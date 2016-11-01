 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   The terrifying history of Scotland's 'Massacre Cave' where an entire island died. Subby read the article but still doesn't understand how some clan fit an entire island in that little cave   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
    More: Interesting, Eigg, Hebrides, Scotland, Clan MacLeod, Clan Donald, Inner Hebrides, Vikings, Scottish clan  
1264 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2023 at 8:20 AM (1 hour ago)



23 Comments     (+0 »)
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bet there is a No Smoking sign in it
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, ask your mom how they all fit in there.  She knows.

/zing
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
caryncoleman.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not nearly as fabulous as the Mascara Cave.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Likely the most famous inhabitants of the island were the clan of MacDonald, who lived there for hundreds of years until they met a grizzly end at the hands of a rival clan in 1577.

*Twitch*
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's how you Scotch an Eigg.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Likely the most famous inhabitants of the island were the clan of MacDonald, who lived there for hundreds of years until they met a grizzly end at the hands of a rival clan in 1577.

*Twitch*


Hey if a rival clan brings over bears from the New World, I don't think anything good will come of it.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ronald MacDonald seeks reparations from the Highlander?
 
Northern
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The MacLoud's were battered and fried in hot oil alive like so many Mars bars.
 
starlost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I saw a documentary about it.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Clann in Scot Gaelic means children.  So we've carried on the tradition in the New World, but use schools instead of caves.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Well, that's certainly a story people tell, but there's not a lot of evidence that it actually happened.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

starlost: I saw a documentary about it.
[th.bing.com image 850x634]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Well, that's certainly a story people tell, but there's not a lot of evidence that it actually happened.


Welcome to 90% of local/regional history.  Museums have a tough job trying to figure out what actually happened in history, and what was a myth invented in the past 100-150 years to make people feel better about themselves.
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Does it have full orchestration, 4 part harmony, and photos with circles and arrows and diagrams?
 
nytmare
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

capt.snicklefritz: Not nearly as fabulous as the Mascara Cave.


The Macarena cave is a fate worse than death.
 
mrparks
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: NobleHam: Well, that's certainly a story people tell, but there's not a lot of evidence that it actually happened.

Welcome to 90% of local/regional history.  Museums have a tough job trying to figure out what actually happened in history, and what was a myth invented in the past 100-150 years to make people feel better about themselves.


Is the story behind the Apache Death Cave true?
 
carkiller
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Can't make an omelet...
 
Brainsick
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Glockenspiel Hero: Likely the most famous inhabitants of the island were the clan of MacDonald, who lived there for hundreds of years until they met a grizzly end at the hands of a rival clan in 1577.

*Twitch*


Oh cmon, it's fine to use grizzly or grisly, rite? Pouring over old history, some times you have to pump the breaks on modern thinking, irregardless of the cultural differences their would be.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Seen near cave:
movieplayer.net-cdn.itView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: NobleHam: Well, that's certainly a story people tell, but there's not a lot of evidence that it actually happened.

Welcome to 90% of local/regional history.  Museums have a tough job trying to figure out what actually happened in history, and what was a myth invented in the past 100-150 years to make people feel better about themselves.


The Tulsa Chamber of Commerce is your community partner for diversity, for over 100 years.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Died"

That's some pretty serious passive voice in the author's title.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'Massacre Cave' is the name of my 'Hole' cover band.
 
