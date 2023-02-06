 Skip to content
(WGNTV Chicago)   Mall Ninja lobby scores win in Indiana   (wgntv.com)
42
•       •       •

koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Indiana Senate passed a bill that would legalize throwing stars under certain conditions

Obviously there will be restrictions on weight, height, and celebrity tier.
 
Outshined_One [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Approves.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NORML has gone too far
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: The Indiana Senate passed a bill that would legalize throwing stars under certain conditions

Obviously there will be restrictions on weight, height, and celebrity tier.


I'm going to put money down on Shia Lebouf being the first "celebrity" to get into a throwing star controversy.
 
SNAFUq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess they wanted a defense alternative against katana users?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whats the worst that could happen?
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: Whats the worst that could happen?


What's the purpose of keeping them illegal?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I Googled Indiana Ninja to see if I could find some stupid photo to post but now I just have more questions. And concerns.
 
nemobeamo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can they bring back lawn darts too? 🎯
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 400x750]
I Googled Indiana Ninja to see if I could find some stupid photo to post but now I just have more questions. And concerns.


Maybe it is in the best interest of the rest of the country that we don't allow them throwing stars
 
GenghisX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 400x750]
I Googled Indiana Ninja to see if I could find some stupid photo to post but now I just have more questions. And concerns.


Most likely gyms for American Ninja Warrior obstacle course training
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's not a ninja star! That's a batarang!
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mall ninja? That reminds me of my favorite internet comment if all time:

'If Plan A is to take multiple .338 shots to the back, you really need to come up with a Plan B."
 
Endive Wombat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For the uninitiated - https://lonelymachines.org/mall-ninjas/
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why, in a country where you can go rent a shooting lane and as many pistols and rifles as you can carry, would you restrict 'recreational' throwing star shops? Seems crazy that you have to have laws that lay out how to do it safely--protection between lanes, proper protective equipment, maybe a "don't throw in shorts" requirement. I would think anyone that is starting up a bar to do this would want it to be as safe as possible. It would be fun to do once, I think. I don't know that I'd want to form a business around it.

Then again, the indoor shooting range I go to a few times a year had to institute a "no targets depicting specific individuals" policy. It was some time around the Obama administration and into the Hillary Clinton campaign. People were bringing in full size targets of Obama and Clinton. Farking crazy. I would think that would warrant a visit from the Secret Service, but willing to bet it was extremely common, so probably not something they have resources for.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So we have one more sharp object you can sit around in bars throwing while drinking.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I grew up in Indiana.  In 4th grade, a kid on my street got some throwing stars at the county fair.  I guess they were legal then (the 80s).  His mom took them away because the threw one into his bedroom wall and it stuck in the drywall.  It was pretty cool.
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Death by Spaghettification [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article was a lot less sensational than I had hoped.  Not even one mayhem.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
not sure what's more ridiculous, outlawing throwing stars or people that want to own throwing stars.

/tie
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Thingster: stuffy: Whats the worst that could happen?

What's the purpose of keeping them illegal?


They could cause an abortion.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image image 400x750]
I Googled Indiana Ninja to see if I could find some stupid photo to post but now I just have more questions. And concerns.


Stupid burns brightly in the Hoosier state.
 
Two16
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I remember lots of "Ninja" stuff being outlawed in the 80's due to the Moral Panic going on. They'll probably cause fewer accidents than those magnetic balls caused.
 
morg
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Endive Wombat: For the uninitiated - https://lonelymachines.org/mall-ninjas/


Well that was a walk down memory lane. Next thing you know we'll be referencing Walter Miller or Herbert Kornfeld.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This will go well
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I just learned that Indiana now restricts fireworks sales to only those over 18.  My friends and I would buy fireworks from roadside stands all through the month of June starting at about 8 years old.  There were zero restrictions.  I can't believe I never blew a finger off.

Indiana also doesn't require you to wear a motorcycle helmet.  You're not even required to wear a shirt.  Indiana in summer is filled with Vanilla Ice lookalikes zooming around shirtless on crotch rockets.  I always assumed this was painful with the bugs and whatnot.
 
raygundan
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: [Fark user image 400x750]
I Googled Indiana Ninja to see if I could find some stupid photo to post but now I just have more questions. And concerns.


Ugh, Geist ninjas are the worst.
 
Thingster
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny queso: not sure what's more ridiculous, outlawing throwing stars or people that want to own throwing stars.

/tie


This really is the crux of it - only guy I ever knew with throwing stars was definitely a bit odd.

And don't you dare call them throwing stars, with 4 points they're blah and with 5 points they're blahblah, and with 3 they're blahblahblah - but it doesn't really matter, because you don't want the 3 pointed ones because. . .

I mean, I have nothing against them - but that boy was into them.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

morg: Endive Wombat: For the uninitiated - https://lonelymachines.org/mall-ninjas/

Well that was a walk down memory lane. Next thing you know we'll be referencing Walter Miller or Herbert Kornfeld.


Mullets Galore ruled.
lollipopmagazine.comView Full Size
 
freakingmoron
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Indiana ninjas are pretty good. There are 17 of them in this photo
Fark user imageView Full Size

The Hoosier ninja clans begin training at a young age.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"'It's a double-edged sword,' said Richard Deschain, co-owner of Ragnarok Axe Throwing LLC in Indianapolis."

No, it's a throwing star.

"He said throwing star blades can get bent..."

Well, if that's how you feel about it..
 
raygundan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: My friends and I would buy fireworks from roadside stands all through the month of June starting at about 8 years old. There were zero restrictions.


I think they were restricted even back in the 1980s, but you had to sign a little scrap of paper stating that you were 18.  ID was not checked.  I was very clearly not 18, but they happily accepted my signature.

That might have been local rather than state law, though.
 
Cheron
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Civilization Chinese Balloon Defense Force will stand in a tight group and use throwing stars to take out future balloons
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

freakingmoron: Indiana ninjas are pretty good. There are 17 of them in this photo
[Fark user image 425x291]
The Hoosier ninja clans begin training at a young age.

[Fark user image 425x407]


I went to the Children's Museum of Indianapolis at Christmas in 2021.  I saw a kid with a mullet waiting in line to play the John Deere combine simulator that played "Small Town" by Johnny Cougar.  It was the most Indiana thing ever.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

raygundan: Rapmaster2000: My friends and I would buy fireworks from roadside stands all through the month of June starting at about 8 years old. There were zero restrictions.

I think they were restricted even back in the 1980s, but you had to sign a little scrap of paper stating that you were 18.  ID was not checked.  I was very clearly not 18, but they happily accepted my signature.

That might have been local rather than state law, though.


I've been running in my head a list of dangerous childhood fireworks games.

1.  Break the stick off of a bottle rocket and put it on an upside down bucket.  You and your friends stand around it, light the bottle rocket, and try to dodge it it when it goes off.  This is a dangerous and unpredictable game  I got a hole in my shirt playing this.
2.  Same as above, but with a jumping jack turned upside down.
3.  Light a bottle rocket and hold it in your hand until just before ignition.  Throw it up in the air and dodge it if it comes for you.
4.  Roman candle war.  Self-explanatory
5.  Bottle rocket war.  Self-explanatory.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The first time someone took me to one of those axe-throwing places I asked where the bar was. I just assumed it was a drinking activity because it looked like one. No drinking and throwing axes: we know that now.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

johnny queso: not sure what's more ridiculous, outlawing throwing stars or people that want to own throwing stars.

/tie


People that want to own throwing stars, wearing ties
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Huh, and here all this time I thought a senator's job was to make things better for their constituents. Huh.
 
Thingster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: The first time someone took me to one of those axe-throwing places I asked where the bar was. I just assumed it was a drinking activity because it looked like one. No drinking and throwing axes: we know that now.


The one I went to a couple years ago for a work thing was a bar, you just couldn't drink while throwing.

There was a line on the floor, with no alcohol target side of the line.

Didn't make much sense since you could be a bottle deep behind the line, so long as the bottle didn't cross the line.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Thingster: stuffy: Whats the worst that could happen?

What's the purpose of keeping them illegal?


Because '80's moms that have heard of movies with ninjas in them had a shiat fit, and you wouldn't want them to be afraid would you?!?!

/the penalty for carrying a shuriken in your pocket and a loaded magazine in one pocket and an unloaded pistol in the other is about the same many places
//I can tell you which one I'd worry about without thinking too hard
///it was always just a stupid overreaction to movie bullshiat
////unless you can set up a totally unaware target and one hell of a shot the worst you're gonna get is "Ow!  Ow fark!" and a very pissed off target
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Thingster: stuffy: Whats the worst that could happen?

What's the purpose of keeping them illegal?

Because '80's moms that have heard of movies with ninjas in them had a shiat fit, and you wouldn't want them to be afraid would you?!?!


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
