(Twitter)   Apocalyptic void appears in the skies of Ohio, surprising no one   (twitter.com) divider line
54
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

54 Comments     (+0 »)
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Let's get this out of the way
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hey coal rollers! Got a thick black plume of smoke here for you to stick your face into and inhale.

Go on. I promise to act all triggered.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
They announced they were gonna bleed off vinyl chloride cars before they BLEVE so....
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's ok. J.D. Vance will take care of by shooting at it, like he made believe with the balloon:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's actually a pretty scary cloud.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There are black clouds in Ohio, and I ain't too surprised.
Strange days indeed. Most peculiar, mama.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Zuul!
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

null: They announced they were gonna bleed off vinyl chloride cars before they BLEVE so....


*if* they could get close enough.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
News 5 is reporting that this is a planned release of the chemicals
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Shadow Blasko: News 5 is reporting that this is a planned release of the chemicals


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobtheme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"After missing yet another extra point wide left, Brett Maher glanced at the horizon and realized he career was, in fact, over."
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
jforster99.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Am I the only one that saw a giant cat?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Has Rasputin been spotted in the area?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

null: They announced they were gonna bleed off vinyl chloride cars before they BLEVE so....


I was at a transportation conference many years ago where they showed the afterman of a monomer tank car that had polymerized. The destruction was ...impressive. Also, there were big puffy balls of polymer all around. They knew it was happening and they had evacuated the area, so nobody hurt.

The guy next to me whispered "Just one word. Plastics." I nearly fell out of my chair.

media.newyorker.comView Full Size
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jake Havechek: Has Rasputin been spotted in the area?


Boney M. - Rasputin (Sopot Festival 1979)
Youtube 16y1AkoZkmQ
You made me do this.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Needlessly Complicated: [Fark user image 599x373]
Let's get this out of the way


I'm in Michigan. We already fought them. They lost and had to take Toledo.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nice thing is Pittsburgh will have that new car smell all summer
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Nice thing is Pittsburgh will have that new car smell all summer


It'll mesh nicely with the stench from the Clairton Coke works and the odor of the Shell Cracker Plant.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Make it quick, I'm tired of living in Ohio.
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Shadow Blasko: News 5 is reporting that this is a planned release of the chemicals

[Fark user image image 425x379]


Yes, but they also don't want you to BLEVE.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Thanks for this Twitter link!
It's so informative.
Smoke is there! Somewhere!
Elon must be paying a lot for these referrals.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I was going to suggest that this is what comes of not monitoring the Cleveland Hellmouth, but East Palestine, Ohio, is much closer to Youngstown (it's a village on the border with Pennsylvania). Ohio's Ohio, as it were.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://apnews.com/article/46558bab3fdc7f357896effdc47163f2

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: That's actually a pretty scary cloud.


It gives me hope that Ohio's destruction is near.

/OH resident
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

null: They announced they were gonna bleed off vinyl chloride cars before they BLEVE so....


Vinyl Chloride is the name of my new ultra lounge Chemical Brothers tribute band.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"We'll be live in minutes..."

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

null: They announced they were gonna bleed off vinyl chloride cars before they BLEVE so....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Live? You'll be dead!
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
One thing that tells you everything you need to know about that part of Ohio is when they announced last night that the tank temperature was rising rapidly and they expected a massive shrapnel bomb and chemical leak they also felt the need to threaten anyone starting in the evacuation zone with arrest. Like the thought of having pieces of a train car go through you or your lungs melting weren't enough they had to threaten folks with physical removal to get some of them to leave.

Personally all I would have to be told was that there were tanker cars in the derailment and I would have had my trailer hooked up Friday night and have found a place far away with hookups to stay until the all clear was given. I've watched enough disaster porn over the years to know that the chemical spills combined with fire in train derailments leads to really, really bad things.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"drove my chevy to the bleve".... just to stick it in your head.
 
ieerto
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Has a new pope been elected in Columbus?
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It should improve the smell of Ohio, in all honesty.
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Earlier this afternoon, my phone chimed with an emergency alert message. Beaver County PA officials issued an evacuation notice for people in the Darlington area because of the smoke and fumes.

I found this map online a few minutes ago.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rt. 51 was/is closed in the Chippewa area.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: News 5 is reporting that this is a planned release of the chemicals


Oh good, I'm sure that makes them less toxic.
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So, the news says increased temperatures in some of the cars hauling hazardous chemicals are creating an explosion risk so they are intentionally releasing the chemicals from the cars into the air in a controlled manner. This means mandatory evacuation within the danger zone due to the toxicity. So that's nice.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Make it quick, I'm tired of living in Ohio.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/you either have to become an astronaut or just get used to being in ohio forever
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Michigan approves!
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

ieerto: Has a new pope been elected in Columbus?


You mean football coach? The current guy can't seem to beat Michigan.
 
ScrimBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
We'll be live in minutes with the latest

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

robodog: One thing that tells you everything you need to know about that part of Ohio is when they announced last night that the tank temperature was rising rapidly and they expected a massive shrapnel bomb and chemical leak they also felt the need to threaten anyone starting in the evacuation zone with arrest. Like the thought of having pieces of a train car go through you or your lungs melting weren't enough they had to threaten folks with physical removal to get some of them to leave.

Personally all I would have to be told was that there were tanker cars in the derailment and I would have had my trailer hooked up Friday night and have found a place far away with hookups to stay until the all clear was given. I've watched enough disaster porn over the years to know that the chemical spills combined with fire in train derailments leads to really, really bad things.


A lot of the area affected by the cloud is rural farmland. From what I've heard, the people that were refusing to leave was because of their animals/livestock.
This is part of the area:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, the railroad company (like pretty much all American rail companies) laid off a huge number of people a few years back in order to implement "precision railroading". Let's see what Wikipedia has to say about that system.

The result is often substantial improvement in railroad operating ratios, and other financial and operating metrics; at the cost of less-reliable service, particularly to smaller customers, long-term capacity issues, increased derailments and other safety risks associated with longer trains, and crew fatigue.
 
Will Roger's Lariat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

nytmare: So, the news says increased temperatures in some of the cars hauling hazardous chemicals are creating an explosion risk so they are intentionally releasing the chemicals from the cars into the air in a controlled manner. This means mandatory evacuation within the danger zone due to the toxicity. So that's nice.


I heard same--

"The controlled breach of several rail cars has been completed successfully under the supervision of experts and first responders. Some of the material is now burning off" Twitter link.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So once again, capitalists cut corners in the name of immediate profit, and it's farked people over on a grand scale. What a farking shocker. And it's gonna keep happening as long as the consequences for the execs are cheaper than the actual profits generated.
 
BurghDude
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are they referring to it as the Airborne Toxic Event yet?
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Calm down people, all this means is that Ohio still has no Pope.
 
