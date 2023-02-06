 Skip to content
(NBC 10 Boston)   Footprints on icy pond + hat in middle of ice + man's car nearby with keys, wallet and phone inside = Worst Assumed By All. Fortunately for man, he was somewhere else   (nbcboston.com) divider line
17
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And currently missing...the rest of the story.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headline had more info than TFA.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little more info...

https://whdh.com/news/update-29-year-old-man-located-after-reported-missing-by-arlington-police/

/ not subby
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Spy pond?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like he missed the perfect chance to disappear ...
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
jsmilky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so embarrassing
how can a man live with himself
what honor?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bad_blood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was sure this was going to be my town after seeing a guy ice fishing today when it was 48 degrees. All I could think of was "even if the weekend froze the ice solid, if you're out there long enough it's thawed by the shore when you head back."
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well since we were given almost zero details we'll just have to speculate wildly.  Mental health episode, or attempted fake death?  Taking all bets!

/ I also offer video poker
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: A little more info...

https://whdh.com/news/update-29-year-old-man-located-after-reported-missing-by-arlington-police/

/ not subby


He's been located, and no further details were given.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: Well since we were given almost zero details we'll just have to speculate wildly.  Mental health episode, or attempted fake death?  Taking all bets!

/ I also offer video poker


about the only time a fellow leaves most everything in the car is for a meat-up. that way in case it all goes south you have minimum to lose.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sinko swimo: Neondistraction: Well since we were given almost zero details we'll just have to speculate wildly.  Mental health episode, or attempted fake death?  Taking all bets!

/ I also offer video poker

about the only time a fellow leaves most everything in the car is for a meat-up. that way in case it all goes south you have minimum to lose.


Yeah, my roommate threw out "something he didn't want his wife to know about" pretty much first thing.  The hat and footprints are weird, though.  Maybe the wind took the hat, he tried to go after it, but realized after a few steps onto the ice that it was a bad idea and turned back?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Drugs or a intimate encounter
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
There was a famous Hugh Troy prank where he made a casting of a hippo foot from the paleontology department at Cornell.  He stomped it out onto Beebe Lake, which was, at the time, Ithaca's water source.

He cut a hole in the ice, and left.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Wiping with Leaves?

/wiping with leaves
 
Lady J [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kentuckienne
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I live about a half mile from here and was irritated by all the helicopters constantly circling. Then I saw that there was a police presence by the pond and figured that someone had mixed up the gas and the brake again - there's a dead-end road that leads right to it. Between this and the yahoo that tried to drive off a parking garage into the nearest subway station through the glass atrium, it's been an exciting few days.

https://www.nbcboston.com/news/local/train-service-at-alewife-station-still-closed-after-car-sends-concrete-barrier-crashing-down/2964972/?amp=1
 
