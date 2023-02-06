 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KRQE News)   Russian missile lands in New Mexico   (krqe.com) divider line
19
    More: Vintage, Science, United States Air Force, Drink, Museum, History, SureFire, Air force, past Grammy nominees  
•       •       •

1319 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2023 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pretty cool museum, unless you are Japanese and look up when you walk in.

They got little boy and fat man hanging from the ceiling. They are inert, I should say. Just like every news story about a hollowed out novelty grenade made out of pot metal and painted o.d. green in the shape of a WWII allied pineapple is a LIVE GRENADE. And exploded by the local bomb squad "HUT HUT HUT HUT Clear! Boom!" *heroes...swoon*
Until that last paragraph where they own up to it being a hollowed out novelty grenade made out of pot metal and painted o.d. green in the shape of a WWII allied pineapple, so, please, do not panic if you visit.
The really dangerous stuff is downtown, after dark.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody to get from the street!
 
Promo Sapien
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Make sure it's defused.  Otherwise, we're just making it too easy for them.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You're a little late guys. We already popped the balloon.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrparks: You're a little late guys. We already popped the balloon.


Wouldn't it be fun to pop a Chinese balloon with a Russian SA-2 Guideline?
 
Merltech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Soviet missile is on loan from the New Mexico Museum of Military History.

Any back story of how they got this missile?
 
DrWhy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The missile was headed for the Coachella Valley, but it took a wrong turn at Albuquerque
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
in response to the US Air Force's use of jet-powered nuclear bombers like the B-47 and B-52.

Funny, just last night I watched strategic Air Command for the gazillionth time.  The B-47 was a sexy aircrafy.

/Well whaddya know
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Pretty cool museum, unless you are Japanese and look up when you walk in.

They got little boy and fat man hanging from the ceiling. They are inert, I should say. Just like every news story about a hollowed out novelty grenade made out of pot metal and painted o.d. green in the shape of a WWII allied pineapple is a LIVE GRENADE. And exploded by the local bomb squad "HUT HUT HUT HUT Clear! Boom!" *heroes...swoon*
Until that last paragraph where they own up to it being a hollowed out novelty grenade made out of pot metal and painted o.d. green in the shape of a WWII allied pineapple, so, please, do not panic if you visit.
The really dangerous stuff is downtown, after dark.


They have a Fat Man and Little Boy exhibit in Ridgecrest CA, too, at China Lake Naval Weapons Center.
That's where they assembled Fat Man, apparently.
 
mrparks
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: mrparks: You're a little late guys. We already popped the balloon.

Wouldn't it be fun to pop a Chinese balloon with a Russian SA-2 Guideline?


Be even funnier if it was a Chinese copy.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Merltech: The Soviet missile is on loan from the New Mexico Museum of Military History.

Any back story of how they got this missile?


Paging NM Volunteer...he knows a few people in the New Mexico museum world.
 
Rob4127 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At least it didn't land in the United States.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Waiting for the story where a group of Wild Weasel vets show up and destroy it with their walkers.
 
jtown
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dryknife
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Slypork
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: vudukungfu: Pretty cool museum, unless you are Japanese and look up when you walk in.

They got little boy and fat man hanging from the ceiling. They are inert, I should say. Just like every news story about a hollowed out novelty grenade made out of pot metal and painted o.d. green in the shape of a WWII allied pineapple is a LIVE GRENADE. And exploded by the local bomb squad "HUT HUT HUT HUT Clear! Boom!" *heroes...swoon*
Until that last paragraph where they own up to it being a hollowed out novelty grenade made out of pot metal and painted o.d. green in the shape of a WWII allied pineapple, so, please, do not panic if you visit.
The really dangerous stuff is downtown, after dark.

They have a Fat Man and Little Boy exhibit in Ridgecrest CA, too, at China Lake Naval Weapons Center.
That's where they assembled Fat Man, apparently.


They also have them at the National Museum of the US Air Force in Dayton, OH. They have the Fat Man replica alongside Bockscar, the B-29 that dropped it on Nagasaki.
 
MBooda
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
New Mexico

Whew, that's mighty close to the USA.
 
SpaceBison
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Pretty cool museum, unless you are Japanese and look up when you walk in.

They got little boy and fat man hanging from the ceiling. They are inert, I should say. Just like every news story about a hollowed out novelty grenade made out of pot metal and painted o.d. green in the shape of a WWII allied pineapple is a LIVE GRENADE. And exploded by the local bomb squad "HUT HUT HUT HUT Clear! Boom!" *heroes...swoon*
Until that last paragraph where they own up to it being a hollowed out novelty grenade made out of pot metal and painted o.d. green in the shape of a WWII allied pineapple, so, please, do not panic if you visit.
The really dangerous stuff is downtown, after dark.


I went to the Trinity Site in New Mexico several years back. I dare say half the people visiting there were Japanese tourists.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SpaceBison: vudukungfu: Pretty cool museum, unless you are Japanese and look up when you walk in.

They got little boy and fat man hanging from the ceiling. They are inert, I should say. Just like every news story about a hollowed out novelty grenade made out of pot metal and painted o.d. green in the shape of a WWII allied pineapple is a LIVE GRENADE. And exploded by the local bomb squad "HUT HUT HUT HUT Clear! Boom!" *heroes...swoon*
Until that last paragraph where they own up to it being a hollowed out novelty grenade made out of pot metal and painted o.d. green in the shape of a WWII allied pineapple, so, please, do not panic if you visit.
The really dangerous stuff is downtown, after dark.

I went to the Trinity Site in New Mexico several years back. I dare say half the people visiting there were Japanese tourists.


I mean, if the most powerful weapon ever used in warfare was dropped on your country, I suspect you'd be at least a little curious about its history.
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.