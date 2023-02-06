 Skip to content
(Fox News)   "FDNY firefighters... extinguished a fire and located a man who was dead inside." A man that was dead inside? What's his Fark handle?   (foxnews.com) divider line
djfitz
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think the overall issue is that he is also dead on the outside.
 
wxboy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

djfitz: I think the overall issue is that he is also dead on the outside.


But on the inside, he was well done. You'd think someone like him would be rare.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It was my fark handle.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: [i.kym-cdn.com image 559x314]


As per my will, that's going to be engraved on the urn that holds my cremated ashes.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

djfitz: I think the overall issue is that he is also dead on the outside.


I would have thought he was just crispy on the outside.

/Still chewy in the middle.
//Eew.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Englebert Slaptyback: [i.kym-cdn.com image 559x314]


Fark user imageView Full Size


DON'T DEAD OPEN INSIDE
 
Galileo's Daughter
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Crispy critter?
 
GORDON
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is what happens when they change the name of the English class to "language arts."
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I should get a coat that says "don't open dead inside" on the back.
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient: Englebert Slaptyback: [i.kym-cdn.com image 559x314]

As per my will, that's going to be engraved on the urn that holds my cremated ashes.


As per my will, Pump Up the Jam will be playing on a continuous loop for the visitation and memorial services.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: It was my fark handle.


That's apparent after yesterday's little debacle.
 
CSY-Beatnik
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Love this from the comments:

Fark user imageView Full Size


So close to being self-aware.
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I've been dead inside before but I didn't need the fire department to confirm it. My shrink already had.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
that's no 15yo, that's a ginger!
looks like she's trying to hide her evil by dying her hair.
any ginger that attempts to hide the fact is suspicious AF.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Walker: [media4.giphy.com image 320x128]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

seanpaul.bobadilla: I've been dead inside before but I didn't need the fire department to confirm it. My shrink already had.


I didn't even know the fire dept. offered this service. That truck is way cooler than my therapists office and probably costs the same.
 
dkimball
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
At least they got her for "criminal mischief"
 
thesubliminalman
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
FOX NEWS ?  Anyone have a link to a real news story ?
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: DarkSoulNoHope: It was my fark handle.

That's apparent after yesterday's little debacle.


sayingimages.comView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
We are Legion, subby.
 
