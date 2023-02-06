 Skip to content
(MSN)   This frozen shark will haunt your dreams tonight   (msn.com) divider line
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"The image was captured Saturday afternoon by Amie Medeiros at Cold Storage Beach in Dennis, Mass."

Oh, c'mon.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I didn't think sharks could be in real cold water. Well this proves they can't handle it, I suppose.
 
bigfatbuddhist
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Shark Safety Tips: If you see a shark, tell the nearest authority figure. If you are near a beach, that would be a lifeguard. If you are near a school, that would be a crossing guard.  Also, if a shark is attacking you, try to gouge the eyes. If the shark is wearing goggles or glasses, what you have there is probably just a surfer.  If fish or turtles behave erratically, get out of the water. What is erratic behavior for a turtle? I'd imagine it would be running really really fast or trying to buy liquor without an ID.

Finally, only swim during the day... unless you are drunk-swimming because that should only be done at night...
 
knbwhite
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fro zen shark do do d do d do
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: I didn't think sharks could be in real cold water. Well this proves they can't handle it, I suppose.


Go look up the Greenland shark, an animal with the longest known lifespan of any vertebrate.

Obviously not all sharks are suited for all conditions, however.
 
