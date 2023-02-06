 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Was that wrong? Should we have not done that? I tell you we gotta plead ignorance on this thing because if anyone had said anything to us at all... What's that?... You told us in 2019?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
72
    More: Facepalm, The New York Times, New York University, Los Angeles Times, History, The Birth of a Nation, Fried chicken, New York, Ferris State University  
•       •       •

2541 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Feb 2023 at 8:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
next up on the menu: Juneteenth
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They probably could have gotten away with chicken and waffles.  Every non-vegetarian likes that.  The watermelon was the nail in the coffin.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

LordBeavis: They probably could have gotten away with chicken and waffles.  Every non-vegetarian likes that.  The watermelon was the nail in the coffin.


Every person I've ever met, vegetarian or not, likes watermelon as well.  But you've got to be a grade A asshole to think it's appropriate for Black History Month.  It's tone deaf at best, racist at worst.  The reality is probably both, but either one is a bad look for a school.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Ugh. Again.

Well, here in a month we'll get the handful of teens using the "Picking cotton" promposal.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This is a perfect example of good use of the FACEPALM tag.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Maybe you should drive: LordBeavis: They probably could have gotten away with chicken and waffles.  Every non-vegetarian likes that.  The watermelon was the nail in the coffin.

Every person I've ever met, vegetarian or not, likes watermelon as well.  But you've got to be a grade A asshole to think it's appropriate for Black History Month.  It's tone deaf at best, racist at worst.  The reality is probably both, but either one is a bad look for a school.


Sad. As you state, just about everyone likes watermelon. The fact that it, as well as fried chicken, are considered racist just means that the culture that it insults is double insulted by having to avoid these foods during celebration time in order to look 'above' these stereotypes. It's like the whole 'Cultural Appropriation' media soap opera. I don't believe in it. Black people didn't 'invent' braids, anymore than Jewish people invented bagels. I think we need a serious attitude adjustment across the world. A simple one, really. Just replace the word 'appropriation' with 'appreciation', and we can all enjoy tacos, Irish stew, wear kilts or saris, fix our hair the way we want and name our children whatever name sounds pleasing. I don't think evolution lies in racial segregation. The whole idea of a 'World Wide Web' was meant to bring the world closer together, share each other's cultures. I guess my hope for an eventual world view is one of more sharing/blending and less of divide/conquer.,
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
*ponders*

Huh. I've never had chicken and waffles

I shall have to remedy that.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: *ponders*

Huh. I've never had chicken and waffles

I shall have to remedy that.


Some of the best is made right down the river in Harlem, it was discovered there at Wells Supper Club in the 1930s although some other stories differ.
/ mmmm ..chicken and waffles
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

tintar: next up on the menu: Juneteenth


That's chitlins and okra.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

skybird659: Maybe you should drive: LordBeavis: They probably could have gotten away with chicken and waffles.  Every non-vegetarian likes that.  The watermelon was the nail in the coffin.

Every person I've ever met, vegetarian or not, likes watermelon as well.  But you've got to be a grade A asshole to think it's appropriate for Black History Month.  It's tone deaf at best, racist at worst.  The reality is probably both, but either one is a bad look for a school.

Sad. As you state, just about everyone likes watermelon. The fact that it, as well as fried chicken, are considered racist just means that the culture that it insults is double insulted by having to avoid these foods during celebration time in order to look 'above' these stereotypes. It's like the whole 'Cultural Appropriation' media soap opera. I don't believe in it. Black people didn't 'invent' braids, anymore than Jewish people invented bagels. I think we need a serious attitude adjustment across the world. A simple one, really. Just replace the word 'appropriation' with 'appreciation', and we can all enjoy tacos, Irish stew, wear kilts or saris, fix our hair the way we want and name our children whatever name sounds pleasing. I don't think evolution lies in racial segregation. The whole idea of a 'World Wide Web' was meant to bring the world closer together, share each other's cultures. I guess my hope for an eventual world view is one of more sharing/blending and less of divide/conquer.,


Some Farker needs to create a meme showing some white dude culturally-appropriating as many cultural icons from as many minority groups as possible at the same time. Sort of like the picture of the little black kid wearing gold chain, eating watermelon, and flashing a roll of money, except spread across as many groups as possible. Let it be comprehensive. Make it ridiculous. Make some of the items subtle and hard-to-identify.

Then we need a contest for Farkers to identify as many of those icons as possible.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DannyBrandt: *ponders*

Huh. I've never had chicken and waffles


Me neither. I don't remember if I have ever been around anyone eating them either.

Then again, I'm not really a waffle person so why bring down good chicken.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fuzzy Zoeller nods approvingly.
 
Nattering Nabob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in a community that is probably 80% white, 14% Hispanic, 3% black and 3% other. They have chicken and waffles at my son's high school at least every other week. We are in the South and everywhere you go there is fried chicken. We also consume huge amounts of watermelon and do you know how hard it is to get kids to eat fruits and vegetables? I agree there may be some idiot out there that did it on purpose, but I think it is far more likely it was just the normal menu. My son's school seems to rotate the same 8-12 entrees constantly.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordBeavis: They probably could have gotten away with chicken and waffles.  Every non-vegetarian likes that.  The watermelon was the nail in the coffin.


No. It's deeply associated with soul food - it would have been called out.

(Interestingly, the origin of chicken and waffles probably goes back to the Pennsylvania Dutch living outside of Philadelphia around 1800.)
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Ugh. Again.

Well, here in a month we'll get the handful of teens using the "Picking cotton" promposal.


Oh this is America, so you know that's already been done. Here is a blast from the past to jog some memories:

Picking cotton on a racist fieldtrip
Youtube PToqVW4n86U
 
bittermang
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some day we will live in a world where an establishment has the courage to serve fried chicken with a side of watermelon all year round.

Not because it is racist. Because it's delicious.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With as many as these stories that have come out you would think school districts would have learned by now. But we will see at least one of these stories a year. And you would think a company as big as Aramark would know better.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The vendor has agreed to plan future menu offerings to align with our values and our longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion," the letter said. "We are extremely disappointed by this regrettable situation and apologize to the entire Nyack community for the cultural insensitivity displayed by our food service provider."

Riiiiiiiiight, in this day and age these little  "happenings" aren't accidental. I bet you a million bucks somebody there made the conscious decision to pull that troll and they're laughing their racist asses off.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heh. I figured this story would show up here. Nyack is actually a pretty progressive district. They had diversity programs before they were cool mandatory. Staff are horrified about this.

Agrimark, otoh, feeds the prisons. They are not exactly on the cutting edge of woke. Plus, their food sucks.
 
Geoff Peterson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: Sad. As you state, just about everyone likes watermelon. The fact that it, as well as fried chicken, are considered racist just means that the culture that it insults is double insulted by having to avoid these foods during celebration time in order to look 'above' these stereotypes. It's like the whole 'Cultural Appropriation' media soap opera. I don't believe in it. Black people didn't 'invent' braids, anymore than Jewish people invented bagels. I think we need a serious attitude adjustment across the world. A simple one, really. Just replace the word 'appropriation' with 'appreciation', and we can all enjoy tacos, Irish stew, wear kilts or saris, fix our hair the way we want and name our children whatever name sounds pleasing. I don't think evolution lies in racial segregation. The whole idea of a 'World Wide Web' was meant to bring the world closer together, share each other's cultures. I guess my hope for an eventual world view is one of more sharing/blending and less of divide/conquer.,


I felt much the same as I read the article. They weren't MOCKING the culture, they were ACKNOWLEDGING it. big  farking difference.

[Why we can't have nice things.jpg]
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skybird659: Maybe you should drive: LordBeavis: They probably could have gotten away with chicken and waffles.  Every non-vegetarian likes that.  The watermelon was the nail in the coffin.

Every person I've ever met, vegetarian or not, likes watermelon as well.  But you've got to be a grade A asshole to think it's appropriate for Black History Month.  It's tone deaf at best, racist at worst.  The reality is probably both, but either one is a bad look for a school.

Sad. As you state, just about everyone likes watermelon. The fact that it, as well as fried chicken, are considered racist just means that the culture that it insults is double insulted by having to avoid these foods during celebration time in order to look 'above' these stereotypes. It's like the whole 'Cultural Appropriation' media soap opera. I don't believe in it. Black people didn't 'invent' braids, anymore than Jewish people invented bagels. I think we need a serious attitude adjustment across the world. A simple one, really. Just replace the word 'appropriation' with 'appreciation', and we can all enjoy tacos, Irish stew, wear kilts or saris, fix our hair the way we want and name our children whatever name sounds pleasing. I don't think evolution lies in racial segregation. The whole idea of a 'World Wide Web' was meant to bring the world closer together, share each other's cultures. I guess my hope for an eventual world view is one of more sharing/blending and less of divide/conquer.,

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Dude. If you're gonna troll, you gotta do it so that when we Google your ish, it isn't so blatantly wrong that you can be put on blast in picture form.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It could have been worse.

They could have served bananas.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nattering Nabob: I live in a community that is probably 80% white, 14% Hispanic, 3% black and 3% other. They have chicken and waffles at my son's high school at least every other week. We are in the South and everywhere you go there is fried chicken. We also consume huge amounts of watermelon and do you know how hard it is to get kids to eat fruits and vegetables? I agree there may be some idiot out there that did it on purpose, but I think it is far more likely it was just the normal menu. My son's school seems to rotate the same 8-12 entrees constantly.


This was not the normal menu. Chicken and waffles isn't a popular thing here.
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think watermelons should be be banned outright. It's a disgusting fruit that needs to be extinct. Same goes for cantaloupes and honeydew. If you put those in a fruit salad, you are a terrible person.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to avoid these incidents appoint a committee in the school system whose job it is to bless the coming week's menu. Instead of attempting to train fresh cohorts of food service workers all the time, put the burden on those whose sensitivities are in danger of being offended.
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DannyBrandt: *ponders*

Huh. I've never had chicken and waffles

I shall have to remedy that.


Chicken and waffles is delicious. Watermelon on the other hand is gross.
 
djloid2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Solty Dog: I think watermelons should be be banned outright. It's a disgusting fruit that needs to be extinct. Same goes for cantaloupes and honeydew. If you put those in a fruit salad, you are a terrible person.


Or...or....just hear me out....you're just a grumpy curmudgeon who never gets invited to a party.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark the racists, and fark the outraged.

You know what I grew up with. Having them as a service? (Yes, I know full well it's what the district wanted to buy).

Breaded "chicken"
"Pizza" Square
50% Ham, 50% tendon sandwich
Deep fried leather, or Pork Fritter
Kwik Trip burger (before kwik trip started doing it. Imagine grade D meat.)

Then for sides.

Peaches in syrup
Trippled boiled green beans
Re-re-re-re-fried beans
Bread
Ketchup, mustard, and mayo packets

We used to have a salad bar, but some prick started the rumor he put his wee-wee in the ranch dressing.

I would have stabbed someone in the neck for fried chicken, waffles  and watermelon.
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Veloram: skybird659: Maybe you should drive: LordBeavis: They probably could have gotten away with chicken and waffles.  Every non-vegetarian likes that.  The watermelon was the nail in the coffin.

Every person I've ever met, vegetarian or not, likes watermelon as well.  But you've got to be a grade A asshole to think it's appropriate for Black History Month.  It's tone deaf at best, racist at worst.  The reality is probably both, but either one is a bad look for a school.

Sad. As you state, just about everyone likes watermelon. The fact that it, as well as fried chicken, are considered racist just means that the culture that it insults is double insulted by having to avoid these foods during celebration time in order to look 'above' these stereotypes. It's like the whole 'Cultural Appropriation' media soap opera. I don't believe in it. Black people didn't 'invent' braids, anymore than Jewish people invented bagels. I think we need a serious attitude adjustment across the world. A simple one, really. Just replace the word 'appropriation' with 'appreciation', and we can all enjoy tacos, Irish stew, wear kilts or saris, fix our hair the way we want and name our children whatever name sounds pleasing. I don't think evolution lies in racial segregation. The whole idea of a 'World Wide Web' was meant to bring the world closer together, share each other's cultures. I guess my hope for an eventual world view is one of more sharing/blending and less of divide/conquer.,
[Fark user image image 370x494]

[Fark user image image 714x512]

Dude. If you're gonna troll, you gotta do it so that when we Google your ish, it isn't so blatantly wrong that you can be put on blast in picture form.


My understanding is that the bagel as we know it today was invented by Jewish immigrants in the Lower East Side in the late 1800s.

European style bagels weren't doughy and were more like bread.
 
Veloram
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thornhill: Veloram: skybird659: Maybe you should drive: LordBeavis: They probably could have gotten away with chicken and waffles.  Every non-vegetarian likes that.  The watermelon was the nail in the coffin.

Every person I've ever met, vegetarian or not, likes watermelon as well.  But you've got to be a grade A asshole to think it's appropriate for Black History Month.  It's tone deaf at best, racist at worst.  The reality is probably both, but either one is a bad look for a school.

Sad. As you state, just about everyone likes watermelon. The fact that it, as well as fried chicken, are considered racist just means that the culture that it insults is double insulted by having to avoid these foods during celebration time in order to look 'above' these stereotypes. It's like the whole 'Cultural Appropriation' media soap opera. I don't believe in it. Black people didn't 'invent' braids, anymore than Jewish people invented bagels. I think we need a serious attitude adjustment across the world. A simple one, really. Just replace the word 'appropriation' with 'appreciation', and we can all enjoy tacos, Irish stew, wear kilts or saris, fix our hair the way we want and name our children whatever name sounds pleasing. I don't think evolution lies in racial segregation. The whole idea of a 'World Wide Web' was meant to bring the world closer together, share each other's cultures. I guess my hope for an eventual world view is one of more sharing/blending and less of divide/conquer.,
[Fark user image image 370x494]

[Fark user image image 714x512]

Dude. If you're gonna troll, you gotta do it so that when we Google your ish, it isn't so blatantly wrong that you can be put on blast in picture form.

My understanding is that the bagel as we know it today was invented by Jewish immigrants in the Lower East Side in the late 1800s.

European style bagels weren't doughy and were more like bread.


It's almost like things develop/evolve over time or something...
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should we just outlaw the growing of watermelon so that such atrocities can never again be repeated? And then we need to criminalize the pairing of chicken and waffles because I sure wouldn't want to order that in a restaurant during the wrong month of the year or while certain people that may get offended may be sitting close by.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had churros in 7th grade for Cinco de Mayo...
 
Wessoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FloriduhGuy: Should we just outlaw the growing of watermelon so that such atrocities can never again be repeated? And then we need to criminalize the pairing of chicken and waffles because I sure wouldn't want to order that in a restaurant during the wrong month of the year or while certain people that may get offended may be sitting close by.


No, just have some tact. You live in a society. And we already know you're not "joking" when you use the 👌🏼 sign. Jeez.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicken and waffles are delicious. Maybe it's because I'm lily Irish white that I don't understand, but I'd think if I was black and you served me chicken n waffles, watermelon, grape soda, and a side of corn bread, I don't care if it was Malcom X's birthday, I'd eat the hell out of that.
I mean places serve corn beef and cabbage on St Paddy's day. The only insult I feel is if they did a shiatty job making it.
Again, I'm not black, but even if you are the biggest racist asshole in the world, I'm going to have a hard time being offended if you choose to express it by giving me delicious foods.
"Hey, it's Martin Luther King Jr day, I brought chocolate frosted donuts and grape kool-aid to work for everyone!"
"You son of a....where are the plates and cups, lets do this! "
 
p89tech
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were also told in 2011.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vendor has agreed to plan future menu offerings to align with our values and our longstanding commitment..."

How about "No, sorry isn't good enough - you're fired and the city will never do business with your company again"?

That sounds better to me.
 
tjsands1118
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: LordBeavis: They probably could have gotten away with chicken and waffles.  Every non-vegetarian likes that.  The watermelon was the nail in the coffin.

Every person I've ever met, vegetarian or not, likes watermelon as well.  But you've got to be a grade A asshole to think it's appropriate for Black History Month.  It's tone deaf at best, racist at worst.  The reality is probably both, but either one is a bad look for a school.


Hi. I do not like watermelon. I can eat it, but strongly prefer not to. I don't like the taste. Artificial watermelon is kinda okay, but fresh watermelon just has no appeal to me, flavor wise. (They are pretty and seem fun to grow.)
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Veloram: skybird659: Maybe you should drive: LordBeavis: They probably could have gotten away with chicken and waffles.  Every non-vegetarian likes that.  The watermelon was the nail in the coffin.

Every person I've ever met, vegetarian or not, likes watermelon as well.  But you've got to be a grade A asshole to think it's appropriate for Black History Month.  It's tone deaf at best, racist at worst.  The reality is probably both, but either one is a bad look for a school.

Sad. As you state, just about everyone likes watermelon. The fact that it, as well as fried chicken, are considered racist just means that the culture that it insults is double insulted by having to avoid these foods during celebration time in order to look 'above' these stereotypes. It's like the whole 'Cultural Appropriation' media soap opera. I don't believe in it. Black people didn't 'invent' braids, anymore than Jewish people invented bagels. I think we need a serious attitude adjustment across the world. A simple one, really. Just replace the word 'appropriation' with 'appreciation', and we can all enjoy tacos, Irish stew, wear kilts or saris, fix our hair the way we want and name our children whatever name sounds pleasing. I don't think evolution lies in racial segregation. The whole idea of a 'World Wide Web' was meant to bring the world closer together, share each other's cultures. I guess my hope for an eventual world view is one of more sharing/blending and less of divide/conquer.,
[Fark user image 370x494]

[Fark user image 714x512]

Dude. If you're gonna troll, you gotta do it so that when we Google your ish, it isn't so blatantly wrong that you can be put on blast in picture form.


Sorry,dude. I don't care what 'Women's Day mag you got that from.  Bagels originated in Austria.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: I think watermelons should be be banned outright. It's a disgusting fruit that needs to be extinct. Same goes for cantaloupes and honeydew. If you put those in a fruit salad, you are a terrible person.


This is a bad opinion and you should feel bad for having it.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
In before "who doesn't like fried ch..." - DAMNIT!
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: LordBeavis: They probably could have gotten away with chicken and waffles.  Every non-vegetarian likes that.  The watermelon was the nail in the coffin.

Every person I've ever met, vegetarian or not, likes watermelon as well.  But you've got to be a grade A asshole to think it's appropriate for Black History Month.  It's tone deaf at best, racist at worst.  The reality is probably both, but either one is a bad look for a school.


Hi, I hate melon of any kind, water or no.  Agree with everything else you said.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Tapeheads - Roscoe's Chicken 'n' Waffles commercial
Youtube o9dBiw7xfVU
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That sounds way better than anything I was served in school
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Harlee: skybird659: Maybe you should drive: LordBeavis: They probably could have gotten away with chicken and waffles.  Every non-vegetarian likes that.  The watermelon was the nail in the coffin.

Every person I've ever met, vegetarian or not, likes watermelon as well.  But you've got to be a grade A asshole to think it's appropriate for Black History Month.  It's tone deaf at best, racist at worst.  The reality is probably both, but either one is a bad look for a school.

Sad. As you state, just about everyone likes watermelon. The fact that it, as well as fried chicken, are considered racist just means that the culture that it insults is double insulted by having to avoid these foods during celebration time in order to look 'above' these stereotypes. It's like the whole 'Cultural Appropriation' media soap opera. I don't believe in it. Black people didn't 'invent' braids, anymore than Jewish people invented bagels. I think we need a serious attitude adjustment across the world. A simple one, really. Just replace the word 'appropriation' with 'appreciation', and we can all enjoy tacos, Irish stew, wear kilts or saris, fix our hair the way we want and name our children whatever name sounds pleasing. I don't think evolution lies in racial segregation. The whole idea of a 'World Wide Web' was meant to bring the world closer together, share each other's cultures. I guess my hope for an eventual world view is one of more sharing/blending and less of divide/conquer.,

Some Farker needs to create a meme showing some white dude culturally-appropriating as many cultural icons from as many minority groups as possible at the same time. Sort of like the picture of the little black kid wearing gold chain, eating watermelon, and flashing a roll of money, except spread across as many groups as possible. Let it be comprehensive. Make it ridiculous. Make some of the items subtle and hard-to-identify.

Then we need a contest for Farkers to identify as many of those icons as possible.


Or, take a panned shot of the living-room section of a dobule wide trailer in any Seniors mobile home park int he mid West and then play 'country or culture of origin' tchochkes!
 
Jumpthruhoops
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Veloram: skybird659: Maybe you should drive: LordBeavis: They probably could have gotten away with chicken and waffles.  Every non-vegetarian likes that.  The watermelon was the nail in the coffin.

Every person I've ever met, vegetarian or not, likes watermelon as well.  But you've got to be a grade A asshole to think it's appropriate for Black History Month.  It's tone deaf at best, racist at worst.  The reality is probably both, but either one is a bad look for a school.

Sad. As you state, just about everyone likes watermelon. The fact that it, as well as fried chicken, are considered racist just means that the culture that it insults is double insulted by having to avoid these foods during celebration time in order to look 'above' these stereotypes. It's like the whole 'Cultural Appropriation' media soap opera. I don't believe in it. Black people didn't 'invent' braids, anymore than Jewish people invented bagels. I think we need a serious attitude adjustment across the world. A simple one, really. Just replace the word 'appropriation' with 'appreciation', and we can all enjoy tacos, Irish stew, wear kilts or saris, fix our hair the way we want and name our children whatever name sounds pleasing. I don't think evolution lies in racial segregation. The whole idea of a 'World Wide Web' was meant to bring the world closer together, share each other's cultures. I guess my hope for an eventual world view is one of more sharing/blending and less of divide/conquer.,
[Fark user image image 370x494]

[Fark user image image 714x512]

Dude. If you're gonna troll, you gotta do it so that when we Google your ish, it isn't so blatantly wrong that you can be put on blast in picture form.


It depends on the type of braid you're talking about. Plenty of cultures independently developed braid styles. Now I want a bagel.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Are chicken and waffles considered a sandwich?
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: In before "who doesn't like fried ch..." - DAMNIT!


Bojangles is the best, followed by Popeyes.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bittermang: Some day we will live in a world where an establishment has the courage to serve fried chicken with a side of watermelon all year round.

Not because it is racist. Because it's delicious.



If they have a history of serving this combination it _could_ have been a mistake.

If this is the first time (or nearly the only time) then something is afoot at the circle KKK
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Next year:  Amish chicken and waffles and piss everyone off

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.