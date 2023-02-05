 Skip to content
(WHSV Harrisonburg)   97 year old woman celebrates PMS   (whsv.com) divider line
George Santos' taint
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Excellent.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ha! I thought that was going to be Post Mortem Syndrome and thought subby was a sick bastard
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe on the way to the rally they can stop off and get some maxi pads at Costco

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh Subby, you made me laugh.

In other news there are a lot of elderly motorcycle gangs like that. My favorite gang is still the Buffalo Gals.
 
jmr61
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
PLEASE don't tell me I have to choose one of them to bang.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

steklo: Maybe on the way to the rally they can stop off and get some maxi pads at Costco

[Fark user image image 717x960]


For those days when you're riding a steel horse and the cotton pony.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

