

Which totally by coincidence are in the rich, white areas.
 
whr21
‘’ 1 hour ago  

2fardownthread: "it costs money to have a reliable, isolated, rapidly expanding, 100% reliable grid that can be fixed quickly, and which does not pollute a lot. And people are going to have to pony up more money to pay for that."

People don't say that enough.

They should. Lest people think that a few more panels, batteries, and wind turbines are the cheap fix that Texas needs.

'Cuz there's no capital anywhere in the country then the pockets of the plebs.
So dammnit if they expect to continue to live in the "first world" conditions they have become so accustomed to, they can damn well kick down, do they expect some kind of hand out from their betters?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Appears they got what they voted for ..
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For once I'm going to give Texas a pass. One of the YouTube channels I follow is Whiskey Tribe. They're based out of Dripping Springs which is West-Southwest of Austin. They did a shoot at the distillery the day after the storm, a single blade of grass was covered in ice thicker than the hosts thumb. Pretty much nowhere is going to do well with that kind of ice unless all non-trunk power lines are buried (and then you've got problems with long term line maintenance).
 
khatores
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

snowjack: Huh. It's almost like deregulating everything and choosing to go their own way instead of cooperating with other states makes their system fragile and prone to failure every farking year. Weird.


No, it's better this way with Texas having its own separate power grid. When Texas has a major power problem, the damage is limited and other states are unaffected. Most of the neighboring states have enough crippling problems (such as being Oklahoma) without also picking up Texas' power shortages.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 850x712]


He's saying that because he bought the last generator a Harbor Freight.  He only means at his house.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Losing out on TX ad revenue on Stupor Bowl Sunday? UNPOSSIBLE!
 
mononymous
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

snowjack: Huh. It's almost like deregulating everything and choosing to go their own way instead of cooperating with other states makes their system fragile and prone to failure every farking year. Weird.


khatores: snowjack: Huh. It's almost like deregulating everything and choosing to go their own way instead of cooperating with other states makes their system fragile and prone to failure every farking year. Weird.

No, it's better this way with Texas having its own separate power grid. When Texas has a major power problem, the damage is limited and other states are unaffected. Most of the neighboring states have enough crippling problems (such as being Oklahoma) without also picking up Texas' power shortages.


Except this isn't the power grid issue, this is a downed power lines issue. When you get freezing rain, the trees get coated with ice weighing hundreds of pounds, which causes them to break apart and fall onto power lines and transformers. The roads are also covered in ice, causing vehicles to lose control, often hitting utility poles and other equipment.

I get it, Farkers love to bash Texas every chance they get, but you could at least put some effort into knowing what the hell you're talking about when you do it.
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 850x712]


...at my place.
 
mononymous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
mercurynews.comView Full Size
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

robodog: For once I'm going to give Texas a pass. One of the YouTube channels I follow is Whiskey Tribe. They're based out of Dripping Springs which is West-Southwest of Austin. They did a shoot at the distillery the day after the storm, a single blade of grass was covered in ice thicker than the hosts thumb. Pretty much nowhere is going to do well with that kind of ice unless all non-trunk power lines are buried (and then you've got problems with long term line maintenance).


Yeah there was about in inch of ice on everything. Down the street from my house four power poles went down just from the weight, no trees involved.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Didn't we just have a story about Texas having a huge tax surplus this year?

I guess it all went to hookers and blow instead of, you know, making sure their power grid wouldn't catastrophically fail. Again.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

FatherChaos: Didn't we just have a story about Texas having a huge tax surplus this year?

I guess it all went to hookers and blow instead of, you know, making sure their power grid wouldn't catastrophically fail. Again.


The power grid was fine, as explained over and over.  The same ice storm caused outages to an estimated 60 million people across the country.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I know it's expensive to lay underground cable and places like Houston have a high water table, but when I lived there our power went out a few times a year..  Usually it was only for an hour or a few, but that's not normal, is it?

I think trees too close to power lines probably did most of the damage.
 
