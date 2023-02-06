 Skip to content
(Kent Online)   There's many things you can take away from a stay at a swanky hotel situated within a wildlife park; Breakfast with giraffes, lunch with lions, showers with Legionnaire's disease, and supper with capuchins. Core memories all   (kentonline.co.uk) divider line
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake News! The French Foreign Legion is not currently deployed in the United Kingdom.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
HI GUYS! WE JUST WANNA SHOWER WITH YOU AND PARTY!

images.everydayhealth.comView Full Size
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NephilimNexus: [Fark user image 189x297]


Alternatively, just go to farking Africa already.  Then if you do die of something exotic, at least you'll do it somewhere exotic.
 
