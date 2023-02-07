 Skip to content
(WFSB Connecticut)   College student arrested for threats on the anonymous social media app Yik Yak after police identified the account owner. InigoMontoya.gif   (wfsb.com) divider line
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It was a joke. You guys are so touchy. I can't believe this is such a big deal to you.

Actual posts:
"I got glocks on deck!"
"We bouta have a shootout."
"Who finna die. Come to Stowe."

Somebody is watching too many movies.
 
daffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Anonymous"
I agree with Indigo.
 
khatores
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: It was a joke. You guys are so touchy. I can't believe this is such a big deal to you.

Actual posts:
"I got glocks on deck!"
"We bouta have a shootout."
"Who finna die. Come to Stowe."

Somebody is watching too many movies.


Oh, it was a joke alright.  Now the joke's on him. Some people have to learn the hard way.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
YikYak still exists?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They can't have been serious threats.

Usually you put threateners in jail. So they can't, you know, carry out their threats.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"... And there was some joking nature involved. However, we're going to treat them all the same. It's not going to be tolerated and I think the school would say the same thing is there's zero tolerance for any language like that," said Sgt. Chris Mastroianni with the Hartford Police Department

Thought Crimes are now real crimes
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ah, Yik Yak, the 4chan of Nextdoors.
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
maxheadroom.comView Full Size
 
