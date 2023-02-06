 Skip to content
(CNN)   You might want to sit down for this, but it turns out the 11-year-old North Korean girl broadcasting vlogs on YouTube detailing her happy life and a freezer full of popsicles is government propaganda. What gave it away?   (cnn.com) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah. I think sitting on a stun gun accidentally would be the only way to really find a shocked face there....
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Headline sounds like a Chris Hansen voice-over
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The working freezer was the giveaway.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wish the admins had greenlit this before I signed my emigration papers.  sigh.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Were the popsicles grass flavor?
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"North Korea is striving to emphasize that Pyongyang is an 'ordinary city,'"

If you need to produce videos showing how ordinary things are in your life and in your country in relation to the Western standard of living, you're trying too hard. "Look, here is me in Best Korea using a toaster. We have many toasters in North Korea. Many ordinary toasters, that we use daily to toast toast."
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
boredpanda.comView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: "North Korea is striving to emphasize that Pyongyang is an 'ordinary city,'"

If you need to produce videos showing how ordinary things are in your life and in your country in relation to the Western standard of living, you're trying too hard. "Look, here is me in Best Korea using a toaster. We have many toasters in North Korea. Many ordinary toasters, that we use daily to toast toast."


But do they own a refrigerator?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: "North Korea is striving to emphasize that Pyongyang is an 'ordinary city,'"

If you need to produce videos showing how ordinary things are in your life and in your country in relation to the Western standard of living, you're trying too hard. "Look, here is me in Best Korea using a toaster. We have many toasters in North Korea. Many ordinary toasters, that we use daily to toast toast."


Well, I do enjoy toast.

Is there a pamphlet on the other benefits of moving there?
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: "Look, here is me in Best Korea using a toaster. We have many toasters in North Korea. Many ordinary toasters, that we use daily to toast toast."


Just normal innocent men
Youtube lr_vl62JblQ
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: "North Korea is striving to emphasize that Pyongyang is an 'ordinary city,'"

If you need to produce videos showing how ordinary things are in your life and in your country in relation to the Western standard of living, you're trying too hard. "Look, here is me in Best Korea using a toaster. We have many toasters in North Korea. Many ordinary toasters, that we use daily to toast toast."


I saw an article just the other day that was talking about how badly the North KoreansI have it. But the pictures they used just showed ordinary people walking on the street or playing with their children. They were dressed decently and didn't look unhappy. I think it's propaganda on both sides.
 
A Recovering Juggalo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Yeah. I think sitting on a stun gun accidentally would be the only way to really find a shocked face there....


I have been informed that FARK is not your personal erotica site.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: "North Korea is striving to emphasize that Pyongyang is an 'ordinary city,'"

If you need to produce videos showing how ordinary things are in your life and in your country in relation to the Western standard of living, you're trying too hard. "Look, here is me in Best Korea using a toaster. We have many toasters in North Korea. Many ordinary toasters, that we use daily to toast toast."


Frankly, I think this is a step in the right direction. Ten years ago they probably would have said Pyongyang is the greatest city in the world, or something.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pyongyang is North Korea's Potemkin city. If North Korea were set in the Judge Dredd universe, Pyongyang would be Mega City One and the rest of the country would be the Cursed Earth.
 
Armaroller2003
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Adventures of Kim Jong Un
Youtube f37K0hIv3zk
/Best Korean propaganda you say?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Joe USer: Is there a pamphlet on the other benefits of moving there?


Yes, according to this pamphlet, one can visit the goo factory.

Goo for you, goo for everyone!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake? Ah, man! I was about to book a trip there, so I could enjoy a milk-flavored popsicle. 🤢
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this "11-year old girl" older or younger than lonleygirl15?

/Every culture has aspiring 20-something year old actresses looking for their big break.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm more concerned that they have people standing in the middle of the bumper car rink. WTF
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Matt Gaetz seen feverishly cancelling his trip to Best Korea.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"My favorite book is 'Harry Potter' written by J. K. Rowling," Song A claims in one video, holding up the first book of the series

Dead Giveaway!
Youtube nZcRU0Op5P4
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: so I could enjoy a milk-flavored popsicle.


Apparently, these western popsicles, didn't go over very well in Best Korea.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article details how perfect the little girl's room looks behind her, pointing out that it's too perfect to be real, but let's face it: most YouTubers film with a background that's too perfect to be real. They're all staged. Many of them are even green screens. And all of them contain at least one Ikea shelf. Do none of these people own cats? I have one tiny cat and if I tried to film anything, even if I spent hours cleaning beforehand, I swear the background would still be covered in cat hair, not to mention myself.

Side note: do you ever find yourself zoning out staring at the stuff behind YouTubers? I do that all the time.

/ cue the video of the girl who lifts the green screen image to show her unmade bed
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NutWrench: Pyongyang is North Korea's Potemkin city. If North Korea were set in the Judge Dredd universe, Pyongyang would be Mega City One and the rest of the country would be the Cursed Earth.


They built another one in the DMV for South Koreans to see.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought something was fishy when I saw the In-N-Out bag in the background.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: "North Korea is striving to emphasize that Pyongyang is an 'ordinary city,'"

If you need to produce videos showing how ordinary things are in your life and in your country in relation to the Western standard of living, you're trying too hard. "Look, here is me in Best Korea using a toaster. We have many toasters in North Korea. Many ordinary toasters, that we use daily to toast toast."


Reminds about a story of a North Korean fisherman who defected after catching South Korean radio on his fishing vessel. What he heard in particular was that Seoul had massive problems with pollution from cars, congestion, lack of parking spaces, etc.

He knew then that a place that had problems with a lot of cars was very special compared to North Korea.

To then mundane things like toasters and popcicles probably are fantastic, because they don't have any frame of reference.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unavailable for comment:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OrangeSnapper: Is this "11-year old girl" older or younger than lonleygirl15?

/Every culture has aspiring 20-something year old actresses looking for their big break.


Just as long as noone is putting on his robe and wizard hat.
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Schmerd1948:

I saw an article just the other day that was talking about how badly the North KoreansI have it. But the pictures they used just showed ordinary people walking on the street or playing with their children. They were dressed decently and didn't look unhappy. I think it's propaganda on both sides.

I used to laugh at the cold war propaganda about the people in the USSR waiting in long breadlines like we don't wait in lines at the DMV or take 3 weeks to get a doctor's appointment.

/It's Saturday afternoon and Target only has two cashiers open? What is this, Russia?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: nytmare: "North Korea is striving to emphasize that Pyongyang is an 'ordinary city,'"

If you need to produce videos showing how ordinary things are in your life and in your country in relation to the Western standard of living, you're trying too hard. "Look, here is me in Best Korea using a toaster. We have many toasters in North Korea. Many ordinary toasters, that we use daily to toast toast."

I saw an article just the other day that was talking about how badly the North KoreansI have it. But the pictures they used just showed ordinary people walking on the street or playing with their children. They were dressed decently and didn't look unhappy. I think it's propaganda on both sides.


So what you're saying is both sides are bad?
/So vote South Korean?
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

steklo: Hey Nurse!: so I could enjoy a milk-flavored popsicle.

Apparently, these western popsicles, didn't go over very well in Best Korea.

[Fark user image image 720x679]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This must have been a blow to Michael Moore.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Armaroller2003: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/f37K0hIv3zk] /Best Korean propaganda you say?


So I stumbled across this a while ago:

Fark user imageView Full Size


And I watched some and said "What the actual FARK?!"
 
kbronsito
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

berylman: "My favorite book is 'Harry Potter' written by J. K. Rowling," Song A claims in one video, holding up the first book of the series

[YouTube video: Dead Giveaway!]


In North Korea only the first book was needed. Great Leader defeats Voldemort by taking his nose.
 
Broktun
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

nytmare: "North Korea is striving to emphasize that Pyongyang is an 'ordinary city,'"

If you need to produce videos showing how ordinary things are in your life and in your country in relation to the Western standard of living, you're trying too hard. "Look, here is me in Best Korea using a toaster. We have many toasters in North Korea. Many ordinary toasters, that we use daily to toast toast."


Many toasters.
No bread.
 
TWX
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UberSmyth: The article details how perfect the little girl's room looks behind her, pointing out that it's too perfect to be real, but let's face it: most YouTubers film with a background that's too perfect to be real. They're all staged. Many of them are even green screens. And all of them contain at least one Ikea shelf. Do none of these people own cats? I have one tiny cat and if I tried to film anything, even if I spent hours cleaning beforehand, I swear the background would still be covered in cat hair, not to mention myself.

Side note: do you ever find yourself zoning out staring at the stuff behind YouTubers? I do that all the time.

/ cue the video of the girl who lifts the green screen image to show her unmade bed


I tried watching a ham radio enthusiast's videos.  I stopped when I realized that the individual was either a hoarder or didn't clean up trash inside even within the background in view of the camera.

I believe the term for what you're describing is a set.  Abbreviated from setting. A specially-prepared area in which to record, effectively a stage.

Some use normal parts of their domiciles or work areas as-furnished as sets, after cleaning or tidying.  Others place setpieces temporarily.  Some dedcate space as purpose-arranged studios.

When I was an adolescent I toured the local PBS station's studios.  As far as sets go, the local roundtable discussion show's set stands out the most.  It was surprisingly small and shabby, perhaps 900sqft.  During the NTSC era having chipped edges and separating seams didn't show on TV.  They later got a new set after high-definition became the norm.

And that was a multi-camera show, with large cameras and associated operators.  A small show, perhaps single cam or twin with small devices that may not need operators can easily be produced in a small space.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

virgo47: I used to laugh at the cold war propaganda about the people in the USSR waiting in long breadlines like we don't wait in lines at the DMV or take 3 weeks to get a doctor's appointment.


So in your mind, waiting in line for a basic staple like bread every day is more or less the same thing as waiting in line for license plates once a year.

Thanks for taking time out of your busy day to enlighten the rest of us, Professor Hawking.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And yet this happens with a wide variety of more subtle elements.  The disparity of NK's current condition to what was being presented clued people in.  Oftentimes, it's not that obvious.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
virgo47:
I used to laugh at the cold war propaganda about the people in the USSR waiting in long breadlines like we don't wait in lines at the DMV or take 3 weeks to get a doctor's appointment.

/It's Saturday afternoon and Target only has two cashiers open? What is this, Russia?

Oh FFS.

And the breadline thing was real....I visited my Ukrainian relatives in Lviv back in November 1990, and let me assure you....things SUCKED back then
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

steklo: Joe USer: Is there a pamphlet on the other benefits of moving there?

Yes, according to this pamphlet, one can visit the goo factory.

Goo for you, goo for everyone!

[Fark user image 850x566]


That guy on the left looks like he just recognized a cousin.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Those who are interested in this story may also have been interested in the satirical DPRK_News account on Twitter.

Many of you have heard, I'm sure, but for those who didn't, Patrick, the person who ran the account, died a few months back. It was a sad day.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: Armaroller2003: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/f37K0hIv3zk] /Best Korean propaganda you say?

So I stumbled across this a while ago:

[Fark user image 850x636]

And I watched some and said "What the actual FARK?!"


I think the best part of that series is how cute and cuddly the plucky heroes are (despite killing tens of men with rocket launchers or using hedgehog punji traps to kill hundreds of paratroopers) vs the propaganda evil Totally-Not-The-US wolves.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Literally every person I've ever seen review these cartoons has been like...why...why are the bad guys so awesome?

American wolves (From 'Squirrel and hedgehog')
Youtube BIQBekpUCQc
 
GreenSun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This is the future of any country that deplores capitalism. Only the "special" elites have a chance in having a good life, and some of them still end up as propaganda tools for the tyrant. At least in capitalism, you still have a chance, no matter how small, to make it big as long as you're able to sell your products and services. The world ain't equal, some societies simply are more equal than the others.
 
TheOtherPrefect42
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: virgo47:
I used to laugh at the cold war propaganda about the people in the USSR waiting in long breadlines like we don't wait in lines at the DMV or take 3 weeks to get a doctor's appointment.

/It's Saturday afternoon and Target only has two cashiers open? What is this, Russia?

Oh FFS.

And the breadline thing was real....I visited my Ukrainian relatives in Lviv back in November 1990, and let me assure you....things SUCKED back then


I have a Cuban friend who lived there until his 30s (and was a physician in the hospital for the generals so he was doing better than most). He left in the 90s. If a line started forming outside a shop, you got in the line. Who knows what the shop had but even if you didn't need it someone in your extended family probably would. And you didn't know if you would have the chance again to buy it for years.

/He has a huge number of stories about the things they did to survive
//Also the time the med school class under him cheated on a test and the whole class got sent to the mountains to do forestry work for a year
///or angry family members with machetes causing havoc in the hospital ER (the police stationed in the hospital were the first to nope right out of there of course)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Keystone Copout: That guy on the left looks like he just recognized a cousin.


No, in his head he's thinking..

"I'm standing next to our fearless leader, he's laughing at the goo I barrel up all day. He lives in a palace, I live in a cardboard box on the side of the street. I can't afford to feed my family and he's standing here laughing at my goo"

No, the guy on the left is not amused.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

GreenSun: This is the future of any country that deplores capitalism. Only the "special" elites have a chance in having a good life, and some of them still end up as propaganda tools for the tyrant. At least in capitalism, you still have a chance, no matter how small, to make it big as long as you're able to sell your products and services. The world ain't equal, some societies simply are more equal than the others.


Throughout most of human history all over the world, only the special elites ever had any hope of having a good life.  Capitalism in all its forms never did a thing to change this.  To the contrary, the historically observed end-game of unadorned capitalism has always been the concentration of wealth in the hands of a few individuals.  How do you think the ruling elite classes like kings, priests and lords came to be?  They were the people who ended up owning everything.  So far, the only balm we've found for widespread privation is the rise of general enlightenment coupled with the ability to choose who the ruling elites are - and even this is proving difficult to sustain.
 
