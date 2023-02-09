 Skip to content
(A Bearded Dragon)   Caption this responsible parent   (img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net) divider line
    More: Caption, Contests  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Original:
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Horny 3 on 1
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Hop on Pop
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
"Mommy, I want some ice cream!"

"Mommy, I want to go to the toy store!"

"Mommy, I want some delicious crickets!"

"Will you all be quiet or I am turning around!"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Look out! It's Elton John - he's always hunting us."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Uber  Horny Toadie "Your Destination is Only a Hop, Skip and Jump Away!"
 
JessieL
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"I'm not a bearded dragon"
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The kids are too tired to walk and have to be toad all the way home.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"Has anyone seen my kids?! I've been looking for them EVERYWHERE"
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"To tell a family secret, kids, your grandfather farked a turtle."

"Um. We know."
 
SwitchLord
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mom, What does "Horny Toad" mean?
 
mattgsx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I swear to God, the next time I find you out in the woods taunting that hawk I'm going to leave you there!
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Quaid...Quaid....start the reactor...free Mars
 
