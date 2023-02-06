 Skip to content
(News 12 Westchester)   Would you like fries to go with that inane ending of a news article?
    French fries, Truck, Teacher  
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crash of truck full of frozen french fries has impact on young News 12 viewer

Oh no did they get him to a hospital?

kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Word salad?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

koder: Crash of truck full of frozen french fries has impact on young News 12 viewer

Oh no did they get him to a hospital?

You're not missing out on much by not reading it.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My fault, I trained the AI with text from recipe websites.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Humans, like myself, like to cook and eat frozen french fries for their carbon molecules, which humans, like myself, need for energy, instead of using the vastly superior electrical energy like those handsome, charming robots, of which I am definitely not."
 
wxboy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Odds that Patrick from Eastchester is the child of the station manager?
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mamaroneck

Apropos to nothing, a friend of mine lost her boyfriend to a woman from Mamaroneck. My friend called the woman "Mama No Neck".

tyyreaunn
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Subby expects a Pulitzer prize winning story from a local news affiliate about a traffic accident?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

covfefe: My fault, I trained the AI with text from recipe websites.


That was less AI than Chlamydia the Journalism Intern needing to get an article written for class and only remembering after she woke up with a hangover from huffing spray paint the night before.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I live in Westchester County, which has several parkways designated as "No Trucks.  Passenger Vehicles Only."  Due to numerous low bridges over the parkways.  There is signage to this effect at every entrance to the parkways, and periodically along them.

My daily commute to work takes me on one of these parkways.  Not a week goes by when I don't see a large truck or RV pulled over by the cops before it could do any damage.  And that's when they get lucky and stop them first.  Trucks crashing into low bridges around here is not an infrequent occurrence.

Drivers are idiots.  From personal observation, most of them seem to U-Hauls or Ryder-type rental box trucks, probably driven by average people just blindly following their GPS and not used to paying attention to signage about trucks.  But sometimes I see a full-size tractor trailer pulled over on the parkway.  Those drivers are trained and should really know better.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
My goodness local news websites are a hot garbage of design now a days.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I think a chatbot did a better job:

French Fry Truck Accident Causes Delays on Main Road
A busy main road was closed for several hours this morning after a French fry truck crashed into a ditch. No one was injured in the accident, but the truck spilled its load of hot oil and French fries onto the road. Clean-up crews worked quickly to remove the debris and repair any damage to the road.
However, the accident caused major delays for commuters, who were forced to find alternative routes to their destinations. The truck driver was cooperating with authorities to determine the cause of the crash.
In the midst of the chaos, one local resident was quick to brighten the mood with a cute video message. A young child, who was on his way to school, sent a video informing the public that his teacher wasn't late for school after all.
"Hey everyone, I'm just here to say that my teacher wasn't late for school today. In fact, she was right on time. We just took a different route to avoid the French fry truck accident. So don't worry, we're all safe and still having a great day at school," the child said in the video.
The video quickly went viral on social media, spreading smiles and joy to people who were affected by the accident. It also served as a reminder that even in the face of adversity, there is always something to be grateful for.

Chuck87
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Headline: Crash of truck full of frozen french fries has impact on young News 12 viewer

Last part of article: his teacher made it to school in time despite being stuck in traffic.

How much of an impact is that?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: I live in Westchester County, which has several parkways designated as "No Trucks.  Passenger Vehicles Only."  Due to numerous low bridges over the parkways.  There is signage to this effect at every entrance to the parkways, and periodically along them.

My daily commute to work takes me on one of these parkways.  Not a week goes by when I don't see a large truck or RV pulled over by the cops before it could do any damage.  And that's when they get lucky and stop them first.  Trucks crashing into low bridges around here is not an infrequent occurrence.

Drivers are idiots.  From personal observation, most of them seem to U-Hauls or Ryder-type rental box trucks, probably driven by average people just blindly following their GPS and not used to paying attention to signage about trucks.  But sometimes I see a full-size tractor trailer pulled over on the parkway.  Those drivers are trained and should really know better.


I am not convinced that a significant minority of commercial drivers are trained anymore. Some places have to be hiring on the merits of "having a pulse"
 
brainlordmesomorph
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
THIS JUST IN:
Local News coverage is still crappy and amateurist. More at 11:00.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I never lived in Westchester, but the term 'truck on The Hutch' is well known to everyone in the NYC area.
 
