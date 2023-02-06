 Skip to content
(NBC 10 Boston)   911 Caller: A relative is threatening self-harm. Police: We'll be right over to give her a hand   (nbcboston.com) divider line
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The cops in Bristol are quick with a pistol, I guess.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the saying?  If you have a problem and call the police, now you have two problems?
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Police said there was no danger to the community..."

Oh yeah?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that'll teach suicidal people to not threaten their own lives.  If anyone's gonna get killed, the police will be the ones doing the killing.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never bring a gun to a situation where one isn't necessarily  .
 
groppet
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well problem solved
 
payattention
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTFA: Officials have not identified the woman or said what weapon she was armed with.

I'll just bet that they haven't. What was it, a spoon? What was she... an Amazon? The fact that they don't want to crow about the brave officer stopping a dangerous criminal is enough to tell me that this was yet another example of a police officer who has been taught that they are miniature gods and everyone should just bow to them, and if someone does not... that's a killin' offense.
 
Numberlady2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Do they really need military grade weaponry in response to a wellness check?  This is really sick.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"We were going to tase her, but it's so much paperwork."
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"According to the district attorney, the woman approached the front entryway of the home, still in possession of a weapon, and an Easton police officer, who feared for their safety, fired a single shot at the woman. "

Look at this b*tch, just walking up to the front door like she owns the place...
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Saved her from hell due to suicide.  Well done, police!

/Heavy sarcasm
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
She might have put a Brave Hero in danger. Best to kill her or An Officer might not Go Home at the End of the Day
 
SiotMoc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At this point, calling the police for a wellness check should be considered attempted murder.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ceejayoz: "Police said there was no danger to the community..."

Oh yeah?



"Police said there was they were no danger to the community..."

But they were lying.
 
maddogdelta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When all you have is a gu, everything looks like a target.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

taliesinwi: What's the saying?  If you have a problem and call the police, now you have two problems?


At any point, if you're close enough, instead of making the 911 call you need to head over there yourself.  Often times your instincts were correct and a lifeless body is already in there.  But if not, you can at least do a better job of deescalating the situation.  Of course if she chased you out of the house to begin with who knows what you should do.
 
groppet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nirbo: "We were going to tase her, but it's so much paperwork."


Well this way they get a few paid days off while it is "investigated" and when nothing comes of it they come back and get a medal.
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

payattention: FTFA: Officials have not identified the woman or said what weapon she was armed with.

I'll just bet that they haven't. What was it, a spoon? What was she... an Amazon? The fact that they don't want to crow about the brave officer stopping a dangerous criminal is enough to tell me that this was yet another example of a police officer who has been taught that they are miniature gods and everyone should just bow to them, and if someone does not... that's a killin' offense.


Hey now, a spoon can totally be a dangerous and lethal weapon. Just ask Handsome Jack:

Handsome Jackass - A Frickin' Spoon! (Borderlands 2)
Youtube keIOYIPEzgk
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
C'mon lady, at least take out a few pigs before being murdered.
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The government needs a special unit of doctors, psychiatrists, and other social service or health professionals trained to deal with these exact type of issues. If the situation is really bad, then get the police involved, with coordination between them about how best to approach the situation. These types of events happen because cops aren't the right types of people to be responding to situations like these. They are trained to use force and eliminate the threat, which usually leads to the situation escalating. Lives can be saved AND improved because the person might actually get the help that they need. Programs like these would need funding and I bet the government could find money in the budget for it.
It's a win/win. Enough of all these unnecessary lost lives.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"A weapon".

I guess it's possible to kill someone with a spork.
 
zez
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

maddogdelta: When all you have is a gu, everything looks like a target.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

taliesinwi: What's the saying?  If you have a problem and call the police, now you have two problems?


Came here to say this, leaving satisfied.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

payattention: FTFA: Officials have not identified the woman or said what weapon she was armed with.

I'll just bet that they haven't. What was it, a spoon? What was she... an Amazon? The fact that they don't want to crow about the brave officer stopping a dangerous criminal is enough to tell me that this was yet another example of a police officer who has been taught that they are miniature gods and everyone should just bow to them, and if someone does not... that's a killin' offense.


I'll guess a knife.

A body cam would be quite useful here. If she charged? Well...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Probably didn't have the $0.25 for the suicide booth, so called the cops instead.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
ACAB
You call the police and you just have more problems.
 
drxym
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mental health services in the US suck hard and it's no wonder so many people end up getting shot when the system abandoned them. Seen enough PoliceActivity vids to see usually the cops are just reacting correctly to a situation and will use deadly force if they think their life or someone else's is in danger.
 
