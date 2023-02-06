 Skip to content
(Zillow)   Perfect property for investors Lots of potential, being sold "AS IS"   (zillow.com) divider line
Willie_One_Eye [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Potential as landfill.
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Eh, around here that would count as "furnished"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That thing doesn't even have potential for a crack den.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The exposed beams are very industrial......so hot right now!
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I like the gas can in #14. Power of suggestion?
 
damndirtyape
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Omahahaha, no.

i'll see myself out.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
You'd be safer living in a tent year round.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Perfect property for investors! - unlivable, toxic, needs clean up.

Lots of potential -- can't get any worse

being sold "AS IS". -- take it or leave it.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Now I need a tetanus shot just from looking at the pictures.
 
wxboy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Just needs a little bit of beige paint and you can charge 2 grabs a month for it.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why did the selling realtor even bother with interior pictures?
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lol, 2 *grand.

/my phone is being frisky this morning.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The fact that the bothered to take as many pictures of that place as they did is pretty wild.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ethertap: Eh, around here that would count as "furnished"


No haggling, they know what they got ;P
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I wonder how often real estate agents are all "Wow, my shiat property is BLOWING UP views on Zillow that's AMAZING...oh never mind, it's all non-buyer traffic from that Zillow mockery site."
 
cleek
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
realtor didn't even try for a digital remodel?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
More like ass is, amirite?
 
Literally Addicted [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
fixer upper
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Always interesting to see how the middle class in the greatest country in the world lives.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: The fact that the bothered to take as many pictures of that place as they did is pretty wild.


Maybe they got them from the coroner after the previous owner was transported.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: The fact that the bothered to take as many pictures of that place as they did is pretty wild.


Seriously. The house is a total loss, how about pictures of the neighborhood instead?
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
July 22
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
born_yesterday [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That thing doesn't even have potential for a crack den.


I was going to chide you as being too finicky to ever make it as a crack dealer but I checked it out and you called it.

Maybe a crack AirB&B.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

doctorguilty: iamskibibitz: The fact that the bothered to take as many pictures of that place as they did is pretty wild.

Seriously. The house is a total loss, how about pictures of the neighborhood instead?


The lot is pretty big.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Zillow says the rental value is $1250/mo. This place will pay for itself in a little over 2 years!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I feel that hanging gasoline jug might come in handy,
although law enforcement may have different opinions...
 
Spindle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The interior pictures showed the assorted stuff laying around to be, dare I say, clean.  Meaning someone lived there and took care of their stuff while the house rotted around them.  Kind of a toss up of guesses between person of extreme advanced age and/or severe mental illness
 
starlost
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Laugh all you want but i happen to know he has a schoolbus down by the river. A SCHOOLBUS. This is just the place he shared with his mother when social security was due.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
TWENTY-SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS?

Jesus.

Not even for twenty-seven hundred.. That house barely comes with enough land for it to fit on: 0.05 acre, by the math.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That's a trap house
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Cities need to condemn more houses.
Condemn it, reclaim the property, clear the house completely and make an empty lot.
 
Markoff_Cheney [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow, that must be a worthless lot of land as well.
 
Bear OmNomNom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There wasn't a lot of calculation involved in the sale price. The previous occupants already did the meth!
 
nytmare
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Someone stole the aluminum siding for scrap? Now the exterior walls are made of swiss cheese. And bees. And fleas.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't want to imagine the people who lived in that.
 
thisPuffin
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
These Zillow posts in recent days are not Fark.com quality.  These are cheap posts that aren't news or entertainment.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Realtor (slaps porch) This baby will hold so much crack!
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The next episode of The Last of Us may very well be in Omaha....
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/an attempt was made
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
hey!  Central air!
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They'd have to pay *me* to take it.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If you had the money to demolish the house, it may not be a bad piece of land. A zoomed out Google maps view shows several of the roads in that neighborhood run right into the financial district.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I love the honesty of the listing. They even depict Nebraska weather in the winter. I guess none of the spring pictures came out.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: TWENTY-SEVEN THOUSAND DOLLARS?

Jesus.

Not even for twenty-seven hundred.. That house barely comes with enough land for it to fit on: 0.05 acre, by the math.


$12.39/sq. ft.  of land.

If it weren't for demolition costs that would be fairly cheap. I think. I'm calibrated to New York, not Nebraska.

Of course, the problem is that $27,000 is well below the minimum amount for a mortgage, so you'll need to pay that in cash. Might not be a terrible buy if you're a developer.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: I like the gas can in #14. Power of suggestion?


I like the "central air".

Riiiight.
 
CheatCommando [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Spindle: The interior pictures showed the assorted stuff laying around to be, dare I say, clean.  Meaning someone lived there and took care of their stuff while the house rotted around them.  Kind of a toss up of guesses between person of extreme advanced age and/or severe mental illness


From looking at the broader map data, this is the bad part of town. It gets a lower crime grade than my neighborhood is SE Washington DC.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Does it have gas stoves, or electric?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd say that price is $25K too high.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's a typo; the property is actually being not-sold "AS IF" by the get-real estate firm of Valley Girl and Associates L.L.P.
 
