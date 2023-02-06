 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 New York)   3.8 magnitude earthquake reported in Buffalo area, herds now rampaging through local towns   (abc7ny.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, New York, Earthquake, Buffalo, New York, Canada, Niagara Falls, magnitude earthquake, Western New York, Commissioner Butcher  
•       •       •

367 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2023 at 10:20 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
From a friend in the area: "I thought the dog was having a good scratch."

So, tens of dollars in damages?
 
Farkonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Maybe the Mid-Continent rift is firing back up again...

....one can dream.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somehow I slept right through it.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Roger Miller - You Can't Roller Skate in a Buffalo Herd
Youtube KI-8hst0bho
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is their weather guy secretly a bond villain's #1 henchman?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poot42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Didn't feel a thing.  Maybe all those girls were right saying I'm insensitive.
/meh
//Buffalo is 67km away
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maryland remembers... and reflects on this senseless tragedy.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
climate change!
 
id10ts
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Not a quake, just frost heave.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why does this 2-bit whore of a local weatherman have to drag the USGS in order to report it? "Kind of a slow response by the USGS, Canada and our Twitter was monitoring it way before the USGS. THEY'RE calling it a 3.8, but initial reports said 4.2-4.7" Yeah, maybe that's why they were "late". They wanted to have accurate information so they don't get called out for "panicking" like the CDC got called out for panicking about COVID.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: Is their weather guy secretly a bond villain's #1 henchman?

[Fark user image image 163x221]


The retro-'60s ladies man after dark look.
 
germ78
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Probably an icequake if anything.
 
kb7rky [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
One of my FB friends was shaken out of bed by it this morning. Not exactly the kind of thing you expect there.
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/KI-8hst0bho?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


One can always try though

Jackass 3 - Roller buffalo
Youtube 2SIADtYPAHA
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oh great, there goes the New Madrid Fault Line.

/Just kidding...
//or am I....
///woooooo (makes scary noise while wiggling fingers)

Given this 7 year farked up timeline, I am pretty sure if a volcano popped off in Indiana I would me all like... meh.
 
envirovore [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's great.
I hear that's how it starts.
Any word on birds, snakes, and airplanes?

/Anyone check on Lenny Bruce?
 
xtalman
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Lived in Buffalo in the late 80's early 90' and I remember we had an earthquake, forget the magnitude maybe 3 or so.  Lived on the 2nd floor of an old house and felt a little shake, thought I hit a nerve in my arm and it shook.  News guys popped on the TV and said we just had an earthquake.

/Lived in SoCal for a while and the biggest we had then was around 5-5.5, caught everyone's attention but very little damage.
 
Jadedgrl
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I live near the Buffalo airport which isn't too far from the epicenter. We have flights going back and forth over our house every day. My husband had a 6:00 flight this morning for work travel so I'd been awake off and on since 3 AM. I was just falling back asleep a little after 6 when I heard a large boom that sounded like an explosion followed by my house shaking for about 5-10 seconds. My first thought was holy shiat, my husband's plane crashed! I jumped out of bed and went outside but no visible smoke or flames, no sirens. Then my Ring app started blowing up with notifications asking if anyone's house just shook and that's when news broke about the earthquake. Scared the shiat out of me and I wasn't able to get back to sleep.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 1 minute ago  
As said before, here in Washington we call that Tuesday.

/ meh
// No, the OTHER Washington!
///
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oh shiat its happening. 
Only Elon Musk can save us.
We must get to Mars asap before our Earth collapses.
Beautiful Beautiful mars. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rfenster
‘’ 1 minute ago  
First Turkey and now Buffalo?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.