 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Have you eaten any food recently? Congrats, you have listeria   (cnn.com) divider line
44
    More: Sick, Disease, Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Foodborne illness, Infection, Listeriosis, Brand, Diarrhea  
•       •       •

1684 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2023 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



44 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
FTA:  The recalled foods were distributed in Connecticut, the District of Columbia,Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia, according to the FDA.

I'm on Maui and have been for the last two weeks.  Pretty sure Mama's Fish House is safe.

/obvious humblebrag is obvious
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a whole bottle of Cool Mint Listeria by the bathroom sink.  I rinse with it every night.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there's this show where the food got contaminated all over the world and a lot of people got sick...obviously fiction.  Check HBO Max for local listing in your area.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes but my Listeria took mushrooms and cocaine first
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A little listeria never hurt anyone.
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't be listerical Subby
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The recall by Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC includes ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads....

Smart move, you sonsabiatches
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haven't eaten any gas station food that wasn't a frozen coke, I think I'm good.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't really know for sure, but a lot of these seem like the kinds of things you might buy at a gas station or 7-11 when you're in a rush, or the overpriced premade food at an airport, wrapped up in saran wrap with a label slapped on it.

If you're eating cold food from places like that, it's more of a surprise when you don't get sick.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not the best Def Leppard album, but still decent.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just another reason i have hostess cupcakes FOR breakfast, and the wife hates that i do that.
but this is another +1 for my diet of cupcakes and sugar stuff.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't eat processed foods....
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have leftover homemade pizza for breakfast and just had some mac and cheese for lunchdinner.  And I'm like 900 mile sfrom any of those places.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: I don't really know for sure, but a lot of these seem like the kinds of things you might buy at a gas station or 7-11 when you're in a rush, or the overpriced premade food at an airport, wrapped up in saran wrap with a label slapped on it.

If you're eating cold food from places like that, it's more of a surprise when you don't get sick.


That's exactly what they are.

https://www.fda.gov/safety/recalls-market-withdrawals-safety-alerts/fresh-ideation-food-group-llc-recalls-sandwiches-and-other-products-because-possible-health-risk#recall-announcement
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's most likely to sicken pregnant women and their newborns, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the CDC.

Hmmm, I'm sure there aren't any people like that around after three years of pandemic.  Nope.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTP 2: just another reason i have hostess cupcakes FOR breakfast, and the wife hates that i do that.
but this is another +1 for my diet of cupcakes and sugar stuff.


pussy!, Grab a bottle of the morning dew

A.M. Ale Ad - Saturday Night Live
Youtube _fLtEVc3jTU
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the dawning of the Age of Listeria.
/The Age of Listeria, The Age of Listeria.
//Listeria...
///Listeria!

Fark user imageView Full Size


My lawn... Dig it.
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you.... ?

Yep, you're gonna' die.

Sure, like I was gonna' live forever before I did that thing.

Whatever, I'm still gonna' keep stepping off curbs without looking both ways. It beats living to be as old as my father.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Haven't eaten any gas station food that wasn't a frozen coke, I think I'm good.


The last time I had listeria it was courtesy of a well established pizza place
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's much better to catch listeria as quickly as possible to build up immunity.
 
Spego
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hysteria (Remastered 2017)
Youtube XJBrrOarTfs
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fresh Ideation Food Group ???

eh, prolly unrelated.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like to look at it as listeria has me! Suck it listeria!
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

functionisalwaystaken: Haven't eaten any gas station food that wasn't a frozen coke, I think I'm good.


... and my last serious food poisoning was from an expensive supermarket. Still can't be around pickled herring fifteen years later. Price is no guarantee
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Again, stop eating ready-to-eat food.  It's the highest risk of foodbourne illness...
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: I don't really know for sure, but a lot of these seem like the kinds of things you might buy at a gas station or 7-11 when you're in a rush, or the overpriced premade food at an airport, wrapped up in saran wrap with a label slapped on it.

If you're eating cold food from places like that, it's more of a surprise when you don't get sick.


If you're eating HOT food from places like that, you're pretty much guaranteed death.
 
Hickory-smoked
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I expect to see MAGAs stuffing themselves with gas-station turkey subs to trigger Fauci.
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ISO15693: Not the best Def Leppard album, but still decent.


I got to know tonight
What you ate last night
Can't stop this feeling
Can't stop this fire

[Chorus]
Oh, I get hysterical, listeria, oh, can you feel it, do you believe it?
It's such a magical mysteria
When you get that feeling better start believing
Because it's a miracle, oh, say you will, ooh babe
Listeria blows out your rear
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat, that Wawa sub in the fridge was dinner.

...

Meh, fark it.
 
jman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Listeria? I've never even used mouthwash!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

invictus2: WTP 2: just another reason i have hostess cupcakes FOR breakfast, and the wife hates that i do that.
but this is another +1 for my diet of cupcakes and sugar stuff.

pussy!, Grab a bottle of the morning dew

[YouTube video: A.M. Ale Ad - Saturday Night Live]


A young David Koechner. Huh
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

xanadian: I have a whole bottle of Cool Mint Listeria by the bathroom sink.  I rinse with it every night.


That's how you get natural immunity
 
Godscrack
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nope. Don't buy commercial pre made food.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
All The Food is Poison | Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job! | Adult Swim
Youtube _Re6pZri8Gw
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Again, stop eating ready-to-eat food.  It's the highest risk of foodbourne illness...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Thanks for your concern, subby, but I cook my food.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Shiat, that Wawa sub in the fridge was dinner.

...

Meh, fark it.


Futurama - Once again, the conservative sandwich heavy portfolio pays off for the hungry investor!
Youtube kId0WiD69JM
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well if that burrito I just munched kills me at least I can enjoy the yummy aftertaste as I perish.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: The recall by Fresh Ideation Food Group LLC includes ready-to-eat sandwiches, salads....

Smart move, you sonsabiatches


That company name tells me that they've done this before, probably several times: reorganize and rename to avoid lawsuits.

But when I do that, it's "avoiding consequences" and "obstruction of justice."
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xanadian: I have a whole bottle of Cool Mint Listeria by the bathroom sink.  I rinse with it every night.


You gotta mainline it to get the covid protection.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Day_Old_Dutchie: Tarl3k: Again, stop eating ready-to-eat food.  It's the highest risk of foodbourne illness...

[Fark user image 425x318]


That IS a good way to get super strength and intelligence. ;)
 
darinwil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kbronsito: xanadian: I have a whole bottle of Cool Mint Listeria by the bathroom sink.  I rinse with it every night.

You gotta mainline it to get the covid protection.


The egg salad is loaded in the rig, here we go!

/Oooh cool mint
//Little late for that, I think this is bad
///The eggs feel soo beautiful
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: FTA:  The recalled foods were distributed in Connecticut, the District of Columbia,Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia, according to the FDA.

I'm on Maui and have been for the last two weeks.  Pretty sure Mama's Fish House is safe.

/obvious humblebrag is obvious


We honeymooned on Maui and had a dinner there.

What I'm trying to say is that I'm jealous.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

anuran: functionisalwaystaken: Haven't eaten any gas station food that wasn't a frozen coke, I think I'm good.

... and my last serious food poisoning was from an expensive supermarket. Still can't be around pickled herring fifteen years later. Price is no guarantee


pickled herring
Well there's your problem.
Not even once.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 44 of 44 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.