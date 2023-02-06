 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Man arrested for trying to revive Soviet Union   (frontnews.ge) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You may say he's a dreamer, but he's not the only one.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is said, if you listen very quietly at night, your can hear absolutely nothing because he's still dead.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder where ever he got that idea...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"...doctors discovered that the detainee had a psychiatric disorder due to intoxication."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bubbaloo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the capital of the Russian Federation, a drunken man..."

What's his Fark handle?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Amidst all of Russia's farkery in the last year, somehow I'd completely forgotten they still have Lenin's body in a jar over there.  That's such a farking weird thing to do.  Like, we could theoretically have Lincoln's body on display in the monument.  Or worse, when the GOP overthrows the government the MAGA chuds could embalm Trump and make a mausoleum for him as the founder of Magastan or something.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well he didn't have a Lenin corpse, and he needed it for something. Isn't that what communism says?
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Our corpse, comrade.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: [i.imgflip.com image 666x375]


SimpsonsLaughingDiplomat.gif
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Amidst all of Russia's farkery in the last year, somehow I'd completely forgotten they still have Lenin's body in a jar over there.  That's such a farking weird thing to do.  Like, we could theoretically have Lincoln's body on display in the monument.  Or worse, when the GOP overthrows the government the MAGA chuds could embalm Trump and make a mausoleum for him as the founder of Magastan or something.


You know Mar-A-Lago is going to become a holy site for them when he passes, the only question is going to be how much do the Trumps charge in admission.
 
Congo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
46 points of posable articulation, like a Soviet... action figure mannequin, change the pose monthly in a ceremony unveiling of the new pose... and get some props n stuff n stick a Grogu in there when the Mandalorian comes back on. And lots of cool outfits.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They arrested Putin?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It seems a long way to go when you can just buy a replica that's just as useful as the real thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISO15693
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"psychiatric disorder due to intoxication."
 
MythDragon
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

nexta_tv: A man in Moscow tried to steal Lenin's body from the Mausoleum In Moscow, a 42-year-old man tried to break into the Mausoleum and steal Lenin's body. After his arrest, he could not explain the motives of his actions. https://t.co/2xJ7OjCWGR


Maybe he had an idea for a sitcom?
comb.ioView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Congo: 46 points of posable articulation, like a Soviet... action figure mannequin, change the pose monthly in a ceremony unveiling of the new pose... and get some props n stuff n stick a Grogu in there when the Mandalorian comes back on. And lots of cool outfits.


What? No Kung Fu grip?
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Take Me To The Soviet Union
Youtube WcN_ZOKd7h4
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Je suis un Marxiste, tendance Groucho.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Has anyone made a "Weekend at Vladimir's" joke yet?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Bootleg: New Rising Sun: Amidst all of Russia's farkery in the last year, somehow I'd completely forgotten they still have Lenin's body in a jar over there.  That's such a farking weird thing to do.  Like, we could theoretically have Lincoln's body on display in the monument.  Or worse, when the GOP overthrows the government the MAGA chuds could embalm Trump and make a mausoleum for him as the founder of Magastan or something.

You know Mar-A-Lago is going to become a holy site for them when he passes, the only question is going to be how much do the Trumps charge in admission.


I'm rooting for "mysterious fire and denied insurance claims" as it's future.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ISO15693: "psychiatric disorder due to intoxication."


He wasn't drunk enough and realized what a shithole the USSR was?
 
