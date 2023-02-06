 Skip to content
(MSN)   Man arrested at county jail for smuggling cocaine, cigarettes, lighters, marijuana, chicken wings   (msn.com) divider line
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you are gonna bring the weed you know they are gonna need snacks...
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least he didn't smuggle the wings in via a body orifice.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xerge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no eggs? need eggs.
 
p51d007
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you have to take someone to jail...take someone stoned, over a drunk.
A drunk, will cry one minute, and want to fight you the next.
A stoner is laid back...as long as you don't pass a TACO BELL on the way to the jail.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I guess no one here has actually eaten prison food.

I don't blame them for wanting wings.

me? I would've ordered food with more substance rather than taste.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
¿Por qué no huevos?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
the bag contained cocaine, packs of cigarettes, lighters, marijuana, ear pods, hex keys, glue gel, sweets, jewelry, charging cords and cooked chicken wings

That's a pretty extensive shopping list.

I suppose that means they already had a bong inside, didn't they?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: I guess no one here has actually eaten prison food.

I don't blame them for wanting wings.

me? I would've ordered food with more substance rather than taste.


TFA didn't say how many wings...  I can eat a big pile of wings.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"When deputies searched the area, they found a hidden white back in a nearby brush."

Baby got back?
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [Fark user image 500x330] [View Full Size image _x_]


Just for fun, here is the full list.

"Survival kit contents check. In them you'll find:
- One forty-five caliber automatic
- Two boxes of ammunition
- Four days' concentrated emergency rations
- One drug issue containing antibiotics, morphine, vitamin pills, pep pills, sleeping pills, tranquilizer pills
- One miniature combination Russian phrase book and Bible
- One hundred dollars in rubles
- One hundred dollars in gold
- Nine packs of chewing gum
- One issue of prophylactics
- Three lipsticks
- Three pair of nylon stockings.
Shoot, a fella' could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff."

I wonder if there are any left over kits still in storage.  100 bucks in gold in 1960 was about $35/ounce.  Today that would be $1890/ounce.  And the rubles... no.  1960 - ~25 cents to the dollar, today - 1.4 cents to the dollar.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: TFA didn't say how many wings


This happened in Atlanta. The local news showed two small bags of disgusting looking wings.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dumbass? More like "Fullass", amirite?
 
hammettman
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rnatalie: At least he didn't smuggle the wings in via a body orifice.


Some people do like the taste of ass.  Call 'em pre-seasoned.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

hammettman: rnatalie: At least he didn't smuggle the wings in via a body orifice.

Some people do like the taste of ass.  Call 'em pre-seasoned.


Butt-falo wings?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: hammettman: rnatalie: At least he didn't smuggle the wings in via a body orifice.

Some people do like the taste of ass.  Call 'em pre-seasoned.

Butt-falo wings?


with extra brown sauce please.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The Dekalb County Jail smells like feet. Still better than Rice Street.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
