(Patch)   As it has been noted here many,many times before, the hitman you want to hire on the "dark web" isn't really a hitman. But it isn't always a cop, either. Sometimes it is a scammer   (patch.com) divider line
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The hitman you want to hire on the "dark web" isn't really a hitman. It's actually a 15 year old hottie who wants to have endless sex with you.


and she's a cat

image.petmd.comView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pulp Fiction Take Care of Her
Youtube O9LbKWL7GRA
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doing your own wet work is it's own reward.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: Doing your own wet work is it's own reward.


So true. I'm tired of these lazy millennials not wanting to do their own labor. What is this country coming to?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know criminals are idiotic shiatbags but wow is this guy a total shiatbag who is incredibly stupid
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now it's illegal to not kill someone for money?  I feel like society is giving me mixed messaged here.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Besides, cops have Proud Boys.
 
cleek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear self-described criminal,
Please be honest with me.
 
Dinkledort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dang it!  It really has gotten hard to find a hitman you can trust these days.  What good is having money if you can't use it to erase those who deign to challenge you?
 
trasnform
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope he at least reported the hitman service to the BBB
 
Dinkledort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dare to...  Dare it is the right word there.  Dang it, again!
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...which means you aren't ACKSHUALLY guilty of hiring a hit man. But that's the logic we use to get those bust numbers up.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: So true. I'm tired of these lazy millennials not wanting to do their own labor. What is this country coming to?


Not only that, but have you TRIED to hire a hitman lately? Its all 'I should be able to have a spouse that doesn't work and raise 2 kids on this with a vacation every year for this job' and 'I don't like your healthcare plan', 'Why should i have to drug test, pots legal now", "This rate doesn't pace inflation  when you look back at what Henry Strauss made", and my favorite now 'Why SHOULD i need to come to your house to do it, we can do this virtually'.

Thank god consumer level drones are getting big enough. Sure they will try and unionize to slow stuff down, but robots are coming for their jobs.
 
Hoblit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*after reading the article

I'm glad that they got him though.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: ...which means you aren't ACKSHUALLY guilty of hiring a hit man. But that's the logic we use to get those bust numbers up.


your not guilty of murder. You are guilty of attempting to hire someone to commit murder, and a host of other crimes.
 
padraig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hoblit: ...which means you aren't ACKSHUALLY guilty of hiring a hit man. But that's the logic we use to get those bust numbers up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, I'm sorry......Hitperson.......women can commit contract killings just as good as men ca........god damnit.....HITKIN. Any sentient being can commit contract killings just as well as a CIS male can.

Granted, the cat ears and tail will make any witness statements a bit easier to stick.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Diagonal: The hitman you want to hire on the "dark web" isn't really a hitman. It's actually a 15 year old hottie who wants to have endless sex with you.


and she's a cat

[image.petmd.com image 240x173]


Yeah I don't get it. I thought that the Dark Web was a foolproof avenue to get away with stuff without real-world repercussions. Cats ruin everything.
 
TangoDown [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he get the money back though?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, a regular non organized crime person trying to hire a hitman means you're willing to go outside the law, but are too much of a pussy to do it yourself. It pretty much screams "rob me, and I can't/won't do anything about it".
 
LyleJohn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: MurphyMurphy: Doing your own wet work is it's own reward.

So true. I'm tired of these lazy millennials not wanting to do their own labor. What is this country coming to?


therazzmatazz.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

padraig: Hoblit: ...which means you aren't ACKSHUALLY guilty of hiring a hit man. But that's the logic we use to get those bust numbers up.

[Fark user image 259x194]


No but they give jobs to Javascript programmers for "attempted programming".

*See's self out*
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lipspinach: Diagonal: The hitman you want to hire on the "dark web" isn't really a hitman. It's actually a 15 year old hottie who wants to have endless sex with you.


and she's a cat

[image.petmd.com image 240x173]

Yeah I don't get it. I thought that the Dark Web was a foolproof avenue to get away with stuff without real-world repercussions. Cats ruin everything.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Schmerd1948: So true. I'm tired of these lazy millennials not wanting to do their own labor. What is this country coming to?

Not only that, but have you TRIED to hire a hitman lately? Its all 'I should be able to have a spouse that doesn't work and raise 2 kids on this with a vacation every year for this job' and 'I don't like your healthcare plan', 'Why should i have to drug test, pots legal now", "This rate doesn't pace inflation  when you look back at what Henry Strauss made", and my favorite now 'Why SHOULD i need to come to your house to do it, we can do this virtually'.

Thank god consumer level drones are getting big enough. Sure they will try and unionize to slow stuff down, but robots are coming for their jobs.


And what's with the face and neck tattoos? I thought a hitman was supposed to be discreet. I guess I'll have to do it myself. Anybody got any plutonium tea?
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Schmerd1948: And what's with the face and neck tattoos?


Hey, that is tribal and has cultural meaning. You want DOL charges on top of your attempted murder charges?
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LineNoise: Schmerd1948: And what's with the face and neck tattoos?

Hey, that is tribal and has cultural meaning. You want DOL charges on top of your attempted murder charges?


Sorry.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: LineNoise: Schmerd1948: And what's with the face and neck tattoos?

Hey, that is tribal and has cultural meaning. You want DOL charges on top of your attempted murder charges?

Sorry.


Don't apologize to me. Go find a Maori and tell them you are sorry.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
for not thinking of them first to kill your wife
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
WHAT? I've still been waiting for George Santos to bump off my rich in-laws after I paid him all that money.

/ I've said too much
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Who in their right mind would try to hire a hitman off the dark web?  I mean: this is 2023; don't they know there's an app for that?!

/I assume there's an app for that.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is why I go to Angi to find top-rated, certified pros in my area.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Who in their right mind would try to hire a hitman off the dark web?  I mean: this is 2023; don't they know there's an app for that?!

/I assume there's an app for that.


I know an app where you can hire a girl to pee on you. That's what we mean by wet work, right?
 
calufrax
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

mistahtom: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/O9LbKWL7GRA]


Mitchell & Webb - Needlessly ambiguous terms
Youtube U6cake3bwnY
 
WTP 2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
well, what are you going to do call the cops on me ?backspace backspace backspace deletemy friend. there i fixed it before anyone saw it. hey, why is this thing printing every word i say
 
