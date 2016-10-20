 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Day 348 of WW3: Fierce battles in the Donetsk region are making the situation "very difficult", Zelenskyy said in his nightly address. Ukrainian forces remain in control of the village of Bilohorivka, Luhansk. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: News, Corruption, defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, chief of its military spy agency, Ukraine, corruption scandal, Legislature, Commander-in-chief, Whistleblower  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A question for the military Farkers: In all of this what's the going operationally in SHAPE (Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe)?

Just curious.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all, Here's the overnight news reported from the war press.

Iranian Singer Who Faces Prison Wins Grammy For Protest Anthem (more)

Even at war, Ukraine will help. Ukraine ready to provide any support to earthquake-stricken Turkey (more)

No Ukrainian life is too insignificant to leave to the Russian hoard of invaders.  The invaders kill everyone and everything, while Ukrainians cherish all life. Ukraine Heroes evacuate the helpless animals who seek escape from Bahkmut. (Ukrinform - Ukrainian National News Agency VIDEO)

Тепер «Бахмут» буде жити у спокої
Youtube 5Z_uTZIEsrk


The first Canadian Leopard 2 for Ukraine has already arrived in Poland (PHOTO)
Fark user imageView Full Size


President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed his condolences to President Erdogan and the people of Turkey in connection with the tragic earthquake: "We are with the citizens of Turkey in this difficult time. We are ready to provide the necessary assistance to overcome the consequences of a natural disaster."

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Monday, Feb. 6 (more)

Russia's Lavrov in Iraq for Energy Talks Related to Russia's War Against Ukraine.
(More)

On Ukraine Frontline Troops Plead for More Tanks, Munitions (more)

More than 16,220 children illegally deported from Ukraine (more)

President Zelensky proposes extending martial law and general mobilization (more)

Russians shell Kherson region 37 times over past day, four people injured (more)

Putin is not ready to take risks to achieve his declared goals in Ukraine because he is afraid of losing his own influence, - Institute for the Study of War (ISW). Analysts note that the head of the Kremlin does not want to risk his reputation in the eyes of Russians, so he is delaying the announcement of the second wave of mobilization. (POSTED TO TELEGRAM FROM UNITED 24 UKRAINE)

Governor: One civilian killed by Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast on Feb. 5. (More)

Russian troops launch three artillery strikes on water area of Mykolaiv region's Ochakiv community.

The situation in Enerhodar is critical, there is almost no heating in the city, Mayor Dmytro Orlov said on the air of the telethon. "The situation remains critical, because there is actually no heating in the city. The Russians do not allow any power unit of the Zaporizhzhia NPP to start up, and we have no other source of centralized  (Power). POSTED TO TELEGRAM

Poland has deployed Patriot air defense systems at the Warsaw airport. According to the Minister of Defense of Poland Błaszczak, the missile complexes have been relocated from the test site in the city of Sohaczew to the Bemowo airfield in Warsaw. He emphasized that this step is "an important element of the training of POSTED TO TELEGRAM.

That's all I've got, more war adjacent news. That's the luck of my media feeds. You all have a good day.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did the Russians finally take Bakhmut?
 
Muta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I brought doughnuts

walkingoffpounds.comView Full Size
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you all for keeping these threads going <3
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors needing uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (Embroidered shirts for Valentine's Day? But consider shipping time):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Did the Russians finally take Bakhmut?


No.
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Update from Ukraine | Critical 72 hours for Bakhmut | Massive attack is planned in 10 days
Youtube _CrMhFvaYug

Yesterdays daily Denys
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
05 Feb: FINALLY. Leopard TANKS ARRIVE. Russians ATTACK IN A HURRY | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube rd6-llgOjio

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
mederu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro tip when driving in Canada:

When it's the middle of winter, do not drive your "all seasons" like it's farking summer on an S curve or you will wrap your car around a pole and knock out power to a neighborhood.

/Not me
//Some farking jackass from Southern Ontario
\|/ Yay power and heat again!
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Did the Russians finally take Bakhmut?


There are many better ways that your question could've been worded
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ARC Integrity, the ship carrying 60 Bradley IFV's for Ukraine, has docked in Southampton.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine said to demand Israel denounce Russia ahead of visit by foreign minister

Kyiv also reportedly says government must agree to treat wounded soldiers, loan $500 million and more, with meeting between Eli Cohen and Zelensky hanging in balance
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RobSeace: Ukraine said to demand Israel denounce Russia ahead of visit by foreign minister

Kyiv also reportedly says government must agree to treat wounded soldiers, loan $500 million and more, with meeting between Eli Cohen and Zelensky hanging in balance


Good
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: [Fark user image image 850x850]

[Fark user image image 850x790]

[Fark user image image 850x1422]

[Fark user image image 850x254]


Those are some nice numbers. I'm hoping this brings Russia closer to leaving, though I recognize there's still a long way to go.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is Ukraine's reading of the expected Russian offensive, from a news conference their military held, courtesy of The Guardian:

Ukraine expects a possible major Russian offensive this month, but Kyiv has the reserves to hold back Moscow's forces even though the latest western military supplies will not all arrive in time.

Russia could launch the new attack for "symbolic" reasons around the first anniversary of its invasion, but its resources were not ready from a military point of view, Reznikov said.

"Despite everything, we expect a possible Russian offensive in February. This is only from the point of view of symbolism; it's not logical from a military view. Because not all of their resources are ready. But they're doing it anyway," he said.

Russian forces have been making incremental advances in the east as Moscow tries to capture the embattled city of Bakhmut and revive its faltering invasion after a string of battlefield setbacks in the second half of last year.

Reznikov said the offensive would probably be launched in the east - where Russia is trying to capture all of the heavily industrialised Donbas region - or the south where it wants to widen its land corridor to the occupied peninsula of Crimea.

He estimated that Russia had 12,000 troops in Belarusian military bases, a number that would not be enough to launch a significant attack from Belarus into Ukraine's north, reopening a new front.

The United States and other western governments have pledged billions of dollars in new military assistance including tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to help Ukraine withstand a new attack as well as to help Kyiv launch a counteroffensive.

"Not all of the western weaponry will arrive in time. But we are ready. We have created our resources and reserves, which we are able to deploy and with which we are able to hold back the attack," Reznikov said

Quick editorial comment on the part about Russia launching an attack from the South... ISW doesn't believe that this is a credible course of action.  Russia's actions in the South seem to be more oriented around defending against the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive there.  The lack the resources to open a broad front, and there isn't any evidence of strike groups forming in the south.
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mederu: Pro tip when driving in Canada:

When it's the middle of winter, do not drive your "all seasons" like it's farking summer on an S curve or you will wrap your car around a pole and knock out power to a neighborhood.

/Not me
//Some farking jackass from Southern Ontario
\|/ Yay power and heat again!



Tried to figure out a way to work a joke about the buffalo earthquake into this but couldn't...
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A message last night from War Monitor:

@WarMonitor3
These next months of the war as I have mentioned before will be the toughest. Russian forces will throw everything they can into new offensives to achieve some strategic objectives. However remember Russia are not the only ones that can launch offensives.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In pro-Putin Serbia, liberal-minded Russians seek a home
 
Fingerware Error [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mederu: Pro tip when driving in Canada:

When it's the middle of winter, do not drive your "all seasons" like it's farking summer on an S curve or you will wrap your car around a pole and knock out power to a neighborhood.

/Not me
//Some farking jackass from Southern Ontario
\|/ Yay power and heat again!


external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

These are nice in New Hampshire. I still drive carefully.
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oneiros:

Came back to thank you again for posting this every day without including the original comment.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Did the Russians finally take Bakhmut?


Nah, the Russians took yer mum
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Russian artillery crew tried to camouflage their howitzer as a pile of garbage, a Ukrainian artillery crew helped them make the disguise more realistic:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If any modern military lost 11 tanks and almost 900 troops in one farking day, it would be a huge loss. Even the U.S.
 
GrogSmash2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mederu: Pro tip when driving in Canada:

When it's the middle of winter, do not drive your "all seasons" like it's farking summer on an S curve or you will wrap your car around a pole and knock out power to a neighborhood.

/Not me
//Some farking jackass from Southern Ontario
\|/ Yay power and heat again!


You ARE in southern Ontario :P

Up in the frozen North West section here :P
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: If any modern military lost 11 tanks and almost 900 troops in one farking day, it would be a huge loss. Even the U.S.


For the Wehrmacht, it would be Tuesday.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Israel is considering sending its Iron Dome air defense system to Ukraine, Netanyahu says

Why do I suspect that the result of all this "consideration" will be the status quo?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Allo!  No Artem the Dyude today.
Some fun today:

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

shutterstock.comView Full Size

healthdigest.comView Full Size



i'm hungry now
 
loki021376
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Muta: I brought doughnuts

[walkingoffpounds.com image 850x635]


Enjoy the eclairs, I made them myself.

media1.popsugar-assets.comView Full Size
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The weapons helping Ukraine fight back
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Muta: I brought doughnuts

[walkingoffpounds.com image 850x635]


damn you.  hungry for some of that
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for January 28 through February 3 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Norway looks to donate $7.3 billion in aid to Ukraine
 
danceswithcrows [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
As usual, some of the images from yesterday's thread are now up on the latest page of the memes collection.  Soldier with puppies, O'Brien's substack about Russian offensives, FAFO patch about Chinese spy balloons, putting tanks through the Chunnel, and ponies distracted by memes are all in there.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
US support for Ukraine reclaiming territory stable at 65 percent one year into war: Gallup
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: If any modern military lost 11 tanks and almost 900 troops in one farking day, it would be a huge loss. Even the U.S.


Reposted from yesterday's thread:

At the start of the not-a-war, russia was considered to be 'metal heavy': more guns and vehicles than manpower. Ukraine, by contrast, was 'metal light': lots of personnel, but not enough military equipment.

Ukraine has been getting closer to the optimal balance of manpower and metal, while russia has been going in the opposite direction- largely thanks to losses from combat and reality. The orcs supposedly had scads of guns and vehicles in storage, ready to be broken out in case of not-a-war. It turns out around 40% of that stored equipment existed only on paper, and only about 30% of the existing equipment is capable of being used in combat.

Those 120K dead orcs over the last year included most of their actual trained equipment operators, and an awful lot of their training cadre got pulled from their training billets and rushed to the front- where a lot of them got sunflowered. Equipment maintainers were also culled for able bodies and a lot of them were lost as well. Pootie-Poot is short on working military equipment, but critically short on trained equipment operators and maintainers.

Note that a lot of junior officers are dead or otherwise unfit for combat, to the point where there have been reports brand-new mobiks over 25 years old have been made into officers with zero training.

With a gutted training cadre, spotty and/or ineffective small unit leadership, and the self-imposed political pressures Vladimir the Incompetent is under, a decision was made to just give everyone a rifle and feed them into the front piecemeal after some substandard training. We're seeing the results of this decision in the casualty figures.

Sending barely-trained, poorly-led, inadequately supported small infantry units into the teeth of Ukrainian guns for months on end is only effective politically. The Demented Dwarf in the Kremlin gets to claim the orcs are making progress whenever UAF chooses to save equipment and lives after butchering a few thousand russians per week for a couple of months. To the internal russian audience in Moscow and Petrograd, it might seem like russia is 'winning', because they aren't seeing the rest of the picture.

From a military perspective, these 'victories' are Pyrrhic at best, and outright disasters at worst. Losing fifty thousand troops and hundreds of tanks over a six month period would be catastrophic even if they'd managed to capture some territory of strategic value. Suffering those losses while trying to take Bakhmut is idiotic. Bakhmut isn't even a secondary strategic target- it's just a fortified position blocking the orcs from the actual targets- Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.

The Malignant Midget of Moscow is exchanging dead orcs for territory at an unsustainable rate all across the line of contact. The nickel-and-dime assaults in Zaporizhzhia were carbon-copies of the Bakhmut/Soledar offensives, with even less success. At the moment, he's got the bodies to spare, but half a million casualties in less than a year of not-a-war is evidence of a military disaster of biblical proportions. The military-age cohort of russia's population was only about six million strong before the not-a-war. With half a million casualties and a bit over a million men fleeing russia to avoid conscription, that cohort is now 25% smaller- and it was by far the smallest age group already. The Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief is literally burning through a generation of russians because he can't admit mistakes.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Fingerware Error: mederu: Pro tip when driving in Canada:

When it's the middle of winter, do not drive your "all seasons" like it's farking summer on an S curve or you will wrap your car around a pole and knock out power to a neighborhood.

/Not me
//Some farking jackass from Southern Ontario
\|/ Yay power and heat again!

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x631]
These are nice in New Hampshire. I still drive carefully.


The Volvo we bought for my kid (2006 XC70) has those.  And a set of less bumpy ones for the warm season.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrparks: KangTheMad: Did the Russians finally take Bakhmut?

No.


Quality campaign
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

YabbaDabbaDouchebag: Oneiros:

Came back to thank you again for posting this every day without including the original comment.


You're welcome
 
Zenith
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: A Russian artillery crew tried to camouflage their howitzer as a pile of garbage, a Ukrainian artillery crew helped them make the disguise more realistic:

[Fark user image 600x480]


what farking nonsense is this?
that's what a typical Vatnik emplacement or trench looks like!
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Oneiros: KangTheMad: Did the Russians finally take Bakhmut?

There are many better ways that your question could've been worded


Maybe, but I don't think I should have to couch that question with "omg stoopid russians" language. Asking a simple question isn't showing support for them ffs. Finally is appropriate given the ridiculous length of time they've spent trying.
 
