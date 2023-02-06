 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   'Time traveller from 2858' claims scientists in Area 51 are presently working on merging species to create the 'world's first centaur'. Subby will be waiting with sugar cubes if the article pic is true (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sounds like half horseshiat.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used to be that we'd either lock these nuts up or just cross the street to get away from them. Now we give them posh committee positions in Congress.
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
See I told you!
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Don't hurt Toot! Don't hurt Toot!
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I mean, they're mostly working on drones since it's likely a globalhawk base these days, but hey - sometimes you have to get creative in the lab.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's actually more believable than anything Fox News puts out.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pfft, I saw them trying to do that twenty years ago in Tijuana.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Please don't get the Fark furries excited, subby.  There's a national Adderall shortage as it is, we don't need them acting more like squirrels on crack than normal.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Came for Trump standing like the front legs of a centaur, leaving satisfied.

/wipes hands on pants
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'd prefer personal jet packs but this will work, I guess.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wooden_badger: Don't hurt Toot! Don't hurt Toot!


cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Delores Umbridge is waiting with a raised tall.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: [Fark user image 250x202]


Like the guy said, they're "working on" it. There's going to be a lot of glitches along the way.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm not one to kink shame, but I'm willing to bet this guy has a shelf full of those 'Minotaur Milking Farm' books.
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Came here for the Perry Bible donkey but left realizing that it was a centaur not unicorn 🦄 I was looking for.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
John Varley chuckles Titanly.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: [Fark user image 250x202]


Which end is which?
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This guy's really knocking his predictions out of the park.

There are roughly 70-90 plane crashes a year. That's an average of around 6-8 per month happening somewhere in the world..

The Lyrid meteor shower occurs between April 16-25 every f*cking year.

A "pink moon" does not mean the moon will change color, it's a nickname that refers to the first full moon of spring. Again, it happens every f*cking year.

Way to predict regularly occurring events.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm a time traveler from 2/2/2222. I have broken every law of physics to tell you that this is absolutely real, we cloned Bill Murray in 2184 and made him 83% less asshole. Groundhog Day 2/2 TWO came out today. As a result, they solved world hunger, brought about world peace, and created centaurs. Very sexy centaurs.

/well, relatively speaking it came out today.
//tell your great great great great great great great great grandkids, it's gonna be awesome.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
that actually sounds awesome

i with my tax dollars were being spent on that instead of the usual stuff.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
wish.  fark you phone.
 
vevolis
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When asked what the purpose of the very first centaur may be, the time traveller merely burped, and climbed back into their aluminum foil tent decorated with Christmas lights and a novelty giant wristwatch wall clock.
 
blasterz
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
No thanks

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gergesa
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
image-cdn.neatoshop.comView Full Size
 
Tranquil Hegemony [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark] [SwearJar]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oh for fuck's sake...not this goddamn shit again...
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Is this the new thing now everyone is into centaurs and mermaids and unicorns are out?
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I could have told you that, and I'm from right now.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Ok, and this is very unimportant, horse junk in back or human junk up front?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

North_Central_Positronics: [Fark user image image 250x202]


The wrong end of the horse is speaking.
 
