(Twitter)   The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a GET THE FARK OUT OF DODGE BECAUSE A TRAIN IS ABOUT TO EXPLODE Warning   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And of course there will be human suffering incredible by modern standards because, well, it's Ohio...
 
karl2025
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Exploding trains is weather?
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
And ummmm, what exactly are the chances anyone in ohio even follows the pittsburgh nws twitter?
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

karl2025: Exploding trains is weather?


Yes because the immediate area of the train derailment may be 5000 degrees Fahrenheit very soon.

/so you'll want sunblock
 
NobleHam
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

karl2025: Exploding trains is weather?


It may start raining shards of metal.
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

karl2025: Exploding trains is weather?


I'll wait for advice from the National Train Service or the National Explosion Service.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: And ummmm, what exactly are the chances anyone in ohio even follows the pittsburgh nws twitter?


I checked a map. East Palestine is on the border with Pennsylmania. It's not that far from Pittsburgh. While I doubt that many residents there are subscribed to that specific Twitter account, Pittsburgh media outlets likely are. They'll amplify the message. East Palestine does look to be in their coverage area.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yinz might want to evacuate.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

karl2025: Exploding trains is weather?


The media sells it and you live the role.

Concrete Donkey: And ummmm, what exactly are the chances anyone in ohio even follows the pittsburgh nws twitter?


Well, they listened to preachers, they listened to fools, so...
 
wxboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: And ummmm, what exactly are the chances anyone in ohio even follows the pittsburgh nws twitter?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Squik2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: karl2025: Exploding trains is weather?

Yes because the immediate area of the train derailment may be 5000 degrees Fahrenheit very soon.

/so you'll want sunblock


Maybe there is a store nearby at just the right distance where all their frozen pizzas will be cooked to perfection
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: karl2025: Exploding trains is weather?

I'll wait for advice from the National Train Service or the National Explosion Service.


And, it was at that moment, the President realized they forgot to fund the center of that Venn diagram. @_@
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: karl2025: Exploding trains is weather?

The media sells it and you live the role.

Concrete Donkey: And ummmm, what exactly are the chances anyone in ohio even follows the pittsburgh nws twitter?

Well, they listened to preachers, they listened to fools, so...


They went to the drop outs who make their own rules?
 
baltimoreblonde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

karl2025: Exploding trains is weather?


Many people likely follow weather channels, especially in this crazy winter. Good way to get the word out to GTFO.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That sounds pretty BLEVEable
 
Jeff5
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

karl2025: Exploding trains is weather?


In the immortal words of a great American philosopher: "It's not that the winds are blowing, it WHAT the winds are blowing."

In this case, apparently, that may include phosgene.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Meh, the train derailed 2 days ago and has been on fire since then. <aintnothingonhappen.jpg>
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Monkeyfark Ridiculous: That sounds pretty BLEVEable


Clever. Also terrifying.
 
LesterB
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: karl2025: Exploding trains is weather?

I'll wait for advice from the National Train Service or the National Explosion Service.

And, it was at that moment, the President realized they forgot to fund the center of that Venn diagram. @_@


1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
OhioDangerMap.picture
 
