(Guardian)   Subby's Italian is a little rusty, but as far as he can tell someone is auctioning off a greenhouse for $32 million   (theguardian.com) divider line
13
837 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2023 at 5:50 PM (1 hour ago)



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Little Rusty Italian is the name of my Alyssa Milano-led strip club.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They go to the home.
 
sdtangler
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I rate this as a dieci. Ben fatto!
 
The_Philosopher_King
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Not a greenhouse subby. It was Joe Green's house.

a little different
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: The Little Rusty Italian is the name of my Alyssa Milano-led strip club.


That you Dr. Venture?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

The_Philosopher_King: Not a greenhouse subby. It was Joe Green's house.

a little different


How do you mean?
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Boppity Boopity?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
🤌🤌🤌
 
kindms
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
dove è la biblioteca ?

/non ho niente
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I think this guy was the homeowner

admeter.usatoday.comView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Mugato: The Little Rusty Italian is the name of my Alyssa Milano-led strip club.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If it says Le Quattro Stagioni, they do landscaping too.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I wonder if Signore Verdi has the same slang connotations in Italian that Mister Green does in English.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
