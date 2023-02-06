 Skip to content
(Some Big Bird)   Caption this bird in a wooded area   (img-s-msn-com.akamaized.net) divider line
17
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Sure, Bob knew the difference between a cross-cut blade and a ripping blade, but now that he had the new table saw set up in his workshop, it just occurred to him that he wouldn't be able to use the damn thing.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Where is my elephant friend?"
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"I'M not gonna tell him customers are not allowed back here!"
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Soooo.... that's what Birds Eye Maple looks like!! I'm not impressed!!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Can I speak to your supervisor?"
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I dont expect you to talk, Doug. I expect you to die.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Before we get started I'd like to take a moment to talk about shop safety.  There is no more important safety rule than to wear THESE... safety glasses...*squawk*."
 
Dr Nostromo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So then I told him, "Look. That requires a 7/16 socket. You're never gonna get a good grip with a 3/8." We laughed and laughed. Ahhh... that bird brain wouldn't know the difference between his head and a hole in the ground.
 
Cache [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This dress code sucks.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look Bob, it's time for some tough love. You're going to have to give this silly dream of being a master woodworker up. The fact is that you don't the know the first thing about carpentry, and...well, you don't have opposable thumbs.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You know, Frank, I used to have wings. But then I just HAD to f*cking cut my own lumber..."
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Can I get your attention please everyone, we'll be using new cover sheets on our TPS reports, if you have any questions, please see me in my office. also, I'd also like to remind everyone that you may NOT drink alcoholic beverages in the saw room. Danian, I'm talking to you."


/*shakes head*
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Take your bird to work day was a big success again this year.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

stringbad: That's a Cassowary. Seen them up close. They make a deep sound like what would come out of a sub-woofer, and you don't want to be attacked/instantly disembowelled by them. Why, yes. Why do you ask if I'm an Australian?


I'm an American and I know well enough to stay far far away from one of those damn things.. well most all Aussie wild life actually.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Came for the beer. Stayed to mate with the table saw.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"You call that a bird house?  My shiatter is bigger than that.  In fact if I tried to shiat in that I'd probably miss."
 
