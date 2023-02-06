 Skip to content
(Buffalo News)   Harry Gordon Selfridge - a man whose time has come and gone   (buffalonews.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What's the point of arming everyone if you're not allowed to shoot bad guys?
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.


There were retailers that used to basically have an old school model of that. They had a showroom with items on display, you got a clipboard and a form and filled out what you wanted, a cashier rang it up and your order was delivered on a conveyor. It was usually for bigger ticket items, not drug store stuff. Service Merchandise was one of those, and the main Sears in downtown Atlanta was like that for some items. It was fun as a kid getting stuff that way. They had pneumatic tubes for moving the paperwork around, and spiral slides coming down from the warehouse for some items, conveyors and rollers for heavier stuff.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.

There were retailers that used to basically have an old school model of that. They had a showroom with items on display, you got a clipboard and a form and filled out what you wanted, a cashier rang it up and your order was delivered on a conveyor. It was usually for bigger ticket items, not drug store stuff. Service Merchandise was one of those, and the main Sears in downtown Atlanta was like that for some items. It was fun as a kid getting stuff that way. They had pneumatic tubes for moving the paperwork around, and spiral slides coming down from the warehouse for some items, conveyors and rollers for heavier stuff.


Waaay back, the 1960s in small town America, my grandma would call the grocer to place her order and a boy would bring a box or two around later with her goods. Town of 1000 people.
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fall out of an airplane?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they tried hiring more than one farking person a shift?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wake me when retail thieves steal more than 25% of what corporations steal from their employees from corporations.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Security guards. Who basically just stand there as people shoplift.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatboyoverthere: Have they tried hiring more than one farking person a shift?


That screws with the model of customers paying to scan their own stuff.
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.


I can't wait to simultaneously triple the amount of time every trip to Target takes and make shopping a confusing experience for half the old people out there.
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.


This isn't a new concept, in fact it predates the internet (service merchandise anyone?). Anyways, this also already exists. There are several grocery retailers who operates "dark stores" that are essentially this, they popped up during Covid to meet the extreme demand of people shopping from home.  Basically think of Costco but designed strictly for grocery food items and it's not open to the public.
 
wxboy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.


Well, in many cases this is already an option, except that they've already added the logical next step of delivery. The only real advantage of going to the store over delivery is the ability to impulse buy, but I'd bet that a system like you describe would cut down a lot of that. After all, with impulse shopping, once it's physically in your cart, you're probably not likely to change your mind since that takes a physical action (even if you are too lazy to return the product to its proper shelf location). If you're just walking around a store selecting things on an app, it's far simpler to just hit a button if you think better of buying that bag of candy.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Have they tried hiring more than one farking person a shift?


Here's the thing about theft as a huge business. You have insurance, FDIC, you can claim all the associated loses and expenditures on your taxes (unless that Trump rule actually went into effect? idk). There are so many ways to make it not really matter for you too much.

Only in America can the rich find a way to make as much money on being a complete failure as they do being successful. Pay the plebs? lol, tell me another one.
 
olorin604
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

darwinpolice: mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.

I can't wait to simultaneously triple the amount of time every trip to Target takes and make shopping a confusing experience for half the old people out there.


The local target has generously labeled a full row of like 30 parkins spots pick up.


It was nice of them to ensure that I always have a place near the entrance to park as I go in to shop.
 
darinwil
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Rip Thomas E. Selfridge.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.


This isn't even a new idea. But. In practice it probably won't work. Why? Because most humans are farking odd. We're hunters and gatherers.  Sure lots of people like delivery.  But. Amazon still hasn't ended the big box. And your idea will happen.  But it won't take over.

/
There is a jack in box with a bank teller tube.......? Shoot? Portal?
Someone help.
Anyway most people avoid that jack in the box.  It's the only one in San Antonio like that.
//
Even that fark face liquor store with it's deadly warnings all over the place . They went out of business.
///
Ppl will only put up with so much shiat

Sadly it's random what they push back on.
//
Why did jack in the box stop using kiosk????? They put on on every store.  And then six months later removed all of them.
????????
Humans are farking stupid and always have butt hurt.
The dirty fark faces.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.

There were retailers that used to basically have an old school model of that. They had a showroom with items on display, you got a clipboard and a form and filled out what you wanted, a cashier rang it up and your order was delivered on a conveyor. It was usually for bigger ticket items, not drug store stuff. Service Merchandise was one of those, and the main Sears in downtown Atlanta was like that for some items. It was fun as a kid getting stuff that way. They had pneumatic tubes for moving the paperwork around, and spiral slides coming down from the warehouse for some items, conveyors and rollers for heavier stuff.


And not a single fark face ask why that stupid shiat went bye bye
 
drewogatory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What kind of 56 year old has 3 children at home?
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

darwinpolice: mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.

I can't wait to simultaneously triple the amount of time every trip to Target takes and make shopping a confusing experience for half the old people out there.


🍽 🎒 🍆
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.


We have that.  It's called Amazon.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

wxboy: mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.

Well, in many cases this is already an option, except that they've already added the logical next step of delivery. The only real advantage of going to the store over delivery is the ability to impulse buy, but I'd bet that a system like you describe would cut down a lot of that. After all, with impulse shopping, once it's physically in your cart, you're probably not likely to change your mind since that takes a physical action (even if you are too lazy to return the product to its proper shelf location). If you're just walking around a store selecting things on an app, it's far simpler to just hit a button if you think better of buying that bag of candy.


You do realize the real money is on that bag of candy? Only an idiot would fark with that cash 🐄
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So we going to bring back Service Merchandise? I used to think that place was neat as a kid.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
When I was a child we used to shop at a chain called Service Merchandise. The store featured a model where there were only demonstration units out on the floor, and if you wanted something you had to fill out a card that the clerk would take back to retrieve the items for purchase. The problem with this is it took a long time, and frequently the display objects were not in the greatest shape so it was hard to tell exactly if you wanted the item or not. I suppose looking back on it, a side benefit is that if this thing was destroyed in the store you probably didn't want to buy it. But admittedly it was tough if you were looking at stereos and all of the knobs were missing.

Service Merchandise went under because it simply took too long and customers weren't willing to put up with it. I can see why, it was a pain in the butt and all the downsides of a catalog and all the downsides of retail shopping.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Came for the Service Merchandise reference, leaving...
pwadc.netView Full Size

Piggly Wigglywas the first self-service grocery store. It was founded on September 6, 1916 (although it did not open until five days later due to delays in construction), at 79 Jefferson Avenue in Memphis, Tennessee, byClarence Saunders.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

edmo: Unobtanium: mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.

There were retailers that used to basically have an old school model of that. They had a showroom with items on display, you got a clipboard and a form and filled out what you wanted, a cashier rang it up and your order was delivered on a conveyor. It was usually for bigger ticket items, not drug store stuff. Service Merchandise was one of those, and the main Sears in downtown Atlanta was like that for some items. It was fun as a kid getting stuff that way. They had pneumatic tubes for moving the paperwork around, and spiral slides coming down from the warehouse for some items, conveyors and rollers for heavier stuff.

Waaay back, the 1960s in small town America, my grandma would call the grocer to place her order and a boy would bring a box or two around later with her goods. Town of 1000 people.


My grandmother did that about 10 years ago in the small town where I grew up with her in SE Montana.  They have an aging population, so grocery delivery made a lot of sense for them...
 
jso2897
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

wax_on: Security guards. Who basically just stand there as people shoplift.


Why the f**k should some poor asshole on minimum wage risk his life defending the piggie's property?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
CVS has chained up the ice cream long before COVID, it's called "bodega ice cream" because it's stolen at big retail stores and sold cheap at bodegas for cash which I'm guessing might be used to buy drugs. Now I call CVS, Walgreens, and target Amazon warehouses because it seems everything stolen there ends up on Amazon.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
25 comments in and we haven't pointed out the real problem?  That these greedy farks have eliminated so many employees that there are 1 or 2 running an entire store and so can't police it even just by being present enough to stop the casual thief?
 
Thingster
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is what bail "reform", sentencing "reform", and "decriminalizing" homelessness looks like.

You vote for the people running on not putting people in jail or holding them accountable for their actions, and then you're surprised when people act like they aren't going to be held accountable for their actions.

None of what's going on right now should be a surprise to anyone, but apparently it is.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

drewogatory: What kind of 56 year old has 3 children at home?


One that has three children who are farkers.
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Unobtanium: mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.

There were retailers that used to basically have an old school model of that. They had a showroom with items on display, you got a clipboard and a form and filled out what you wanted, a cashier rang it up and your order was delivered on a conveyor. It was usually for bigger ticket items, not drug store stuff. Service Merchandise was one of those, and the main Sears in downtown Atlanta was like that for some items. It was fun as a kid getting stuff that way. They had pneumatic tubes for moving the paperwork around, and spiral slides coming down from the warehouse for some items, conveyors and rollers for heavier stuff.

And not a single fark face ask why that stupid shiat went bye bye


It hasn't completely gone away.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Argos_(retailer)
 
Chompachangas
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Thingster: This is what bail "reform", sentencing "reform", and "decriminalizing" homelessness looks like.

You vote for the people running on not putting people in jail or holding them accountable for their actions, and then you're surprised when people act like they aren't going to be held accountable for their actions.

None of what's going on right now should be a surprise to anyone, but apparently it is.


Uh huh.
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.


in other words, back to the days before supermarkets and shopping carts.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

asymptonic: 25 comments in and we haven't pointed out the real problem?  That these greedy farks have eliminated so many employees that there are 1 or 2 running an entire store and so can't police it even just by being present enough to stop the casual thief?


1. Most theft is employees.
2. Most stealing isn't even an issue.  Otherwise every place would still be a general store with some fark face getting everything for you.
Jfc.
The stupid shiat from the past went away for a reason.
I guess the people now in control are too young to know all those things farked off for a reason? 🧐🤷‍♂
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mjjt: Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app


I'm not installing an app on my phone just to buy toilet paper and ice cream from Walmart.  That's stupid.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: asymptonic: 25 comments in and we haven't pointed out the real problem?  That these greedy farks have eliminated so many employees that there are 1 or 2 running an entire store and so can't police it even just by being present enough to stop the casual thief?

1. Most theft is employees.

...

It's been a while since I did retail LP audits, but in the 80s inventory shrink was about 40% clerical errors, 30% external theft, and 20% internal. I do know the clerical part has come down a good bit with the advent of better inventory control systems. The rough ratio between internal and external has remained the same.
 
NDP2 [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: mjjt: Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app

I'm not installing an app on my phone just to buy toilet paper and ice cream from Walmart.  That's stupid.


It's also going to be a pain when buying produce. You won't be able to inspect the fruits and vegetables before selecting and instead get stuck with whatever specimen the employee randomly picks out.
 
Thingster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Chompachangas: Thingster: This is what bail "reform", sentencing "reform", and "decriminalizing" homelessness looks like.

You vote for the people running on not putting people in jail or holding them accountable for their actions, and then you're surprised when people act like they aren't going to be held accountable for their actions.

None of what's going on right now should be a surprise to anyone, but apparently it is.

Uh huh.


Uh huh.

Philadelphia quit pursuing shoplifting charges for anything under $500, and guess what happened?

Phiily inquirer

Look at any city that's seeing shoplifting explode right now, and you'll find a policy for not pursuing charges for theft under a certain dollar amount put in place a couple years before.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

jso2897: wax_on: Security guards. Who basically just stand there as people shoplift.

Why the f**k should some poor asshole on minimum wage risk his life defending the piggie's property?


No argument there.

But it is ridiculous that people are taken in by the security theater of security guards.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

darwinpolice: mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.

I can't wait to simultaneously triple the amount of time every trip to Target takes and make shopping a confusing experience for half the old people out there.


The Giant Eagle near me got rid of cash registers at most checkouts and the cash slot is at about knee level in the conveyor belt. They're like a hybrid self service but a cashier can also work them to speed things up.

The main downside is that old people, the majority of cash users, can't bend down, are completely confused about the system, and it's simultaneously difficult for the disabled to access. It's a total lose/lose proposition unless you're in a line with only young people in a hurry. Fat chance of that.
 
uberalice
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: Unobtanium: mjjt: The logical outcome of all this is a revamped store/supermarket.

Display shelves out front with a single cardboard pic of a stocked item. Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app. App tells them how much they've spent so far, provides product details etc. Out back is a warehouse with everything on pallets, Costco style, pickers bagging purchased goods. Shopper collects bagged groceries from dispatch. Cost already deducted from your nominated bank account/credit card.

Elimination of shoplifting pays for AI to optimize the pickers job.

There were retailers that used to basically have an old school model of that. They had a showroom with items on display, you got a clipboard and a form and filled out what you wanted, a cashier rang it up and your order was delivered on a conveyor. It was usually for bigger ticket items, not drug store stuff. Service Merchandise was one of those, and the main Sears in downtown Atlanta was like that for some items. It was fun as a kid getting stuff that way. They had pneumatic tubes for moving the paperwork around, and spiral slides coming down from the warehouse for some items, conveyors and rollers for heavier stuff.

Waaay back, the 1960s in small town America, my grandma would call the grocer to place her order and a boy would bring a box or two around later with her goods. Town of 1000 people.


We had a grocery where you bought your stuff, they bagged it and loaded into tubs. You pulled your car up and the tubs came out on a conveyor belt and the bag boys loaded in to your car.
 
darinwil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: mjjt: Shoppers walk round registering purchases on an app

I'm not installing an app on my phone just to buy toilet paper and ice cream from Walmart.  That's stupid.


I get why they all want everything to be an app, but like you, yeah no, especially since most of these "apps" are really just an embedded browser showing you the regular site with the added bonus of asking you for complete access to all the telemetry of your phone.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bought a bag of Tide Pods to eat in Marina del Rey last week and had to wait a minute for the bagger to remove the security sticker, then still tripped their damn alarm, and had to stand there in the doorway like a criminal with a blaring alarm and flashing lights pointing me out

This sort of treatment by brick and mortar retailers will only backfire. I am sure I am not the only one who will no longer buy their delicious Tide Pods from the grocery store, but will use Amazon Prime instead
 
El_Dan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Only thing I encounter at the store behind a locked display is the annual purchase of a nice bottle of cognac for my dad at Christmas. And the prejudices that led to that are of course no mystery.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Chevy Chase hasn't been 56 in years.
 
Crooked Ref
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Here's a novel idea: maybe if people were just paid more at their jobs, they wouldn't feel the need to engage in petty theft. I know, it's a lot easier to put locks on practically everything and hire goons with room temperature IQs to make sure nobody pinches the Charmin. But then, I've always been a hopeless optimist.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drewogatory: What kind of 56 year old has 3 children at home?


The kind that didn't start having children until their late 30's, and now it's a *lot* more difficult for a kid to just move out on their own when they turn 18.
 
