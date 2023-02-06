 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   The Karmic Wheel Is Real; newspaper digs up Canada's youngest lottery jackpot winner profiled back when she donated her piggybank to Haitian Earthquake Relief, Yes, she's wearing a jersey from Gretzky's Jr Hockey team   (sootoday.com) divider line
9
    More: Spiffy, History, first-year biology student, Explanation, Image, Cheque, Juliette Lamour, Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Medicine  
•       •       •

822 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2023 at 6:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very nice.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Awwwwwwwww
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a lot of people that are really POed after reading about this news, not that she donated her piggy bank, but in that she claims that it's he first time.

I admit to the same thought.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's right, poor people, you should have been more generous as a child!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"But the thing that we've heard the most - again, with all the positive messages - people just keep telling us: 'Good things happen to good people. Everything happens for a reason.' I never believed that before but I'm starting to believe that now. There is just no explanation for something like this to happen."

Sure there is: luck.

Seems like someone who won't let the money go to her head, which is nice. Hope she can fend off all the inevitable marriage proposals and sudden new family members who just need a break.
 
docilej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pic#5: That's a good looking OLG staff!!!
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you know, my city makes it on Fark and it's not something stupid.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

George Santos' taint: There are a lot of people that are really POed after reading about this news, not that she donated her piggy bank, but in that she claims that it's he first time.

I admit to the same thought.


We don't call it the stupid tax for nothing.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: "But the thing that we've heard the most - again, with all the positive messages - people just keep telling us: 'Good things happen to good people. Everything happens for a reason.' I never believed that before but I'm starting to believe that now. There is just no explanation for something like this to happen."

Sure there is: luck.

Seems like someone who won't let the money go to her head, which is nice. Hope she can fend off all the inevitable marriage proposals and sudden new family members who just need a break.


The danger with that is that the natural inverse of good things happen to good people is "If bad things happen to you then it is because you are bad.  Everything that happens happens for a reason, and that reason is that you are bad."
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.