 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   I hate Maryland Nazis   (cnn.com) divider line
57
    More: Dumbass, Ted Kaczynski, Federal Bureau of Investigation, YouTube, Ethnic group, FBI source, Adolf Hitler, Lawyer, Law  
•       •       •

1410 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2023 at 1:20 PM (53 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The dumbest thing about this. She didn't have to do anything. PEPCO would have found a way to fark up the power grid all on its own.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they ever been to the area of Baltimore they wanted to destroy?

It's already destroyed.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Stop making things worse.

F*cking hell.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have they ever been to the area of Baltimore they wanted to destroy?

It's already destroyed.


If there are non-white people attempting to scratch out a living there, it's not pure enough for this sort of Nazi scum.

I really want one of these assholes to try this shiat during a record heat wave with a stressed grid and trigger another great blackout of 2003 scenario and to be caught doing it, preferably with a solid (R) record, Trump flags flying and everything, so everyone who doesn't give enough of a shiat to vote has to sweat balls in the dark for a week while reflecting on exactly who and what led to their discomfort.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: Stop making things worse.

F*cking hell.


That's their goal.

https://www.npr.org/2023/01/23/1150844933/white-supremacists-might-be-to-blame-for-an-uptick-in-power-grid-attacks-in-the-

https://www.businessinsider.com/electrical-power-grid-attack-us-infrastructure-terrorism-2023-1

If you attack critical infrastructure with the intent to cause unrest or terror and you are a citizen living in the USA, you should be charged with terrorism and when convicted sent to ADX Florence.  End of story.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Huh.  Cops didn't just pray with them and  let them go?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I see they're still not calling this terrorism.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Even given the current state of Baltimore, taking out an entire city is a wildly ambitious goal for only two people.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

khitsicker: The dumbest thing about this. She didn't have to do anything. PEPCO would have found a way to fark up the power grid all on its own.


BG&E in that part of the state. Not that it's much better.
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yes, please come fark around in Baltimore. And make sure to wear those Klan hoods and Trump flags proudly, so that we can pick you off from the 4th story roofs of our townhouses.

Please, PLEASE come here and attempt to fark with us.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
These domestic terrorists are getting bolder.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: Yes, please come fark around in Baltimore. And make sure to wear those Klan hoods and Trump flags proudly, so that we can pick you off from the 4th story roofs of our townhouses.

Please, PLEASE come here and attempt to fark with us.


You have a 4 story townhouse?

That's pretty cool.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Even given the current state of Baltimore, taking out an entire city is a wildly ambitious goal for only two people.


But it's "filled with those people", so it would collapse on it's own.

//That's what these accelerationist assholes believe.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
They couldn't just wait for Baltimore to destroy itself?  Can't be that much longer
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The charges come as domestic violence experts have warned that attempts by extremist groups to attack power facilities are trending up.

My dinner better be on the table when I get home.  Irene, so help me god, if it's not, I'm shooting a transformer.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
John Waters is the only good thing to come from Baltimore
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: magneticmushroom: Yes, please come fark around in Baltimore. And make sure to wear those Klan hoods and Trump flags proudly, so that we can pick you off from the 4th story roofs of our townhouses.

Please, PLEASE come here and attempt to fark with us.

You have a 4 story townhouse?

That's pretty cool.


They're all 3 stories, but the roof is one up from that.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In her own words, Clendaniel said the attack "would lay this city to waste," according to Sobocinski.

I want the above quote and photograph to be made available to this insufferable b*tch's jury.

And Sarah Beth, I expect you to bring this same glowering, staring-menacingly-down-at-your-iphone-while-clutching-an-assault-rifle energy to your trial, none of that bullsh*t begging for mercy and sobbing that we've seen from your fellow insurrectionist traitors.

Understand this: we don't CARE what happens to you, as long as it's as bad as possible.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

meat0918: Lsherm: Even given the current state of Baltimore, taking out an entire city is a wildly ambitious goal for only two people.

But it's "filled with those people", so it would collapse on it's own.

//That's what these accelerationist assholes believe.


These accelerationist assholes will lose their shiat the moment they make themselves lose internet access.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: DannyBrandt: magneticmushroom: Yes, please come fark around in Baltimore. And make sure to wear those Klan hoods and Trump flags proudly, so that we can pick you off from the 4th story roofs of our townhouses.

Please, PLEASE come here and attempt to fark with us.

You have a 4 story townhouse?

That's pretty cool.

They're all 3 stories, but the roof is one up from that.


Still pretty cool.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Clendaniel, said to be going by the username "Nythra88" and "Kali1889," introduced herself to the FBI's confidential source last month, according to the charging papers. She allegedly told the source she wanted "to accomplish something worthwhile," before she died of a terminal illness, as she sought help obtaining firearms.

LOL
 
wxboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
https://foxbaltimore.com/news/local/police-nab-machete-yielding-suspect-her-alleged-accomplice-after-string-of-robberies

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/neo-nazi-leader-sentenced-five-years-federal-prison-explosives-charges

Wastes of space continue to be wastes of space. Just give 'em the needle and be done with it; they aren't going to ever be "rehabilitated", clearly.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

magneticmushroom: Yes, please come fark around in Baltimore. And make sure to wear those Klan hoods and Trump flags proudly, so that we can pick you off from the 4th story roofs of our townhouses.

Please, PLEASE come here and attempt to fark with us.


They think a 22 caliber rifle imparts mystical powers.
 
vevolis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When asked what their motivation for attacking the substation, the defendants responded with the traditional Nazi salute, making cooing baby noises and bubbles of drool, subsequently followed by a long squelching sound from the vicinity of their pants, and strong odour that forced prosecutors to evacuate the premises.
 
Hinged
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So they didn't actually 'do' anything?
 
Rucker10
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Clendaniel, said to be going by the username "Nythra88" and "Kali1889," introduced herself to the FBI's confidential source last month, according to the charging papers. She allegedly told the source she wanted "to accomplish something worthwhile," before she died of a terminal illness, as she sought help obtaining firearms.

LOL


The only thing of worth that person could do would be suck starting one of those pistols.
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: John Waters is the only good thing to come from Baltimore


And Edgar Allan Poe...
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: whither_apophis: John Waters is the only good thing to come from Baltimore

And Edgar Allan Poe...


and Old Bay.

/you can pry it from my cold dead hands!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hinged: So they didn't actually 'do' anything?


LOL
 
Cokezeroinacan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hinged: So they didn't actually 'do' anything?


You must be very sad.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


They should get together for tea and sympathy.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

khitsicker: tudorgurl: whither_apophis: John Waters is the only good thing to come from Baltimore

And Edgar Allan Poe...

and Old Bay.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

khitsicker: and Old Bay.

/you can pry it from my cold dead hands!


Do they still have Boardwalk French Fries?

Gonna be in/ around D.C. next week.

This is relevant to my interests.
/get your disgusting malt vinegar away from me.
 
Pseudonymphish
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

tudorgurl: whither_apophis: John Waters is the only good thing to come from Baltimore

And Edgar Allan Poe...


Don't forget David Byrne!
 
tudorgurl [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: khitsicker: tudorgurl: whither_apophis: John Waters is the only good thing to come from Baltimore

And Edgar Allan Poe...

and Old Bay.


[Fark user image 374x374]


Bwaaahaaahaaa!!!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Hinged: So they didn't actually 'do' anything?

LOL


The people arrested here more than likely are 100% guilty of being a pieces of shiat.  There was a time in the not so distant past where the FBI used very questionable tactics to arrest people on terrorism charges though.  It's just a good thing to keep in mind.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hinged: So they didn't actually 'do' anything?


When you walk out of the house with shoes on your hands and pants on your head, do you have a daily horrified realization of your stupidity or do you just go about your business as usual?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

null: NewportBarGuy: Have they ever been to the area of Baltimore they wanted to destroy?

It's already destroyed.

If there are non-white people attempting to scratch out a living there, it's not pure enough for this sort of Nazi scum.

I really want one of these assholes to try this shiat during a record heat wave with a stressed grid and trigger another great blackout of 2003 scenario and to be caught doing it, preferably with a solid (R) record, Trump flags flying and everything, so everyone who doesn't give enough of a shiat to vote has to sweat balls in the dark for a week while reflecting on exactly who and what led to their discomfort.


that's an odd thing to put on your Christmas wish list. we are all lucky multiple power stations have not been taken down. you see them near red lights and it's obvious they are barely protected. sadly the shiat is going to hit the fan before our government forces the utilities to up their security. meanwhile, enjoy having a black van parked outside your apartment for a few months.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: HotWingConspiracy: Hinged: So they didn't actually 'do' anything?

LOL

The people arrested here more than likely are 100% guilty of being a pieces of shiat.  There was a time in the not so distant past where the FBI used very questionable tactics to arrest people on terrorism charges though.  It's just a good thing to keep in mind.


Boy I sure hope I'm never tricked by the FBI in to planning, funding and supplying a terrorist plot when I'm just sitting there minding my own business.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DannyBrandt: khitsicker: and Old Bay.

/you can pry it from my cold dead hands!

Do they still have Boardwalk French Fries?

Gonna be in/ around D.C. next week.

This is relevant to my interests.
/get your disgusting malt vinegar away from me.


I'm sure you can find a place that will do that style of fries. But for the original you need to go to Ocean City or Rehoboth and get Thrasher's. You don't have to put the malt vinegar on it but if you ask for ketchup you WILL get stabbed.
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Master Race always sends its best.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

wxboy: https://foxbaltimore.com/news/local/police-nab-machete-yielding-suspect-her-alleged-accomplice-after-string-of-robberies

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/neo-nazi-leader-sentenced-five-years-federal-prison-explosives-charges

Wastes of space continue to be wastes of space. Just give 'em the needle and be done with it; they aren't going to ever be "rehabilitated", clearly.


She's kind of a sad sack.
 
harlock
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Have they ever been to the area of Baltimore they wanted to destroy?

It's already destroyed.


I went to the B&O museum the other day.  While the museum is in a rough neighborhood, I drove through other parts on the way that looked pretty nice.   Reminded me a lot of San Francisco.   A mixed bag (of poop?)
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Hinged: So they didn't actually 'do' anything?

When you walk out of the house with shoes on your hands and pants on your head, do you have a daily horrified realization of your stupidity or do you just go about your business as usual?


I was behind Hinged in a self checkout counter at a Walgreens once.

He liked the sound of the *ding* the register made so much he rang up over $600 for a single Chapstick. Then ate the Chapstick in the parking lot.

/true story.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Hinged: So they didn't actually 'do' anything?


Conspiracy to commit (enter an illegal act here) is a crime. The actual agreement to do 'X' is a crime, especially when it involves two or more people. Didn't you nazi that from the article?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Nazis in Ballmer?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Lock them up.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Pseudonymphish: tudorgurl: whither_apophis: John Waters is the only good thing to come from Baltimore

And Edgar Allan Poe...

Don't forget David Byrne!


Alright, alright, besides John Waters, Edgar Allen Poe, Old Bay, David Bryne and pit beef sandwiches what has Baltimore ever done for us?
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.