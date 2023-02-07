 Skip to content
Caption this owl and its friend
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  

Metal Gear Solid - Exclamation Point Sound Effect
Youtube qbeEO58Hlfo
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Hmmm, Uber eats delivered itself today!
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"I picked the wrong day to give up running across roads, and climb trees instead."
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"No, Mr. Squirrel, I haven't seen your kids.  And if you'll excuse me now, I have to go take a crap.  And it ain't easy passing baby squirrel bones.  BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"You think you are owl that?"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"So...the stories about the Fark squirrel having big balls are true."
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
"Tootsie pops? I'm an owl, not some candy expert."
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Rodent: Please go about your day til nightfall.
Owl:What about breakfast?
Rodent:You've already eaten my wife.
Owl:Yes. What about second breakfast?
Rodent: What?
Owl: I don't think you know about second breakfast.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
When a Jehovah's Witness knocks on a Mormon's door it can get quite awkward
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Owl: These are 2 nuts you won't be getting

/a mormon and a caveman walk into a bar
//the caveman says "Owl be back."
///rimshot
 
