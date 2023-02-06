 Skip to content
Russian airliner attempting to leave Phuket airport gives a big phuku to everyone onboard
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So Thailand is one of the holdouts still doing business with Russia. I did not know that.

I wonder how much longer Russia is going to be able to keep large passenger aircraft flying. Will the Russian aviation industry be responsible on when to ground aircraft or is this the early warning of a series of disasters to come?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One flight from Phuket and the world's your oyster
The parts are rejects and there ain't no A&P
You'll pray to god for a good compressor
And if you're lucky then the gods agree
I can feel an abort sliding toward the sea...
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The passengers were in fear for their lives. Did they all shoot the plane, or is that just cops that do that when they get scared?
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It is interesting how often the word "tourists" is used in this article.

I would have figured "passengers" a more commonly used word.

Feels like people are trying to say something without saying it.
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
All of those onboard the plane were evacuated and then were told they had to wait for a new flight.

FTFTFA
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
FTFA: "A suspicion is that Russian airlines are cutting corners with safety and seeking to operate ageing aircraft without proper maintenance..."

This is my shocked face...
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: FTFA: "A suspicion is that Russian airlines are cutting corners with safety and seeking to operate ageing aircraft without proper maintenance..."

This is my shocked face...


Not like they weren't already doing that before the war either.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: It is interesting how often the word "tourists" is used in this article.

I would have figured "passengers" a more commonly used word.

Feels like people are trying to say something without saying it.


Probably just the result of automated translation.
 
drxym
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sounds like Thailand (and other countries operating flights to Russia) should be doing some snap airworthiness inspections and grounding unsafe aircraft.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
All of those onboard the plane were evacuated and told they had to wait for a new flight.

passenger: "I got no problem wit dat"
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Russian transportation official claiming airline safety is just as good as in the Soviet era may not  be the flex he thinks it is
 
jjorsett
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm surprised Thailand is letting Russian aircraft land at all, given their worsening problems with maintenance. It might not take too many of these incidents before they and other nations decide it's a bad idea.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"'At first the takeoff was normal,' a passenger told Izvestia."

Suddenly, KABOOM.
 
mrparks
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, at least it wasn't at altitude, or worse case scenario, shortly after take off.
 
