(Vice)   Miami Police Department: "We've made the most tone-deaf gesture for Black History Month." Columbus Police Department: "Hold our beer"   (vice.com) divider line
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Of course that wasn't a MLK quote. It was Abraham Lincoln.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actually, I used to say that frequently everywhere in the 90s and never even wrote it down or actively sought attribution.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe we're misreading it.

Maybe it's a command, issued to MLK?

Surely that's better.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigKaboom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Of course that wasn't a MLK quote. It was Abraham Lincoln.


I recognize that quote. It belongs to George Santos.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys we'd better keep increasing police funding.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: Of course that wasn't a MLK quote. It was Abraham Lincoln.


If you're brave enough.
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anything's a dildo if you are brave enough.
-MLK
 
Markus5
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: khitsicker: Of course that wasn't a MLK quote. It was Abraham Lincoln.

If you're brave enough.


Tiny fist. Etc.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Be the peace you wish to see in the world."

Sounds pretty controversial.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now they are just being mean. That isn't very nice.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markus5: Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: khitsicker: Of course that wasn't a MLK quote. It was Abraham Lincoln.

If you're brave enough.

Tiny fist. Etc.


Would require somewhat less courage.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like someone is going to have to make some good trouble.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring peace by bringing a piece. Or a big stick or whatever.

- Some old timey President who looked like the Monopoly Guy.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is what they asked him to say

Why are you not complying?

Lay down!
Hands in the air!
On your knees!
Hands behind you back!

WHY ARE YOU NOT COMPLYING?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....at least they aren't taking something horribly out of context to justify use of force......
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they sure it wasn't Martin DuBois Garvey X?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image image 354x356]


If more of us valued food and cheer and song above hoarded gold, it would be a merrier world.
 
Jeff73
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Titty sprinkles
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Be the absence of tension you wish to see in the world.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Comply or else I will end you, or I might just end you anyway, just for the fark of it."

-Mahatma Ghandi
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Be the peace you wish to see in the world"

I suppose it's nicer than submit or obey, but coming from the cops it's about the same

/They're blaming you for the beating you're about to get.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They don't have to imagine what he said, they could read one of the many books about him.
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Be the rain" - Neil Young.

When is Canadian-American history month?
 
cybrgeezer
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Probably Yogi Berra.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A spokesperson for the Columbus Division of Police told VICE News in an email Friday that the city didn't commission a new cop car, but rather one has been "decommissioned for use" as a patrol car. The car is painted over and over again to celebrate different holidays and awareness campaigns, the spokesperson said.

People: "Maybe shoot fewer black people, plz?"
Columbus: "Best we can do is temporarily paint a decommissioned SUV for a couple weeks"
Fark user imageView Full Size
All they need to add is an officer wearing a Columbus PD dashiki and we're good to go.
 
fortheloveof
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"the city didn't commission a new cop car, but rather one has been "decommissioned for use" as a patrol car. The car is painted over and over again to celebrate different holidays and awareness campaigns, the spokesperson said"

Anyone else catch that part? It's literally a token car they reuse regularly for whatever holiday is coming around.

Probably started when one of the cops' relatives body shop business was having a slow month and needed some business.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: "the city didn't commission a new cop car, but rather one has been "decommissioned for use" as a patrol car. The car is painted over and over again to celebrate different holidays and awareness campaigns, the spokesperson said"

Anyone else catch that part? It's literally a token car they reuse regularly for whatever holiday is coming around.

Probably started when one of the cops' relatives body shop business was having a slow month and needed some business.


I'd be surprised if that is inaccurate.
 
cefm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll give them a B- for intent and a D+ for execution. But a true failing grade is reserved for those who commit outright racist abuse in a fake charade of celebrating the month. For instance the never ending number of fried chicken and watermelon lunches. There ain't just one of those. There are many and it happens every damn year, with the same fake "oops, should we not have done that?" excuse.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cop car slogan, Nashville, TN, 1996: Weed and Seed

Not all of them. I once was active on MetaFilter (and MemePool) and a MeFite speculated with basis about federal money for special departments and so on being the reason.

The statism and turn about from Protect and Serve to Weed & Seed was pure double-speak. Years later, when I worked in China, I came across a few slogans that evoked a care-taker's perspective, a communist sense of duty.

Commie cops in the US, now, every where.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If I didn't say it, then Abraham Lincoln, Mark Twain, Winston Churchill or Gandhi probably said it.  Or Will Rogers.
-- George Bernard Shaw
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fortheloveof: "the city didn't commission a new cop car, but rather one has been "decommissioned for use" as a patrol car. The car is painted over and over again to celebrate different holidays and awareness campaigns, the spokesperson said"

Anyone else catch that part? It's literally a token car they reuse regularly for whatever holiday is coming around.

Probably started when one of the cops' relatives body shop business was having a slow month and needed some business.


So it's like a corporate logo on Twitter?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Remember the military recruitment slogan of Be All That You Can Be to An Army of One?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The only correct cop car slogan came from a fictional movie: To punish and enslave
 
Dafatone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cefm: I'll give them a B- for intent and a D+ for execution. But a true failing grade is reserved for those who commit outright racist abuse in a fake charade of celebrating the month. For instance the never ending number of fried chicken and watermelon lunches. There ain't just one of those. There are many and it happens every damn year, with the same fake "oops, should we not have done that?" excuse.


Sorry, I have it on good authority from an earlier fark thread today that serving fried chicken and watermelon at a middle school on the first day of Black History Month isn't racist because it's just food and once a white woman went to dinner and her Latino brother assumed whe was racist and like such as.

/seriously that thread is a tire fire.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

cefm: I'll give them a B- for intent and a D+ for execution.


Whatever. A fabricated retort to No Justice No Peace.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A Google search shows the unsourced "peace" quote frequently attributed to King by quotation aggregation websites

So they Googled MLK quotes, found that one listed on one or more quote sites, so now we're obviously outraged at them over it.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Abolish the police.
 
Fano
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cefm: I'll give them a B- for intent and a D+ for execution. But a true failing grade is reserved for those who commit outright racist abuse in a fake charade of celebrating the month. For instance the never ending number of fried chicken and watermelon lunches. There ain't just one of those. There are many and it happens every damn year, with the same fake "oops, should we not have done that?" excuse.


Yeah I'm afraid I just can't get too worked up about a positive message wrongly attributed to Dr King.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"White moderates? I love them!"

~ Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr
 
Dafatone
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fano: cefm: I'll give them a B- for intent and a D+ for execution. But a true failing grade is reserved for those who commit outright racist abuse in a fake charade of celebrating the month. For instance the never ending number of fried chicken and watermelon lunches. There ain't just one of those. There are many and it happens every damn year, with the same fake "oops, should we not have done that?" excuse.

Yeah I'm afraid I just can't get too worked up about a positive message wrongly attributed to Dr King.


You can't see any problem with the police telling people that MLK wants them to be peaceful?
 
Fano
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dafatone: Fano: cefm: I'll give them a B- for intent and a D+ for execution. But a true failing grade is reserved for those who commit outright racist abuse in a fake charade of celebrating the month. For instance the never ending number of fried chicken and watermelon lunches. There ain't just one of those. There are many and it happens every damn year, with the same fake "oops, should we not have done that?" excuse.

Yeah I'm afraid I just can't get too worked up about a positive message wrongly attributed to Dr King.

You can't see any problem with the police telling people that MLK wants them to be peaceful?


Maybe it's a reminder to the cops every time they get in their cruisers
 
BorgiaGinz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dafatone: cefm: I'll give them a B- for intent and a D+ for execution. But a true failing grade is reserved for those who commit outright racist abuse in a fake charade of celebrating the month. For instance the never ending number of fried chicken and watermelon lunches.


I would have been more impressed if they had served Jollof rice  or plantain soup with fufu or doro wat, but fried chicken tastes good. "Oh, no, a food that is eaten in every country in the world, how dare they serve me something so delicious!"

What if they had thrown a curve ball and served Peruvian chicken? Would it be racist to not eat it?
 
