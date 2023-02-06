 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Imagine, dying for a Big Mac. Bonus - tribbles in the foreground
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BFletch651
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's troubling.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Coffee is good to wash down a Big Mac.

startrek.comView Full Size
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No, Subby.  McTribbles!
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Police said they are looking into whether there was a disagreement between the two people before the crash.

Picture of the victim gives a clue about what the disagreement entailed.

static.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Those are shrubberies.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I found myself a bit grumpy and out of sorts while running errands on Saturday. Spending $8.38 on a big mac and coke put the smile back on my face, your mileage may vary.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: No, Subby.  McTribbles!


You didn't think those burgers were beef, did you? BWAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA!
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Big Macs are the most awful of all the awful sandwiches the clown has.

Bring back the McDLT!
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I can think of worse things to die for than a hamburger. Though Big Mac's aren't my fav I'm not going to fetish shame, for a change.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Big Macs are the most awful of all the awful sandwiches the clown has.

Bring back the McDLT!


I miss their mozzarella starch... er, sticks! (that starch did taste good) - https://www.mentalfloss.com/posts/mcdonalds-mozzarella-sticks-lawsuit
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Big Macs are the most awful of all the awful sandwiches the clown has.

Bring back the McDLT!


I hadn't had a big mac in at least 20-30 years, so I tried one a while back, It was terrible. The double quarter pounder w/cheese on the other hand, damn tasty burger.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Big Macs are the most awful of all the awful sandwiches the clown has.

Bring back the McDLT!


yes.  but put the cheese on the other side


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ReapTheChaos: Solty Dog: Big Macs are the most awful of all the awful sandwiches the clown has.

Bring back the McDLT!

I hadn't had a big mac in at least 20-30 years, so I tried one a while back, It was terrible. The double quarter pounder w/cheese on the other hand, damn tasty burger.


Double QPC at my area McDonalds always gets burnt for some reason, plus they put a assload of pepper on it. I go for a triple or quad cheeseburger instead.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Tribbles look like grasses that have been cut back.  All I've been doing since 615a and I come to fark and see more.  I was confused for a sec.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bring us a shrubbery from Spaaaaaaaaace!
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Dying from a Big Mac?

Sure.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Philly man and Florida man are slowly becoming the same thing.


FWIW this has already found its genesis in the Tampa Bay area.
 
Hoobajube
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: Solty Dog: Big Macs are the most awful of all the awful sandwiches the clown has.

Bring back the McDLT!

yes.  but put the cheese on the other side


[Fark user image 480x480]


miro.medium.comView Full Size


"...and give me back my hair!"
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size


if this guy made it... I'd be open to the prospect
 
