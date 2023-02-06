 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   How bad was the earthquake in Turkey? You know how archeologists and engineers say those old castles where built to take that type of punishment while modern buildings fall over, which is why they're still there 1500 years later. Well   (cnn.com) divider line
39
    More: Followup, Museum, Getty Images, Roman Empire, Turkey, History, Byzantine Empire, Archaeology, News agency  
•       •       •

1782 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2023 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now the Romans and their Byzantine successors are vulnerable to attacks by the Turks!
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With super-helpful "before" photo.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As God is my witness, I thought Turkey castles could shake.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you say when a tourist in Turkey trips over rubble from the earthquake aftermath? Turkey tripped a fan.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unreinforced masonry performs poorly in earthquakes no matter how big the stones. We are seeing a lack of rebar in more modern structures that have collapsed.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(._. )
I was wondering how their archaeologival sites held up.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long till it goes up as a Fixer Upper on Zillow?
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Twurkey!

/shakin dat ass
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, the warranty was up on it, anyway.
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course they could take that sort of punishment.  There was a near-endless supply of slave labor that could rebuild them when failure occurred.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"There's an old saying in Germany - I know it's in Austria, probably in Germany - that says,"Alles hat ein Ende, nur die Wurst hat zwei"
― George W. Bush
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every building lasts until nature takes it down. There were certainly many buildings that went up around the time this one did that didn't make it past the first moderate shake.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigMax: Now the Romans and their Byzantine successors are vulnerable to attacks by the Turks!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

wxboy: Every building lasts until nature takes it down.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Artist
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Unreinforced masonry performs poorly in earthquakes no matter how big the stones. We are seeing a lack of rebar in more modern structures that have collapsed.


Serious questions-what was the final analysis of the condo collaspe in Florida? Was there enough reinforcement when it was built? Not enough structural safety inspections? Built too close to the ocean and the soil it was on wasn't stable enough?
Otherwise, ancient history is littered with all kinds of towns, cities, ruined by earthquakes (climate change too) from the Americas, to Greece and Asia.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Castles in the Air
Youtube TI9NjQK_xm8
 
IamAwake
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I love how the after picture shows rubble but doesn't show the castle itself, just the hill below the castle, and then drudge posts it as the castle being "destroyed" - compare the before/after in that article.  The before shows the wall and the bottom of the hill, and then a castle on top of the hill.  The after just shows the bottom half of that area.

Here's a link with a picture of what it now looks like:
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/06/world/europe/gaziantep-castle-earthquake-damage.html

So yes, damaged, but not "destroyed"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How many fell over and sank into the swamp, though?
 
mistahtom
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Maybe climate changed weakened the structure making it vulnerable?
 
wxboy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: wxboy: Every building lasts until nature takes it down.

[th.bing.com image 185x257]


Human nature.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm no architect or archeologist, subby, but I'm pretty sure that's not a well.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Artist: Daedalus27: Unreinforced masonry performs poorly in earthquakes no matter how big the stones. We are seeing a lack of rebar in more modern structures that have collapsed.

Serious questions-what was the final analysis of the condo collaspe in Florida? Was there enough reinforcement when it was built? Not enough structural safety inspections? Built too close to the ocean and the soil it was on wasn't stable enough?
Otherwise, ancient history is littered with all kinds of towns, cities, ruined by earthquakes (climate change too) from the Americas, to Greece and Asia.


i'm going by an increasingly faulty memory, but i recall that it was improper drainage and not sufficient size or quantity of rebar tying the structural slab to the columns.
water caused deterioration of conc/rebar and the columns punched through the slab.
everything else was dominoes.

/if only there was some east way to look these things up, i would do it before spouting off.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: wxboy: Every building lasts until nature takes it down.

[th.bing.com image 185x257]


Technically that was the least "natural" form of building demolition known to humanity.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

FIFTEEN BOXES: [YouTube video: Castles in the Air]


Castles Made of Sand
Youtube 0MCCvY2oD2w
 
macadamnut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Artist: Serious questions-what was the final analysis of the condo collaspe in Florida? Was there enough reinforcement when it was built? Not enough structural safety inspections? Built too close to the ocean and the soil it was on wasn't stable enough?


It was a piece of crap built by fraudsters who never intended it to last as long as it did.  There's a courthouse  building in Fort Lauderdale where they've  just stopped using the upper floors because it's all rotting away.

It's the story of America really;  steal some land, build slapdash scam structures on it, sell that to some rubes and keep moving west.
 
Hinged
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wxboy: Every building lasts until nature takes it down. There were certainly many buildings that went up around the time this one did that didn't make it past the first moderate shake.



You are correct.


Of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World, only the Great Pyramid remains intact (or remains at all).

That entire region is earthquake prone.


When this happens in San Francisco again (which it will ) it's going to be The Wrath of God.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
It was Gaziantep, now it's a big pile of rubble
It was Gaziantep, now a big pile of rubble
Been a long time gone, big pile of rubble...
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Artist: Serious questions-what was the final analysis of the condo collaspe in Florida? Was there enough reinforcement when it was built? Not enough structural safety inspections? Built too close to the ocean and the soil it was on wasn't stable enough?

It was a sad indictment on the state of the modern news cycle how the Surfside condominium collapse was receiving nonstop coverage immediately afterwards and then when there was no immediate gratifying resolution moved on to Taylor Swift's side boob or some dumb shiat. And yes it is still a horrible murky legal conundrum of responsibility
 
Poldana [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

6nome: What do you say when a tourist in Turkey trips over rubble from the earthquake aftermath? Turkey tripped a fan.


Farkied blue 1.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Artist: Daedalus27: Unreinforced masonry performs poorly in earthquakes no matter how big the stones. We are seeing a lack of rebar in more modern structures that have collapsed.

Serious questions-what was the final analysis of the condo collaspe in Florida? Was there enough reinforcement when it was built? Not enough structural safety inspections? Built too close to the ocean and the soil it was on wasn't stable enough?
Otherwise, ancient history is littered with all kinds of towns, cities, ruined by earthquakes (climate change too) from the Americas, to Greece and Asia.


after checking, it is still under investigation.
waterproofing failure, under-design, construction corner-cutting, lack of inspections, corruption, subsidence all still on the table.
 
fark account name
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IamAwake: I love how the after picture shows rubble but doesn't show the castle itself, just the hill below the castle, and then drudge posts it as the castle being "destroyed" - compare the before/after in that article.  The before shows the wall and the bottom of the hill, and then a castle on top of the hill.  The after just shows the bottom half of that area.

Here's a link with a picture of what it now looks like:
https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/06/world/europe/gaziantep-castle-earthquake-damage.html

So yes, damaged, but not "destroyed"


Here's a non-paywalled link.

One of the walls is damaged.  Castle is not destroyed.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
If all things must pass,
Even a pyramid won't last.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
slantsix
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

macadamnut: Artist: Serious questions-what was the final analysis of the condo collaspe in Florida? Was there enough reinforcement when it was built? Not enough structural safety inspections? Built too close to the ocean and the soil it was on wasn't stable enough?

It was a piece of crap built by fraudsters who never intended it to last as long as it did.  There's a courthouse  building in Fort Lauderdale where they've  just stopped using the upper floors because it's all rotting away.

It's the story of America really;  steal some land, build slapdash scam structures on it, sell that to some rubes and keep moving west.


Not exactly, no.

First of all, the contractor doesn't set either the budget, nor the expected lifetime of the building - those are the responsibility of the owner.

So if you want to blame a bunch of people who set their budget and expectations 60 years ago, go ahead, but legally you won't get past "GO" because liability for such actions is capped for X years which I'm sure passed sometime in the 70s or 80s.

The Florida condo collapse, like 99.999% of all failures that aren't due to a sudden act of nature, are because of owner's deferred maintenance and repairs. There may be other things to point at, but none will have contributed nearly as much as deferred maintenance and repairs.

/architect
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Unreinforced masonry performs poorly in earthquakes no matter how big the stones. We are seeing a lack of rebar in more modern structures that have collapsed.


Also. Normal concrete pillars do bad. The rebar is vertical and designed to add strength against being crushed by the weight they hold up. The rebar will not help when shaking from side to side. California had to add a layer of horizontal, circular rebar around the bridge pillars. Sometimes they added a steel collar.
 
pheelix
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: [Fark user image 850x478]


Yup. My first thought was for the poor souls who have to go under the thing and clear out all the mirelurks.
 
Artist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

slantsix: macadamnut: Artist: Serious questions-what was the final analysis of the condo collaspe in Florida? Was there enough reinforcement when it was built? Not enough structural safety inspections? Built too close to the ocean and the soil it was on wasn't stable enough?

It was a piece of crap built by fraudsters who never intended it to last as long as it did.  There's a courthouse  building in Fort Lauderdale where they've  just stopped using the upper floors because it's all rotting away.

It's the story of America really;  steal some land, build slapdash scam structures on it, sell that to some rubes and keep moving west.

Not exactly, no.

First of all, the contractor doesn't set either the budget, nor the expected lifetime of the building - those are the responsibility of the owner.

So if you want to blame a bunch of people who set their budget and expectations 60 years ago, go ahead, but legally you won't get past "GO" because liability for such actions is capped for X years which I'm sure passed sometime in the 70s or 80s.

The Florida condo collapse, like 99.999% of all failures that aren't due to a sudden act of nature, are because of owner's deferred maintenance and repairs. There may be other things to point at, but none will have contributed nearly as much as deferred maintenance and repairs.

/architect


Appreciate all the replies! Thanks!

If you don't take care of where you live, you won't have a place to live. Unless, of course (duh) it's in an earthquake, hurricane, tsunami, tornado, wild fire, nuclear testing site zone.....
 
trasnform
‘’ less than a minute ago  

johnny queso: Artist: Daedalus27: Unreinforced masonry performs poorly in earthquakes no matter how big the stones. We are seeing a lack of rebar in more modern structures that have collapsed.

Serious questions-what was the final analysis of the condo collaspe in Florida? Was there enough reinforcement when it was built? Not enough structural safety inspections? Built too close to the ocean and the soil it was on wasn't stable enough?
Otherwise, ancient history is littered with all kinds of towns, cities, ruined by earthquakes (climate change too) from the Americas, to Greece and Asia.

i'm going by an increasingly faulty memory, but i recall that it was improper drainage and not sufficient size or quantity of rebar tying the structural slab to the columns.
water caused deterioration of conc/rebar and the columns punched through the slab.
everything else was dominoes.

/if only there was some east way to look these things up, i would do it before spouting off.


I recall reading about how there was too much rebar in some portion of the building and how that was a problem. I also could look it up but this is more fun.
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.